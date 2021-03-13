McKewon: Led by Hunter Sallis, Mustangs have plenty of thoroughbreds. What about a title?

LINCOLN — They took up a full section inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, floor to concourse. As if dipped in highlighter ink, Millard West’s student section with their bright, almost psychedelic safety vests pumped PBA full of life and anger Friday night in an attempt to distract the big stars at the state tournament.
Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas, Jadin Johnson and Co. are hard to faze.
Millard North has been a spotlight team for long enough — Sallis is a five-star recruit, and that draws attention — that it has seen every defense and heard every student section.
But the Mustangs were wobbly for much of a 69-62 win over the Wildcats. Sallis had a couple of turnovers against the 3-2 zone and even had a play where he stepped over the out of bounds line before he’d completed an inbounds pass. He missed a layup. He dominated the defensive boards — only one guy in the gym can bounce that effortlessly and cup a ball with one hand — but late in the third quarter, Millard West led 37-36.
That student section was loud. Millard North’s subsequent 11-0 run to end the quarter was even noisier.
“It was one of the greatest runs we’ve had in a while,” Mustang coach Tim Cannon said. “It was all defense, run out, fast break.”
In a blink, the Mustangs iced a dead heat and didn’t need Sallis to carry the load. When one of the best players in state history is a little out of the flow, it helps have a Thomas feeding off the crowd for one of the biggest games of his career.
Thomas scored 26. He has scored more — far more — before. But the PBA stage is bigger. And it’s how he scored those 26 points — with four 3-pointers against West’s zone in the first half and later during the game’s defining run — that defined the night.
“I just had to do what I had to do,” the 6-foot-7 senior said, smiling on the PBA court. “My teammates were giving me the ball, and then I just believed in my shot, and it was falling.”
That Friday night crowd fed Thomas’ fire. More than 6,000, with fans in the third deck, socially distanced. The ticket line before the game stretched for blocks outside the arena. Compared to last year’s state tournament — a quiet family affair as the pandemic began — it felt like a warm hug, all those fans.
“I love the energy,” Thomas said. “I love how they brought out everybody, probably, from Millard West. But I like that. I like them talking stuff. That just fuels me. If they do that, they’ve messed up.”
If Thomas has that relationship with the crowd, Sallis has a gift for shutting it out and zeroing in. Even two questionable calls — a charge that went against him and later a block — didn’t change his demeanor. Sallis might smile and clap after a big play, but this state tournament run is serious business.
The personal accolades — the five-star ranking, the choice of any college he pleases — have been in his pocket for months.
Winning a state title? He’s never done that. His coach has never done that. His school has never done that. A 16-0 end-of-the-game run by Bellevue West prevented it last year.
This year, the Thunderbirds stand in the way again.
“That’s the mistake we made last year — we got here and our shoulders just let off — we really let off,” Sallis said. “So this year, we’ve still got our foot on the gas. We still have that same attitude and that same grind going into the championship game.”
Is it pressure? Sallis says no. Just motivation.
But Saturday is a signature moment for him, Thomas, Johnson, center Tyler Sandoval and four more seniors.
Before Sallis, Millard North was competitive but far from one of the state’s elite programs. After his arrival, success — and attention — followed.
Millard North had a transformational athlete before — a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, maybe you’ve heard of him — whose presence changed a good program into a great one. Eric Crouch didn’t win a state title himself, but the program eventually won five.
Sallis only has the chance at one. He’ll likely need one of his best games — and one of Thomas’ best games — to win it.
Still, he changed the trajectory of a program and handled the local celebrity status better than most ever could. In the bowels of PBA, he took photos with several fans Friday night — Thomas did, too — and when done, returned to the arena with his shoes on his shoulders. He and a videographer paused for a moment, wondering where to go, a kid just looking for the quickest path to his family and teammates.
One more high school game to go. The biggest one of all. Sallis’ relentless work has earned a bright collegiate future, but come Saturday, Sallis and Millard North have a consequential date with the present.
Friday at the Nebraska boys state tournament
