Mead ready for 'chance of a lifetime' at state volleyball tournament

“To get that close and not go to state is tough," she said. “We were 23-2 last year (in Class C-2) so for sure that was a driving factor."
Havelka said her team needed to be solid after being placed in the same subdistrict that included Fremont Bergan, last year’s Class D-1 runner-up. The Raiders lost that subdistrict final to the Knights but bounced back to win the district.
“Bergan is always tough," the coach said. “That’s where I think our improved schedule came into play, to be in position to still play for a district title."
Lemke leads the team in kills with 284 and Halbmaier is second with 257. Quinn has 802 assists while libero Riley Langemeier has 230 digs.
Havelka, in her 10th season as coach, said she doesn’t know what to expect from a possibly wide-open Class D-1 state tourney field. Mead is seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded South Platte, a tournament newcomer, Thursday.
Undefeated Pleasanton looms as the top seed while defending D-2 champion BDS is No. 2 and Bergan is No. 3.
“Looking at the wild-card points, the top eight teams in D-1 all made it to state," Havelka said. “That will make for a tough tournament, but that’s the way it should be."
The coach added that her team will be proud to represent the city of Mead.
“Small towns live for this type of thing," she said. “And for our girls, this is a chance of a lifetime."
Maisie Boesiger and Ella Waters have vivid memories of Norris upsetting Skutt for the 2014 state volleyball title. Now, the juniors for the Class B No. 2 seed Titans are hoping to recreate that championship celebration.
The Storm went 27-1 and are ranked third nationally by Prepvolleyball.com. But something is still missing — that first championship banner — and Elkhorn South's coach hopes her team has what it takes to win three more matches to secure it.