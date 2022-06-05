Meet Cam Kozeal: Captain of the 2022 All-Nebraska baseball team

Unlike many teens, you won’t find Cam Kozeal on social media.

Instead, you'll find the junior shortstop in the Millard South gymnasium, constantly working on his baseball skills.

That early-morning regimen is something not even Millard South coach Greg Geary knew about.

“I had our basketball coach ask me if I knew Cam was in the gym at 6:30 a.m. every day,” Geary said. “In my 24 years of coaching I’ve never seen a kid so focused and driven.”

It’s that kind of dedication that makes Kozeal the honorary captain of this year’s All-Nebraska team. He received the most votes of any player in balloting by the state’s coaches to repeat as a first-team selection.

The Vanderbilt commit batted .420 with six home runs and 42 RBIs for Millard South, the Class A runner-up. Geary says the shortstop is old school, shown by his desire to stay off social media.

“He’s not on Twitter or Snapchat or any of that,” the coach said. “It’s absolutely refreshing to have someone like that playing for us.”

Kozeal’s strong work ethic helped the 2021 state champs reach the tourney for the 43rd time, the most of any school. Millard South advanced to the final against Millard West — those teams have played for the title the past three seasons.

The Wildcats grabbed an eight-run lead after one inning and made it 9-0 in the second. Most might have thought the game was over, but not Kozeal and his teammates.

“We had a ‘junkyard dog’ mentality all seasonlong,” he said. “We knew there was still a lot of baseball to play, and we weren’t going to give up.”

Kozeal said he tried to pump up his team by talking about turning the game around.

“I told our guys that it was going to be a heck of a story,” he said. “It was something I was going to tell my grandkids about.”

The Patriots clawed back to 9-6 and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the sixth inning. With two out and the bases loaded, Kozeal stepped to the plate.

It was a moment steeped in all that extra work, though Millard West coach Steve Frey said later that a thought crossed his mind that defies most baseball logic: walk Kozeal.

“We thought about it but (cleanup hitter) Braden Cannon was up next and he’d also hurt us a lot this season,” the coach said. “The wind was blowing out to left so we took our chances with (the left-handed hitting) Kozeal.”

After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Kozeal blasted a home run over the right-center field scoreboard. The grand slam gave the Patriots a 10-9 lead.

“That was the most clutch at-bat that I’ve ever seen,” Geary said. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Millard West showed its own grit, rallying for a run in the bottom of the sixth before winning 11-10 on a walk-off home run from No. 9 batter AJ Tauber.

“They had a great team and they deserved it,” Kozeal said. “It’s fun playing those big games against your buddies, but you’re not friends out on the field.”

Kozeal will play this summer for Millard South’s American Legion squad, another sign of his allegiance to the school.

“He’s so loyal to his teammates, our coaches and our program,” Geary said. “Cam works hard in all facets of his life and his level of dedication is unmatched.”

Kozeal said that close call in the Class A final will drive him even more this summer and next spring, his final varsity season.

“Coming so close will be a big motivator for all of us,” he said. “When you lose a game like that against your biggest rival, it can’t help but push you even harder.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.