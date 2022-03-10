McKewon: Millard North’s Jasen Green wins big games with little plays — and lots of effort

LINCOLN — Jasen Green got his jam right at the end, a loud transition dunk that cemented Millard North’s trip to a third straight state title game.
“When I get a chance like that, my eyes light up,” Green said after the Mustangs’ 58-43 win over Gretna.
You could call it an exclamation point to Green’s 16-point game.
But that’d be the wrong punctuation for a performance so sublime. The biggest guy on the floor has a knack for the little plays. The right plays.
If so many of the quick-twitch Mustangs are alternately explosive or inconsistent, depending on if they’re making shots, the 6-foot-8 Green is the steady, unflappable star. The Creighton signee doesn’t take brow-furrowing shots. He doesn’t drive heedlessly into traffic. Thanks to his giant, vice-grip hands, he rarely fumbles a pass or rebound. And he doesn’t wreck an offense by demanding the ball.
So when Gretna wanted to sandwich him with multiple defenders in the first quarter, he was content to let teammates shoot 3s. Millard North made four. For a quarter, Green was as he’d been in previous years for the Mustangs — the side dish to a main course of Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas.
And then those guards started missing, and you look closer.
Millard North's Jasen Green and the rest of the bench celebrates a basket in the final minute of the Mustangs' win over Gretna.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
You look at the second quarter when Green scored six of Millard North’s eight points.
“We had a lull, and we got the ball to Jasen about four times in a row in the second quarter and he hadn’t been touching it, and we scored all four times,” Cannon said. “That was big.”
You look at Green at the defensive end in that quarter, when Gretna was so reluctant to challenge him that, several times, Dragon guards got mere feet from the rim and veered away. Green was there. He averages more than four blocks a game. Forget about it.
In the third quarter, when Gretna splashed a couple 3s that sent its massive student section through the roof, Green broke the Dragons’ box-and-one zone with a quick pass to Nick Dolezal, who made a reverse layup. Later in the quarter, Green hit two elbow jumpers — “that’s just work outside of practice showing,” Green said - deterred a shot at the rim and, as a Dragon guard zipped under the rim with a few seconds left, jostled the ball just enough to gum up the play.
Little stuff. Winning stuff.
“I take pride in that,” Green said. “The past three years, I’d been more of a support player because of the pieces we had. So I took pride in the little things, the shot blocking, the loose balls, everything like that. I love those plays.”
Even in practice. The one-week state tournament format leaves a day between each game. Millard North had a practice Wednesday. Green, the best player in the state, didn’t take it easy.
“Honestly, fellas, yesterday he blocked a shot in practice that was as much as effort as I’ve seen in any of his games,” Cannon said.
Millard North's Jasen Green shoots the ball in the Mustangs' semifinal win.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The rim protector can play at the front of the press, too, where his wingspan creates deflections and rainbow passes that slow down an opponent’s attack. He’s doing a lot of things he did in 2020 and 2021.
But now he’s the seasoned veteran. He can calm down a trio of sophomore guards who are experiencing the state tourney stage for the first time. He can clean up a missed shot like few others in the state because once Green grabs a ball, it’s his.
“We missed two shots on out of bounds plays today, and he rebounded both and put in a layup,” Cannon said.
And while Green isn’t a domineering player on the court, the fire is clear when he’s asked, 50 feet from the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor, how motivated he was to get back to a state title game without Sallis and Thomas, and prove doubters wrong.
“I loved that,” Green said. “I loved it – it gave us more drive to win. And, as you can see, we made it, so the hate fueled us. We made it.”
It’s a different team. Millard North doesn’t score at will like it did with Sallis. The Mustangs can run, but Gretna successfully kept the game from becoming a track meet. Millard North needs more of the little, winning plays.
Good thing the biggest guy on the court provides them.
“One thing that’s still going through my mind,” Green said. “The job’s not finished yet.”
