Medicine Man Pharmacy SkyHawks use late rally to defeat OrthoNebraska Antlers
The departure of opposing starter Trey Frahm was good news Thursday for Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt).

The SkyHawks rallied for a 5-4 victory over OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn) in an American Legion game at Werner Park. Medicine Man moved to 13-6 while the Antlers fell to 13-9.

Frahm, a hard-throwing right-hander who has been clocked at 97 mph, pitched four strong innings. He struck out nine and allowed one hit, leaving the game with a 2-1 lead.

But OrthoNebraska couldn’t hold it as the SkyHawks went to work against the Antlers’ bullpen. Medicine Man scored four runs in the fifth and then held on for the victory.

“It was a nice win for the boys,’’ Medicine Man coach Loren Gress said. “They kept battling out there.’’

Gress agreed that Frahm’s departure was important for his squad.

“He’s a great pitcher with tremendous velocity,’’ he said. “He was on his game today, too.’’

The Antlers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after an RBI single by Kyler Beekman and a run-scoring wild pitch. The SkyHawks scored in the fourth on an RBI single by Ryne Emanuel, the only starter Frahm did not fan.

A walk, a hit batsman and a single by No. 9 batter Ethan Grossjung set up the Medicine Man fifth. Sam Borsh drew a bases-loaded walk, Aiden Rupprecht delivered a sacrifice fly and Emanuel belted a two-run single to right.

“Any time you go to the bullpen, you run the risk of not throwing strikes,’’ Antlers coach Kyle McCright said. “That helped lead to their big inning.’’

OrthoNebraska got a run back in the sixth when Ben Ayala was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That spelled the end for SkyHawks starter Nick Wiepen, who lasted 52⁄3 innings.

Reliever Brady O’Brien got out of the jam with a strikeout. He yielded a two-out RBI double to Beekman in the seventh but retired Gannon Gragert on a comebacker to end the game.

McCright said it was a solid start for Frahm, who recently switched his commitment from Kansas State to Southern Nevada.

“It was his best outing, especially as a starter,’’ he said. “His cutter was unbelievable today.’’

Emanuel’s three RBIs led the SkyHawks.

“He had some good clutch hits for us,’’ Gress said. “He can hit to all fields.’’

The coach also cited Wiepen for hanging tough after giving up two first-inning runs. He scattered six hits to pick up the victory.

“He fought into the sixth inning,’’ Gress said. “It was a good win for him.’’

OrthoNebraska (13-9)...................200  001  1—4  8  1

Medicine Man Pharmacy (13-6)....000  140  X—5  4  1

W: Wiepen. L: Tabaka. S: O’Brien. 2B: O, Beekman 2.

