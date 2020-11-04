Mead ready for 'chance of a lifetime' at state volleyball tournament

After coming within one win of reaching the state tournament the previous two years, Mead’s goal this season was obvious.

The Raiders (23-6) achieved their objective after capturing a district final Saturday.

“We wanted to take that final step," coach Keshia Havelka said. “We beefed up our schedule this year and I think that helped put us in a position to do that."

Mead responded with a four-set, district-final win over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to clinch the school’s 16th trip to state and first since 2017.

“I was concerned because they’re a very good team and they play good volleyball up in that part of the state," Havelka said. “But our girls got the job done."

Brianna Lemke led the way with 19 kills while Megan Luetkenhaus added 12 and Rebecca Halbmaier 11. Junior setter Emily Quinn had 47 assists.

Havelka said losing in the 2018 and 2019 district finals served as motivation for this year’s squad.

“To get that close and not go to state is tough," she said. “We were 23-2 last year (in Class C-2) so for sure that was a driving factor."