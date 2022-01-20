ASHLAND, Neb. — When do opponents realize Max Parker’s left hand is missing?

“About halfway through the game, when I’m putting it on them and they get irritated,” he said. “It ticks them off.”

Parker lost his left hand in a fireworks accident in 2016. Now a 6-foot-6 senior, he is the No. 2 scorer and rebounder for Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays are 10-1 and atop the Class C-1 rankings.

On July 5, 2016, in an Omaha hospital, his recovery wouldn’t have been imaginable.

Just before supper at the family’s home in the Thomas Lakes community north of Ashland, 12-year-old, basketball-loving Max picked up a firework on the beach — an unexploded artillery shell. Then the right-hander grabbed a lighter from where the family shot off fireworks the night before. He held the shell in his left hand.

“He lit it and looked away,” recounted Jeff Parker, Max’s father. “He was used to lighting the little Black Cats, but this was an artillery shell with the green fuse. It (blew up) just like that.”

Max made it back home. Somehow.

The hand was gone. His skull was fractured from shrapnel. His frantic parents wrapped him up and took off toward the hospital in Wahoo after calling 911. They met the rescue squad on the highway. Soon he was in a medical helicopter heading to Omaha.

“Max made it to the door,” mom Emily Parker said. “They don’t even know how he actually did. He opened the door. He looked at us and he said, ‘I’ll never play ball again.’”

Never underestimate determination. Through basketball, Max has had it. And his parents for him. They brought in a ball the morning after the first of more than a dozen surgeries.

“We have a video of him sitting in a wheelchair, his face all covered with blood, and his arms and black eyes and with all the IV bags hanging off him, he’s sitting there just dribbling a basketball,” Jeff said.

Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs was the first outside the family to see Max in the recovery room. He’s been there for Max along the way.

“He was a kid who just kind of made a mistake. Whatever happened, happened, and he’s moved on,” Mohs said. “You don’t want to say it helped him, but it got him focused, and he decided at that point that he was going to put some time into basketball.

“He was not the greatest middle school player before that or after that. But he has worked so hard. He has put in so much time. He’s coachable. He wants to be good.”

As soon as he could, Max was back in the Ashland-Greenwood gym. At 5:30 in the morning. Learning how to shoot with a good hand and what remained of his other arm. Learning how to dribble with that left arm, how to pass with it.

“We just kept going,” Jeff said. “There’s only one option. You keep moving forward.”

Said Emily: “We would tell him you can’t focus on what you can’t do. We had to make a list of what we can do. And then we worked on what we can do.”

Once in high school, Max was on a slow progression. He was on the freshman C team. He sat the bench as a sophomore on the junior varsity.

Then something clicked. Max also grew several inches. And he made the varsity team.

“He took coaching and he just worked his way up the ladder,” Mohs said. “He was a really good defender his junior year. He didn’t shoot the ball real well, but he shot it well the last several years in practice. So we knew he could do it. He just lacked a little confidence.”

Which he’s found as a senior. He’s a 51% shooter on 3-pointers and 64% overall. He averages 12 points and six rebounds.

The only one ahead of Parker on the Jays’ stats sheet is Cale Jacobsen, who’s grown up with him. Cale was speechless when he first heard of the accident.

“You don’t know what to say and you just kind of feel sorry for the guy. But he has worked his tail off ever since it happened and he knew that this is what he wanted to do,” Jacobsen said. “He wanted to be a varsity basketball player, he wants to be a college basketball player and he’s worked for it. He deserves every ounce of it.”

Almost six years have passed since the accident. Max has eight weeks left of high school ball with the hopes of a college coach liking what he sees from someone whose play belies his impairment.

It’s made Emily change how she encourages him.

“I would always be like, ‘Max, you are the best one-handed player out there’ and he was like, ‘Stop saying that, Mom,’” she said. “Now I can say, ‘Max, you are one of the best out there.’

“It’s like every time I see him out there, I think how brave he is.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.