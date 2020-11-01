In a year that will be remembered ad infinitum, not all of the recollections need to be negative.

A year full of unprecedented challenges also can have memorable milestones. The 28th season of Nebraska high school softball will serve as one of those sign posts.

Going from not sure there will be a season to historic championship game routs, the 2020 campaign showcased some of the best high school players fans have ever seen.

Not bad for a season where attendance was limited early and outfield seating was made available for the first time at the state tournament in the name of social distancing.

The pandemic that gripped the nation since mid-March has changed the way we, for now, do many things. Last month’s state tournaments in Hastings were one of the first high school team championships in Nebraska since the boys state basketball tournaments in March.

Usually around this time, The World-Herald asks the state’s 13 best players to come together for an All-Nebraska team photo. But this year was different because of the social distancing guidelines. So everyone needed to be photographed separately, but we didn’t want to just have a series of mugshots.

At first we thought about replicating a Zoom call, and each player would have a different background. After finding out that wouldn’t work because masks are needed at most indoor sites around town, someone suggested outdoor poses at a softball field.

That led to the idea of putting those pictures into a collectors card set. World-Herald photographer Chris Machian, as he always does, came up with a variety of poses to give each player a unique look.

This meant Machian occasionally was laying on the agri-lime infield of Ralston’s Crown Field to get the best images. He wasn’t dirty enough to make an episode of Mike Rowe’s “Dirty Jobs” TV show, but an extra load of laundry was in the cards.

The on-field accomplishments of this team will continue into the collegiate level. Honorary captain Jordyn Bahl takes her title of the best all-around player in state history to perennial powerhouse Oklahoma.

Three players — Omaha Skutt twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind, along with Elkhorn South senior Kacie Hoffmann — are Arkansas commits. Papillion-La Vista teammates Brooke Dumont and Mia Jarecki will be teammates again at South Dakota State.

Norris senior Alexis Wiggins is headed to Creighton and Papio shortstop Maggie Vasa will suit up for Iowa. Omaha Marian’s Abby Russell (Southwest Minnesota State) and Papio South’s Lindsey Kelly (Fort Hays State) are headed to Division II powers.

Two of the three pitchers — Skutt junior Ruby Meylan and North Platte sophomore Tatum Montelongo — are busy fielding inquiries, as is Hastings sophomore Kaelan Schultz.

This also is the first time that two players join the list of four-time All-Nebraska first-team selections in the same campaign. Papio teammates Bahl and Dumont are the sixth and seventh players to earn that distinction as they go into the history books as the state’s all-time best pitcher-catcher battery.

With programs like North Platte, Hastings and Norris represented on the first team, the depth of talent outside of Omaha and Lincoln continues to grow. This is the first time since 2008 that at least one player from any of the three Millard schools is not on the first team. There also is not a player from Lincoln among the top 13 since 2016.

Take the time to check out the back of these cards to learn more about why this is one of the most talented All-Nebraska teams of all time.

* * *

Meet the team

* * *

All-Nebraska second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian sophomore 22-9

P Erin Franzluebbers, West Point GACC senior 27-3

P Katie Cunningham, Bellevue East senior 18-11

C Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star senior .542

IF Morgan Adams, Lincoln East junior .475

IF Skylar Pieper, Lincoln Southwest senior .474

IF Sydney Barner, North Platte junior .445

IF Kylee Wagner, Papillion-La Vista senior .443

OF Abby Orr, North Platte senior .402

OF Samantha Reding, Bellevue East senior .443

OF Dani Schlader, Omaha Marian junior .470

DP Ella Dalton, Elkhorn junior .454

DP Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest junior .517

* * *

Class A first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista Sr. 29-0

P – Tatum Montelongo, North Platte So. 20-10

P – Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian So. 22-9

C – Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .531

IF – Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .521

IF – Maggie Vasa, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .435

IF – Abby Russell, Omaha Marian Sr. .466

IF – Morgan Adams, Lincoln East Jr. .475

OF – Kacie Hoffmann, Elkhorn South Sr. .612

OF – Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South Sr. .450

OF – Abby Orr, North Platte Sr. .402

DP – Skyler Pieper, Lincoln Southwest Sr. .474

DP – Sydney Barner, North Platte Jr. .445

Honorary captain — Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista

Class A second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Katie Cunningham, Bellevue East Sr. 18-11

P – Campbell Petrick, Lincoln East Sr. 20-7

C – Lyndsey Roth, Lincoln North Star Sr. .542

IF – Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest Jr. .517

IF – Karis Gifford, Lincoln Southeast Sr. .516

IF – Bella Bacon, Millard West Jr. .465

IF – Ensley Frame, Gretna Jr. .440

OF – Samantha Reding, Bellevue East Sr. .443

OF – Dani Schlader, Omaha Marian Jr. .470

OF – Zoie Armstrong, Lincoln East Sr. .402

DP – Kylee Wagner, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .443

DP – Emma Hain, Lincoln Southwest Sr. .416

DP – Kaydence Skiles, Omaha Marian Sr. .478

Honorable mentions: Bellevue East: Reese Floro, Liana McMurtry. Bellevue West: Jocelyn Downs, Ashleigh Ragone. Elkhorn South: Allie Cromer, Jaci Vanderloo, Emily Gerardy, Olivia Jackson. Fremont: Ella Cooper, Anna Prauner, Alexa Chapman. Grand Island: Sydney Cobler, Kamdyn Barrientos. Gretna: Kaylee Higdon, Faith Mills, Jenna Marshall. Kearney: Bella Molina, Marisa Chamberlin, Sophia Junker. Lincoln East: Whitnee Curry, Jaydan Shigley. Lincoln High: Kayla Farmer, Cece Williams, Noelani Anderson. Lincoln North Star: Kyrah Dailey, Kylie Shottenkirk, Abby Krieser. Lincoln Northeast: Maddie Duncan, Deleesi Bartling. Lincoln Pius X: Elli Just, Sara Iburg, Mackenzi Harrel. Lincoln Southeast: Aubrey Bruning, Moira Baxter, Alexis Hubbard, Alivya Bollen. Lincoln Southwest: Madison Divis, Josi Solano, Baiey Selvage. Millard North: Rylie Jones, Katherine Johnson, Desi Cuevas. Millard South: Jackie Morrissey, Amari Laing, Kelsey Pauli. Millard West: Ava Rongisch, Jayci Reimers, Hannah Roberts, Delaney Richardson. Norfolk: Paeton Coler, Taylor Schmidt. North Platte: Tahjzha Botts, Ellie Hanson, Aspen Nelson. Omaha Marian: Tatum Villotta, Alyssa Cathcart, Emma Humpal. Omaha Westside: Alexis Cornett, Dayton Kell. Papillion-La Vista: Kate Voisin, Haley Wilwerding, Bailee Lampman, Jenna Hoelscher. Papillion-La Vista South: Mariah Unverzgat, Shariah Stuart.

* * *

Class B first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt Jr. 18-2

P – Alexis Wiggins, Norris Sr. 23-5

P – Faith Molina, Hastings Jr. 21-3

C – Alexis Bishoff, Norris So. .469

IF – Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt Jr. .410

IF – Kaelan Schultz, Hastings So. .495

IF – Grace Hamling, Seward Sr. .474

IF – Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington Jr. .366

OF – Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt Jr. .657

OF – Ella Dalton, Elkhorn Jr. .454

OF – Samantha Schmidt, Hastings So. .492

DP – Sydney Parra, Seward Sr. .430

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DP – Sophia Hoffmann, Omaha Skutt Sr. .400

Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt

Class B second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Lexi Mach, Crete Sr. 18-12

P – Megan Garcia, Elkhorn Sr. 21-8

C – Tessa Villotta, Blair So. .446

IF – Avery Barnard, Beatrice So. .564

IF – Leah Jurgens, Crete Sr. .469

IF – Alexis Mudloff, Grand Island CC Sr. .438

IF – Autumn Iverson, Wahoo So. .416

OF – Sophie Cerveny, Hastings Sr. .528

OF – Emilee Marth, Nebraska City So. .474

OF – Claire Geidel, Seward Jr. .495

DP – Avery Fox, Scottsbluff Sr. .504

DP – Nyleigh Carbaugh, Elkhorn Sr. .371

DP – Delaney White, Norris Jr. .420

Honorable mentions: Adams Central: Macie Wolever, Teagan Abbott. Ashland-Greenwood: Kiara Libal. Aurora: Taryn McKinney, Kaleigh Metzger, Rylee Olsen. Beatrice: Riley Schwisow, Tavia Hausman, Morgan Mahoney, Reganne Henning. Bennington: Madalyn Elwood, Daisy Lowther, Abi Brown. Blair: Nessa McMillen, Hannah Koch. Blue River: Allie Neujahr, Taylor Hayes. Cass: Jennifer Katz. Chadron: Kennady Stack, Kadence Wild, Emily Beye. Crete: Cassidy Skillett, Kaitlyn Wendt, Karlee Henning. Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia: Alyssa Baker, Reagan Dreibelbis, Kayla Lewis, Claire Smock. Elkhorn: Paige Roessner, Camryn Cramer, Ari Crafton, Jaycee Schuttte. Elkhorn North: Addyson Maxell, Mattea Martin. Gering: Maddie Wiese, Bri Dean. Grand Island Central Catholic: Keirnan Paulk, Boston Boucher, Jessica Zahendner. Grand Island Northwest: Avyn Urbanski. Hastings: Kaitlyn Laux, Delaney Mullen, Peytin Hudson. Holdrege: Alexis Bliven. Lexington: Klair Fagot. McCook: Emma Kehler, Ashley Miller. Nebraska City: Syndi Tellez, Alyssa Bottorff. NEN: Dawson Anderson, Lillie Timm, Carson Miller, Paige Schuster. Norris: Matthea Boon, Taylor McMurray, Maddy Collier, Grace Dowding. Omaha Duchesne: Kate Cordes, Clary Doyle. Omaha Gross: Brooklyn Kottich, Jenna Skradski, Jordan Skradski. Omaha Mercy: Claire Coniglio, Victoria Plezeck. Omaha Skutt: Alexa Rose, Emily Swoboda. Platteview: Alex Stoner, Jessica Meisinger. Plattsmouth: Jessica Meisinger, Paige Druskis, Josie Knust. Ralston: Chloe Wagner, Jackie Johnson. Scottsbluff: Brady Laucomer Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Sasha Paez. Wahoo: Aja Henderson, Alyssa Luedtke, Harper Hancock. Waverly: Morgan Schuelke, Tenley Kozal, Sydney Griffin, Malia Thomas. Wayne: Kendall Dorey, Brooklyn Kruse. York: Lauryn Haggadone, Meaghan Rowe, Mattie Pohl.

* * *

Class C first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Erin Franzluebbers, West Point GACC Sr. 27-3

P – Kylie Allen, Auburn Sr. 19-6

P – Kynlee Marquez, Southern Valley/Alma Sr. 23-9

C – Jenna Schinstock, West Point GACC Sr. .456

IF – Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann Jr. .541

IF – Leah Grant, Auburn Jr. .467

IF – Morgan Semm, CCV Sr. .517

IF – Brittyn Wentz, Fairbury Sr. .531

OF – Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia Jr. .467

OF – Liv Nore, Kearney Catholic Jr. .460

OF – Brenna Rief, West Point GACC Sr. .472

DP – Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Catholic Jr. .426

DP – Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia Jr. .539

Honorary captain — Erin Franzluebbers, West Point GACC

Class C second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Jami Mans, Fairbury Jr. 26-9

P – Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann Jr. 18-7

C – Maggie Sheets, Tekamah-Herman Sr. .451

IF – Aubrey Kreikemeier, West Point GACC Jr. .459

IF – Kayla Fischer, West Point GACC Jr. .407

IF – Ellie Ohlde, Fairbury Sr. .519

IF – Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm So. .446

OF – Cailey Stout, Logan View/S-S Jr. .556

OF – Jordan Tracy, Fairbury Sr. .429

OF – Paige Kraemer, Arlington Jr. .440

DP – Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn Jr. .587

DP – Taryn Wagner, Central City Sr. .500

DP – Abby Houk, Milford Sr. .431

Honorable mentions: Arlington: Kylee Bruning, Cadie Robinson, Hailey Brenn. Auburn: Harmony Franke, Melody Billings. Boone Central: Ashtyn Hedlund. Centennial: Daylee Day, Halley Heidtbrink. Central City: Jerzie Schindler, Faith Carroll, Ava Steinke, Olivia Brummet. CCV: Claire Adams. Cozad: Elizabeth Tvrdy, Emma Coen, Tayler Chytka. David City Aquinas: Alli Hartman, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Claire Wisnieski. Fairbury: Marlee Biehl, Josi Mans, Casidy Sipek. Falls City: Madison Jones, Kacy Brewer, Sara Black. FCEMF: Jackie Schelkopf, Kelsi Gaston, Megan Rumery, Georgia Meyer. Freeman: Paige Mahler, Addie Hesterman, Mikayla Lempka, Atley Buhr. Gothenburg: Avery Dunphy. Hastings St. Cecilia: Alyssia Stritt, Kiersten Kober, Mackenzie Demuth, Tayelor Butler. Highway 91: Faith Indra, Kyleigh Rayback, Jaedyn Ratzlaff. Kearney Catholic: Sydney Owen, Lauren Marker. Logan View/SS: Valerie Uehling, Emily Miller, Bobbi Reppert. Malcolm: Alanea Babb, Cora Schweitzer, Abby Arroyo. Milford: Kaitlyn Klug, Camille Stauffer, Mariah Richards. North Bend: Anna Halladay. O’Neill: Alyssa Fehringer, Emma Smith, Caitlyn Reiser. Pierce: Elizabeth Hammer, Addison Sporleder, Madelyn Hanson. Polk County: Josi Noble, Sadie Sunday, Christina Rystrom, Taylor Carlson. Raymond Central: Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer. Southern Valley/Alma: Emma Joppa. St. Paul: Amber Kosmicki, Raleigh Koperski, Kayley Wells. Syracuse: Suzy Shanks. Tekamah-Herman: Leann Hawkins, Emma Wakehouse, Halle Olson. Twin River: Katie Paczosa, Emilee Spitz. Wahoo Neumann: Avery Mayberry, Aubrey Sylliaasen, Emma Kavan. Weeping Water: Keatyn Harrah, Kiera Brack, Reba Wilson. West Point-Beemer: Lauren Wragge, Hannah Landholm, Valerie Lierman. West Point GACC: Avery Kreikemeier, Kate Gnad, Livia Hunke. Wilber-Clatonia: Rylee Sand, Tatiana Meza, Claire Thompson. Yutan/Mead: Laycee Josoff, Maycee Hays, Emily Hebenstreit.

* * *

All-Metro Conference

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista Sr. 29-0

P – Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian So. 22-9

P – Katie Cunningham, Bellevue East Sr. 18-11

C – Brooke Dumont, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .531

IF – Mia Jarecki, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .521

IF – Maggie Vasa, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .435

IF – Abby Russell, Omaha Marian Sr. .466

IF – Kylee Wagner, Papillion-La Vista Sr. .443

OF – Kacie Hoffmann, Elkhorn South Sr. .612

OF – Lindsey Kelly, Papillion-La Vista South Sr. .450

OF – Samantha Reding, Bellevue East Sr. .443

DP – Dani Schlader, Omaha Marian Jr. .470

DP – Bella Bacon, Millard West Jr. .465

Honorary captain — Jordyn Bahl, Papillion-La Vista

* * *

All-Omaha Area

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P – Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt Jr. 18-2

P – Megan Garcia, Elkhorn Sr. 21-8

P – Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann Jr. 18-7

C – Sophia Hoffmann, Omaha Skutt Sr. .400

IF – Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt Jr. .410

IF – Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington Jr. .366

IF – Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann Jr. .541

IF – Autumn Iverson, Wahoo So. .416

OF – Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt Jr. .657

OF – Ella Dalton, Elkhorn Jr. .454

OF – Nyleigh Carbaugh, Elkhorn Sr. .371

DP – Tessa Villotta, Blair So. .446

DP – Alyssa Baker, DC West/Concordia Jr. .475

Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010