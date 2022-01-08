McKenna Murphy's 16 points pace Fremont in win over Lincoln East

FREMONT, Neb. — Lincoln East stayed with third-ranked Fremont for one quarter but it was mostly Tigers after that.

Fremont moved to 12-1 with a 59-33 girls basketball win over the visiting Spartans. The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter but the Tigers outscored East 45-19 the rest of the way.

"You always know you're going to get a really good defensive effort from Lincoln East," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "I was proud of the way we kept our composure."

The unranked Spartans jumped to a 10-4 lead but the Tigers erased that deficit with a 10-0 run. Fremont led 29-19 at halftime and 39-27 after the third quarter before outscoring East 20-6 in the fourth.

"We executed some things but we were too loose with the ball," Spartans coach Dennis Prichard said. "And they have a lot of players who can hit the 3-pointer."

The Tigers sank nine shots from behind the arc, with McKenna Murphy and Bella Keaton each hitting three. Murphy, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, led Fremont with 16 points -- 13 in the first half.

The Spartans held Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe, a senior guard who averages 21 points per game, to 11.