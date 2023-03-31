Jordyn Keeney doesn’t consider herself a trailblazer, though others might disagree.

She recently became the first woman to officiate a championship game at the Nebraska state boys basketball tournament. The 27-year-old was part of the crew that worked the Class C-2 title game between Freeman and Amherst.

“I did have some nerves, but not necessarily about the game,” she said. “I knew there were a lot of eyes on me as the first female so there was a little bit of pressure.”

Keeney is in her eighth season of high school officiating. The 2014 graduate of Cedar Bluffs played three years of varsity basketball but missed her final season because of a knee injury.

It was her dad, also a referee, who got her interested in wearing the stripes. She started working games at the YMCA while attending college and advanced to varsity competition.

Keeney worked 35 boys and girls games this winter before receiving a late-season email from the NSAA, saying that she’d been selected to officiate a boys championship game.

“We have evaluators at games watching the officials,” NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said. “Jordyn definitely earned her shot.”

Keeney followed in the footsteps of mentor MK McGee, who became the first woman to officiate at the boys state tournament in 2021. Keeney would be the first to work a boys title game.

“The perception always has been that the boys game is different because the pace is faster and they play above the rim,” McGee said. “All in all, it’s the same game.”

Keeney, who has officiated at the girls state tournament, is no stranger to championship events. She also is a volleyball referee and worked the Class B state final in the fall between Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt.

She said she was excited to get a chance to work a boys title game.

“I was honored to be chosen in the first place,” she said. “I was shocked to get the email but excited.”

Keeney worked a Class D-2 boys semifinal game the night before the C-2 title game. After the semifinal, she received a surprise.

“A father stopped by with his daughter, and she asked for my autograph,” she said. “It made me smile because referees don’t have that happen very often."

Even more surprising was that the little girl’s name also was Jordyn.

“Spelled the same and everything,” Keeney said. “Small world.”

On championship Saturday, Keeney’s three-person crew also included veteran officials Kevin Mar and Chris Kabourek.

“We knew about 1½ weeks ahead of time about Jordyn so it wasn’t a surprise,” Mar said. “I was so happy for her because I felt she was so ready.”

As for the game, top-seeded Freeman posted a 53-35 victory to earn the school’s second state title.

“She did fantastic as our crew chief,” Mar said. “It was nice to see all of her hard work get rewarded.”

McGee, who watched the game on TV, agreed.

“I think Jordyn did a great job,” she said. “I’m very proud of her because she proved that she really was ready for that.”

McGee added that it was another step forward for female officials, who are outnumbered by men about 20-1 in Nebraska.

“I think 50 out of 1,000 refs here are women,” she said. “I’m hoping that seeing what Jordyn has accomplished sparks something in more women to get interested in officiating.”

Keeney said McGee — at one time the only female official at the varsity level — has been instrumental in growing that number.

“I pick her brain all the time,” Keeney said. “She’s been doing this for 20-plus years, so she really is the expert.”

To share that knowledge, McGee has a zoom meeting with the other female officials every Sunday night during the season.

“MK started an officiating community for us,” Keeney said. “It’s nice to have that little circle.”

McGee said strides are being made, as evidenced by what happened earlier in the season at the Mudecas tournament in Beatrice.

“All 12 of the refs for the four girls’ finals were women,” she said. “That really was an emotional moment for me.”

As for Keeney, she’ll continue to officiate varsity volleyball and basketball. She also has worked women’s college basketball games and hopes to do more in the future.

She said she’ll always remember she was the first to officiate a boys championship game.

“I have a love and respect for the game of basketball,” she said. “To be the first to do this always will be special to me.”