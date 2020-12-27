Keagan Johnson, Cole Payton and the rest of the 100th All-Nebraska team made it through a season unlike the previous 99.

The only certainty during the pandemic was uncertainty.

It started with the wipeout of spring sports. Then there was the delay getting into the weight room and even throwing the football around in the summer. Practices began, then the games. But there was an ever-present cloud of doubt. Would your team have a game this week?

“We went through a lot of ups and downs, and it wasn’t like anything I ever experienced before," Bellevue West’s Johnson said. “Not knowing if you were going to play each week was tough, but I’m ultimately grateful that we got the opportunity to play.

“In the end, I learned that you can’t take the game for granted, and that’s something I will always remember.”

With one final adjustment, moving the finals from Memorial Stadium to home sites, the state completed a season that some thought couldn’t happen.

"I’m very thankful to even have gotten an opportunity to play football this year. I will never forget all the special memories I made as a Westside football player and I’m so glad we went out on top," Payton said.

Payton quarterbacked Westside to its first state title and undefeated season since 1982. He joins Johnson as the All-Nebraska honorary captains. In equal measure they were team leaders and explosive players.

Payton ran and threw for 1,000 yards while smashing Westside’s career total offense records. Johnson averaged 133 yards a game receiving in a seven-game season.

If the season could have been improved, it would have included a Warrior-Thunderbird game.

Attempts were unsuccessful in the regular season once the Omaha Public Schools’ fall-sports shutdown created schedule openings. Nor was there the expected finals rematch — Bellevue West beat Westside 35-0 in 2019. Kearney pulled off an all-time upset when it beat Bellevue West 41-40 in overtime in the quarterfinal.

“Obviously, Keegan’s just a spectacular football player and he's going to do great at Iowa," Payton said. “Yeah, I think everyone kind of wanted that rematch. But it didn't happen and that's that.”

On the All-Nebraska offense are James Carnie of Norris, Drew Christo of Elkhorn and Johnson as receivers; Teddy Prochazka and Isaac Zatechka of Elkhorn South, Gage Griffith of Aurora, Cade Haberman of Westside and Trevor Brown of Waverly as linemen; Payton, T.J. Urban of Millard South and Les Richardson of Bellevue West in the backfield; and Trent Brehm of Papillion-La Vista South as kicker.

On defense are Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista and Daylon Keolavone of Grand Island as linemen; Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West, Tate Hinrichs of Millard South, Ben Radicia of Westside and James Conway of Millard West at linebacker; Avante Dickerson and Koby Bretz of Westside, Alex Bullock of Omaha Creighton Prep, Tyler LeClair of Bennington and Tommy Wroblewski of St. Paul as defensive backs; and Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert as an athlete/punter.

Brown, Haberman, Prochazka, Payton, McDonnell and Dickerson are two-time selections. Next year, Brown could be the first lineman to be a three-time All-Nebraska first-teamer.

As for their college choices, Carnie, Prochazka and Bretz signed with Nebraska earlier this month. Johnson signed with Iowa, Urban with Air Force, Haberman with Northern Illinois, Wroblewski with Wyoming, Payton with North Dakota State and Conway with Fordham. Bullock is walking on at NU. Christo is a Husker baseball signee.

Dickerson has been a longtime pledge to Minnesota, but has yet to sign with the Gophers.

Also noteworthy about the team:

» Westside’s six selections are the most for any school. Bellevue West had three. Elkhorn South, Elkhorn and Millard South had two apiece.

» Class B had six players chosen after only two last year. There is one from C-1 (Wroblewski).

Selections based on nominations by coaches and observations by The World-Herald staff. All coaches were sent nomination forms by email.

Greetings from the 2020 All-Nebraska football first team

Video: All-Nebraska breakdown

MORE ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

Second team

OFFENSE

WR, Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 5-7, 150, Sr.

TE, Micah Riley, Bellevue West, 6-5, 220, Jr.

OL, Gabe VanWinkle, Kearney, 6-3, 240, Sr.

OL, Cooper Taylor, Elkhorn South, 6-2, 280, Sr.

OL, Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 6-6, 285, Sr.

OL, Beau Wendt, Millard South, 6-0, 290, Sr.

OL, Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-1, 300, Sr.

QB, Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 6-0, 195, Sr.

B, Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 200, Sr.

B, Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Jr.

B, Eli Larson, St. Paul, 6-0, 222, Sr.

K, Kelen Meyer, Ord, 6-2, 195, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL, Zeph Sivels-Edan, Millard North, 5-10, 285, Sr.

DL, Jack Nickolisen, Millard South, 6-3, 280, Sr.

LB, Barrett Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 220, Sr.

LB, Evan Canoyer, Waverly, 5-9, 185, Sr.

LB, Sam Scott, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 220, Sr.

LB, Quinton Adams, Lincoln East, 6-3, 215, Sr.

LB, Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 210, Jr.

DB, Carter Glenn, Lincoln East, 5-11, 165, Sr.

DB, Preston Pearson, Kearney, 6-2, 210, Sr.

DB, Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 170, Sr.

DB, Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 6-0, 205, Jr.

P, Patrick Foley, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 200, Sr.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

