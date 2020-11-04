 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mead ready for 'chance of a lifetime' at state volleyball tournament
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Mead ready for 'chance of a lifetime' at state volleyball tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

After coming within one win of reaching the state tournament the previous two years, Mead’s goal this season was obvious.

The Raiders (23-6) achieved their objective after capturing a district final Saturday. 

“We wanted to take that final step," coach Keshia Havelka said. “We beefed up our schedule this year and I think that helped put us in a position to do that."

Mead responded with a four-set, district-final win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to clinch the school’s 16th trip to state and first since 2017.

“I was concerned because they’re a very good team and they play good volleyball up in that part of the state," Havelka said. “But our girls got the job done."

Brianna Lemke led the way with 19 kills while Megan Luetkenhaus added 12 and Rebecca Halbmaier 11. Junior setter Emily Quinn had 47 assists.

Havelka said losing in the 2018 and 2019 district finals served as motivation for this year’s squad.

“To get that close and not go to state is tough," she said. “We were 23-2 last year (in Class C-2) so for sure that was a driving factor."

Havelka said her team needed to be solid after being placed in the same subdistrict that included Fremont Bergan, last year’s Class D-1 runner-up. The Raiders lost that subdistrict final to the Knights but bounced back to win the district.

“Bergan is always tough," the coach said. “That’s where I think our improved schedule came into play, to be in position to still play for a district title."

Lemke leads the team in kills with 284 and Halbmaier is second with 257. Quinn has 802 assists while libero Riley Langemeier has 230 digs.

Havelka, in her 10th season as coach, said she doesn’t know what to expect from a possibly wide-open Class D-1 state tourney field. Mead is seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded South Platte, a tournament newcomer, Thursday.

Undefeated Pleasanton looms as the top seed while defending D-2 champion BDS is No. 2 and Bergan is No. 3.

“Looking at the wild-card points, the top eight teams in D-1 all made it to state," Havelka said. “That will make for a tough tournament, but that’s the way it should be."

The coach added that her team will be proud to represent the city of Mead.

“Small towns live for this type of thing," she said. “And for our girls, this is a chance of a lifetime."

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert