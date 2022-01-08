 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKenna Murphy's 16 points pace Fremont in win over Lincoln East
BASKETBALL

McKenna Murphy's 16 points pace Fremont in win over Lincoln East

McKenna Murphy

Fremont’s McKenna Murphy goes up for a shot Saturday against Lincoln East. She scored a game-high 16 points in the Tigers’ 59-33 win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

FREMONT, Neb. — Lincoln East stayed with third-ranked Fremont for one quarter but it was mostly Tigers after that.

Fremont moved to 12-1 with a 59-33 girls basketball win over the visiting Spartans. The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter but the Tigers outscored East 45-19 the rest of the way.

"You always know you're going to get a really good defensive effort from Lincoln East," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "I was proud of the way we kept our composure."

The unranked Spartans jumped to a 10-4 lead but the Tigers erased that deficit with a 10-0 run. Fremont led 29-19 at halftime and 39-27 after the third quarter before outscoring East 20-6 in the fourth.

"We executed some things but we were too loose with the ball," Spartans coach Dennis Prichard said. "And they have a lot of players who can hit the 3-pointer."

The Tigers sank nine shots from behind the arc, with McKenna Murphy and Bella Keaton each hitting three. Murphy, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, led Fremont with 16 points -- 13 in the first half.

The Spartans held Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe, a senior guard who averages 21 points per game, to 11.

"We did a nice job on Taylor," Prichard said. "But they have some other players who hurt us."

Flynn agreed.

"A lot of players stepped up for us," he said. "We were getting good looks and we just wanted to keep playing the way we do."

Fremont also played solid defense, forcing 16 turnovers. The Tigers turned it over eight times.

Senior Elise Estudillo, who helped Fremont reach the state volleyball tournament in the fall, sank her first career 3-pointer late in the game to cap the victory.

Kaylee Denker paced the Spartans with 11 points while Matalynn Campbell pulled down 10 rebounds.

Lincoln East (5-6).....14     5    8    6—33

Fremont (12-1).........14  15  10  20—59

LE: Keatyn Musiel 5, Lillie Shaw 4, Matalynn Campbell 6, Shandy Faalii 4, Ellie Bovaird 3, Kaylee Denker 11.

F: Taylor McCabe 11, Mattie Dalton 2, Emmalee Sheppeard 2, Elise Estudillo 3, Bella Keaton 11, McKenna Murphy 16, Sarah Shepard 5, Brylee Nelson 2, Macy Bryant 7.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

