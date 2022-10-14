McCook win Class B state tennis title

LINCOLN — Third time was a charm for Crete’s Aidan McDowell.

The junior made the Class B semifinals the last two years, finishing third and fourth before he broke through Friday.

McDowell won the No. 1 singles title 6-2, 6-2 over McCook’s Nathaniel Miller, also becoming the program's first state champ.

“Starting up being a freshman, it was just a cool experience coming to state,” McDowell said. “Then, getting fourth that year and third last year, I was kind of hungry for a win and went out and got it today.”

McDowell finished the season 37-2. His two losses were to Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury and Lincoln Southwest’s Markus Rutledge, who finished second and fourth, respectively, in Class A.

“Start of the season, you should always try to build building blocks really,” McDowell said. “Normally, you start out pretty shaky first match of the year and hopefully come to the state tournament playing your best. I was able to accomplish that today.”

McDowell was among the first wave of players who helped restart Crete's boys tennis program in 2020. Coach Todd Sandberg has been there for every step.

“Aidan is a special talent,” Sandberg said. “He has just physically grown the past few years and I think that him getting to the semifinals as a freshman and sophomore really helped him with experience for this year. He was locked in in that championship match.”

The Cardinals finished fourth in the team race.

McCook won the team championship, thanks to claiming both doubles titles.

Evan Humphrey and Lincoln Michaelis beat Elkhorn Mount Michael's Jack Flott and Sam Kleinschmit 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1. Seniors Payton Dellevoet and Joel Miller won at No. 2 6-4, 6-4 against Lexington's Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas.

South Sioux City's Christian Perez won No. 2 singles, beating Elkhorn North's Ryan Mensch's 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Scores

Team scoring: McCook 50, Elkhorn North 35.75, GICC 31.5, Crete 30.125, Lexington 29.25, Elkhorn Mount Michael 28.75, South Sioux City 22.5, Omaha Skutt 21.25, York 20.5, Lincoln Christian 20, Waverly 16, Adams Central 14, Nebraska City 10.5, Kearney Catholic 10.125, Omaha Roncalli 8, Beatrice 6, Bellevue Cornerstone 6, Elkhorn 6, Scottsbluff 6, Omaha Gross 4, Alliance 2, Hastings 2.

No. 1 singles: 1, Aidan McDowell, Crete, def. Nathaniel Miller, MC, 6-2, 6-2. 3, Austin Staab, GICC, def. Blake Boerger, LC, 6-4, 6-1. 5, Avelino Hanmer, OS, def. Aiden Debuhr, SSC, 8-1. No. 2 singles: 1, Christian Perez, SSC, def. Ryan Mensch, EN, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 3, Andrew Van Gomple, York, def. Royce Klucas, Wav, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1. 5, Patrick Berry, EMM, def. Noah Scherr, Lex, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: 1, Evan Humphrey-Lincoln Michaelis, MC, def. Jack Flott-Samuel Kleinschmit, EMM, 6-1, 6-3. 3, Ian Armbrust-Sheamus Sinnott, EN, def, Bowdie Fox-John Kinna, GICC, 6-3, 6-3. 5, Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lexington, def. Connor Causgrove-Anthony Robinson, NC, 8-3. No. 2 doubles: 1, Payton Dellevoet-Joel Miller, MC, def. Morgan Bailey-Andres Salinas, Lexington, 6-4, 6-4. 3, Luke Butler-Jacob Petrick, EN, def. Jaxson Alexander-Charles Van Gomple, York, 6-4, 7-6 (3). 5, Andrew Arens-JT Rein, GICC, def. Noah Stricklett-Owen Stricklett, EMM, 8-6.