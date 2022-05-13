McKewon: On NU’s in-state bumper crop of recruits and why Raiola’s Ohio State pick is no surprise

LINCOLN – Kade McIntyre’s dad is 5-foot-10. Mom’s around 5-6 and do-it-all older brother Koa – headed to Wyoming to play safety – is 6-0. So Kade’s not quite sure how he got to 6-4 before the start of his senior year at Fremont Bergan.

“The height, I just say came from the dude up above,” McIntyre said. “I can’t explain it.”

Those extra inches – along with a standout junior season – have made Kade a Power Five Conference recruit in a bumper crop year for in-state prospects. Nine in-state players have P5 offers. For McIntyre, Minnesota and Kansas State have extended scholarships. Vanderbilt – making a strong push in the state – is interested, and Iowa was scheduled to drop by the school on Friday.

“It’s fun to see how far Midwestern football has come,” McIntyre said. “It’s catching up to those other big-time states with the talent. It’s really cool to see it and be a big part of it.”

While McIntyre’s 2021 receiving numbers immediately jump out – 37 catches, 873 yards, 14 touchdowns – most teams want him for defense, where he had 63 tackles, ten tackles for loss and six sacks last season.

That’s where the 6-4, 205-pound frame is so important. In today’s college football, that height is ideal for outside linebacker, a position requiring the ability to stop the run and pass. Outside ‘backers in Minnesota’s defense rush the passer, set a firm edge on outside runs and occasionally drop in coverage.

McIntyre has had most of his discussions with Gopher defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and will learn more on an official visit to Minnesota in June. Kansas State has developed a relationship with McIntyre over a longer stretch of time. He’s likely a linebacker in the Wildcats’ defense.

Nebraska coaches made one stop by Bergan this spring.

“But, before that point, I hadn’t really talked to them that much, and they hadn’t really called me or texted me,” McIntyre said. “They came to school, talked for a little bit, and after that I haven’t really spoken to them much. Not really feeling their full interest. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

NU passed on offering a scholarship to Kade’s older brother, too. Koa, part of the World-Herald’s All-Nebraska team, ultimately settled on Wyoming after taking his share of visits. Kade tagged along on those trips, discerning for himself what mattered most to him.

“I was able to see things I do like and don’t like, things I want in a college, things I don’t,” Kade said. “The main thing is the coaches – how much they care about their players and how many things they’ll do for them. I really want to play for great people. And the development piece. I want to go to a college and have them hopefully develop me into a NFL football player. That’s my dream and that’s my goal.”

Kade’s goal is to commit well before his senior year starts, too, so he can turn his focus toward leading Bergan to a potential repeat as C-2 state champions. That’ll be tough. Koa was the team’s engine – a 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher – and his senior class, Kade said, was laser-focused on winning.

“I’ve been able to grow up and bump myself up to play games with him – basketball, football – and I’d always be on teams with him,” Kade said. “And just to see how hard they all worked, day in and day out? Sports was that class’s ‘thing’ and I wanted to be a part of that.”

More recruiting notes and thoughts:

>>Look for Nebraska to move quickly with a Taylor Lewis, who said he has two seasons of eligibility left, although, given COVID canceled the 2020-2021 season, one wonders if it could be three. Lewis’ 6-foot-3, 295-pound body type is a good fit for the four-man front NU wants to pursue.

Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander did not sit still on his own roster, did he? Nebraska took a few losses and seem close to recouping all of them.

>>Dylan Raiola’s recent commitment to Ohio State left Husker media and fans mostly shrugging.

Not because of Raiola, a five-star talent with a throwing motion as fluid and effortless as a tennis master’s forehand. Rather, fans and media had little expectation NU would land the son of Husker All-American Dominic Raiola and nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

That’s not pessimism – that’s pragmatism.

Teams that post five straight losing seasons don’t usually land the nation’s top quarterback. Those guys tend to be pragmatic themselves about where they choose to play. They want to win titles.

When Ole Miss landed Eli Manning back in February 1999, the school had just completed a 7-5 season and hired Peyton Manning’s quarterback mentor, David Cutcliffe, as Mississippi’s head coach. Contrast that to Nebraska.

OSU, meanwhile, has sent two quarterbacks to the first round of the NFL Draft. CJ Stroud is likely to do the same.

>>If the NCAA agrees to remove the cap on the size limits of each recruiting class – currently set at 25 – it’s hard not to see top programs returning to their usual practice of signing more than 30 players each cycle and cutting current players by nudging them toward the transfer portal.

In his first full recruiting class, Alabama’s Nick Saban signed 32 in 2008. Ready to see those numbers from five or ten powers?

It’s worth noting that, to achieve his success at Oregon State, former Nebraska coach Mike Riley did the same thing. He signed 35 in 2004, 29 in 2005, 33 in 2006 and 34 in 2007; those classes formed the backbone of his best teams. He couldn’t use that strategy at NU because the NCAA put in the 25 counter rule in 2011. In fact, Riley rarely filled up his classes as he tried to emulate an approach preferred by his boss, Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst.

Bill Callahan built the 2005 and 2006 teams – and helped Bo Pelini build his 2009 and 2010 squads – with the 32-man class in 2005 and a 27-man class in 2007. Some of the players associated with those two classes: Ndamukong Suh; Zac Taylor; Prince Amukamara; Roy Helu; Niles Paul; Jared Crick; Marcel Jones; Zach Potter and Phillip Dillard.

Ready to see Scott Frost try it? NU sure could. Nebraska has deep ties all over the country that could consistently attract three-star recruits in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana if the Huskers want to make room for them. Had Frost not had a cap in 2018 and 2019, those classes may both have been in the 30s.

>>As of Thursday, Nebraska nationally ranks 32rd, 32nd and 28th, respectively, in the 247 Sports Composite, On3 Consensus and Rivals Team Rankings. In the Big Ten, NU is 8th, 8th and 7th. Middle of the pack stuff that’s to be expected when the Huskers chose not overdo official visits until late May and the June camp season.

Iowa is ahead, landing at 15th, 24th and 18th, respectively. Three of its seven commits are from Iowa.

>>Illinois head coach Bret Bielema put money and personnel into keeping the top recruits in the state of Illinois with the Illini. (Lovie Smith had little interest in it.) How’s Bielema doing?

Five of the state’s top 25 prospects, according to 247 Sports, signed with Illinois in the 2022 class. That’s a big improvement over the goose egg Illinois posted in 2021, just after Bielema was hired. In 2023, Illinois has two of the top 25 so far; only 12 have committed.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.