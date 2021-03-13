McKewon: Led by Hunter Sallis, Mustangs have plenty of thoroughbreds. What about a title?

Winning a state title? He’s never done that. His coach has never done that. His school has never done that. A 16-0 end-of-the-game run by Bellevue West prevented it last year.

This year, the Thunderbirds stand in the way again.

“That’s the mistake we made last year — we got here and our shoulders just let off — we really let off,” Sallis said. “So this year, we’ve still got our foot on the gas. We still have that same attitude and that same grind going into the championship game.”

Is it pressure? Sallis says no. Just motivation.

But Saturday is a signature moment for him, Thomas, Johnson, center Tyler Sandoval and four more seniors.

Before Sallis, Millard North was competitive but far from one of the state’s elite programs. After his arrival, success — and attention — followed.

Millard North had a transformational athlete before — a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, maybe you’ve heard of him — whose presence changed a good program into a great one. Eric Crouch didn’t win a state title himself, but the program eventually won five.

Sallis only has the chance at one. He’ll likely need one of his best games — and one of Thomas’ best games — to win it.