Meet Kelly Flynn: The World-Herald's 2022 girls coach of the year

It was 1997 when Kelly Flynn was first named The World-Herald’s girls coach of the year.

Twenty-five years later, history repeats itself.

Flynn earns the honor after leading Fremont to its first girls basketball championship. He adds that title to the 11 state crowns his squads earned at South Sioux City from 1995 to 2008.

“There were differences in the two programs,” he said. “But there are a lot of similarities, starting with players who were committed to our ultimate goal.”

The 27-2 Tigers capped their best season ever, defeating Lincoln Southwest in the Class A final. It was the culmination of four years of hard work put in by Flynn, who returned to the coaching ranks at Fremont before the 2018-19 season.

Being a sideline mentor has been in Flynn’s blood since his elementary school days in Parker, S.D. Growing up as the youngest of seven, Flynn said he knew in fourth grade that coaching would be his destiny.

“My brother Ron was going to college to be a coach,” he said. “I thought that sounded like a pretty neat deal.”

Flynn played four sports at Parker High School before moving on to college at South Dakota. He got the opportunity to student teach and coach at South Sioux City before graduating with a physical education and health degree.

He was a boys basketball assistant for four years before taking over the girls basketball program for the 1984-85 season.

“The principal talked me into that,” he said. “I thought I’d try it for a few years to see if it worked out.”

It definitely worked out as Flynn turned the school into a girls basketball powerhouse. The first state tournament appearance came in 1987 and eight years later, the Cardinals won their first of 11 championships under his guidance.

“Once we really did get things rolling, it just kept building,” he said. “The feeder program, the volunteer assistant coaches, our own coaching staff and of course the players willing to put in a ton of time.”

One coach Flynn impressed during his early days at South Sioux City was John Larsen, who went on to become the state’s all-time coaching wins leader.

“We met at a coaching clinic when he first started,” Larsen said. “I knew by his enthusiasm and interest that he had a great future ahead of him.”

Larsen added that it wasn’t just the Cardinals’ offense — the school averaged a state-record 93.6 points one season — but the team’s defense that led to all those championships.

“That really gets overlooked because they always scored so many points,” he said. “They were a scoring machine.”

Flynn said he has continued to learn over the years, thanks to coaches such as Larsen.

“It’s a fraternity, and I loved talking to coaches after games,” he said. “I always took a lot of notes at clinics because you should never stop learning.”

Flynn stepped away from coaching in 2013 to take a position as South Sioux City’s director of economic development. That lasted six years, until he got the urge once again to return to the sideline.

“I had looked at another (economic development) job opportunity somewhere else,” he said. “I was a little nervous about that because there was a comfort level that came with being in the same town for 30-plus years.”

There were girls basketball coaching vacancies at Fremont and Omaha Skutt. Flynn said he applied first with the Tigers, and if turned down he would have focused his attention on the SkyHawks.

That never happened because of Fremont athletic director Scott Anderson and his school’s search committee.

“We knew two minutes into the interview that Kelly was our guy,” he said. “I could tell that he still had a lot of gas left in his tank.”

Flynn’s arrival at the school coincided with the appearance of a highly regarded freshman named Taylor McCabe.

The Tigers previously had been to the state tournament six times but had never won a game. That changed in Flynn’s second season when Fremont reached the semifinals, and another step was taken the following year when the Tigers reached the final — losing to Lincoln Pius X.

With the return of six starters, including the high-scoring McCabe, Fremont had high hopes entering this season. That optimism was tempered when the Tigers lost their opening game to Pius in double overtime.

“I wanted to play them right away,” Flynn said. “It was a measuring stick for where we were at, and it showed we still had work to do.”

The Tigers responded with 17 straight wins, leading to perhaps the team’s most important game of the season. Fremont led Lincoln High by 20 points at home before the Links rallied for a 68-64 victory.

“Looking back, that was probably the best thing for us,” Flynn said. “It was a stunning wakeup call, but it really refocused us.”

Fremont won its next seven games and headed back to state with the dream of that first state title. Payback wins over Pius and Lincoln High led to a second straight berth in the Class A final against Lincoln Southwest.

In a defensive battle, Fremont prevailed 37-32 to capture the championship.

“I’ve gone back and watched the replay of that game on tape, and I still get nervous,” Flynn said. “I’ll always remember the tears of joy after the game, because there’s no better feeling.”

McCabe, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, said Flynn deserves credit for what he’s achieved with the school’s program.

“It’s crazy that we came in at the same time, and I’m so thankful for that,” she said. “He made us work hard but he was always supportive, and he always got the most out of us.”

Flynn said the contribution made by McCabe, who finished her career No. 3 on the state’s all-time scoring list with 2,313 points, can’t be denied.

“To get the opportunity to coach a player like that was special,” he said. “She was part of a great group of seniors that I’ll never forget.”

Flynn also credited his family for its constant support over the years. That begins with his wife Barb, who has been married to Kelly for 41 years.

That family includes sons Tom and Mike and daughters Jenni and Brooke. Kelly and Barb have six grandchildren.

“I know my family is always going to be sitting in the stands behind our bench, being as vocal as possible,” Flynn said. “They embraced the Fremont community and the community embraced them back.”

Anderson said that first championship always will remain special.

“It’s been huge for the school and the city,” he said. “There’s been a buzz around the program since Kelly got here, and it’s been awesome to see the way things kept building.”

Flynn will enter next season with 597 career wins, sixth on the state’s all-time list. The recently retired Larsen is the state leader with 638.

“Being the all-time leader is not a goal of mine,” Flynn said. “But if it happens, it’s a reflection on the great assistant coaches and players I’ve had over the years.”

Flynn, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, said he wasn’t certain how much longer he’ll keep coaching.

“At this stage in my life, it’s hard to say,” he said. “I think I’ll know when it’s time to let someone else take over.”

Anderson said he hopes the 64-year-old coach will stay awhile longer.

“My youngest daughter is in second grade,” he said. “It would be neat for her to get a chance to play for him.”

