Because of the pandemic, it was perhaps the most unusual high school volleyball season ever in Nebraska.

But that didn’t affect the quality of play, as evidenced by this year’s first team. All seven players on the All-Nebraska first team are committed to NCAA Division I schools, and three are part of what’s considered to be one of the Huskers’ greatest recruiting classes ever.

Leading the way is Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, the honorary captain. The 6-foot-4 NU pledge finishes off her brilliant career by securing a first-team berth for the fourth straight year after leading the SkyHawks to their sixth consecutive Class B title.

Other future Nebraska players on the first team are Rylee Gray of Elkhorn South and Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly. Gray helped Elkhorn South win its first Class A championship while Lauenstein led the Vikings to the Class B state tourney for the third straight year.

Other first-team selections are Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Allie Gray of Skutt, Elle Glock of Wahoo and Kylie Weeks of Elkhorn South. Sis and Gray join Krause as returning first teamers.

Lauenstein and Rylee Gray — no relation to Allie Gray — move up from last year’s second team. Glock and Weeks ascend to the first team despite not being named to any one of last year’s three All-Nebraska squads.

Selections for the All-Nebraska and all-class teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.

Lindsay Krause*

* Denotes honorary captain

Omaha Skutt, Hitter, 6-4, Sr.

One of the most dynamic players ever to compete in the state, Krause also is a veteran of international competition. She missed the first two weeks of her sophomore and junior seasons because she was competing in Honduras and Egypt, respectively, for the under-18 United States team.

Coronavirus concerns affected that competition this year, though Krause still entered this season as the No. 2-ranked recruit nationally from the Class of 2021 by Prepvolleyball.com.

She pounded 498 kills as a senior and finished with 1,542 for her career. Those were both school records, as were the 30 kills she had in a match this season against Norris.

She also set Skutt records for single-match aces (13), career aces (89), single-season attack percentage (.486) and career attack percentage (.426).

“She has rewritten our record books,” SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said. “She has a love for Skutt volleyball and given it everything she’s had for four years.”

Krause capped her varsity career with an outstanding performance at state. She had 14 kills in a first-round win and 17 in a semifinal victory before the Class B final against Norris.

The Titans won the first set — only the fourth that Skutt dropped all season — before the SkyHawks stormed back. Saunders’ squad grabbed a 13-0 lead in the second set and eventually went on to win the title as Krause slammed her 30th kill on match point.

Krause said she was happy that Skutt was able to have a season after the pandemic had taken away high school sports the previous spring.

“I’ll always remember the fact we won despite all of the adversity with COVID,” Krause said. “Wearing masks from the first day of practice, we were committed to getting this done.”

She added that coming up short in her senior year after winning state titles the previous three simply was not an option.

“None of us were going to let that happen,” she said. “The (seven) seniors wanted to make sure that we went out the right way.”

Saunders, a former standout at Nebraska, said she can’t wait to see Krause in action for the Huskers.

“Lindsay is a great kid and coach-smart out on the floor,” she said. “I feel like she has a very high ceiling and that she still has a lot of untapped potential.”

Allie Gray

Omaha Skutt, Setter, 5-11, Sr.

While Krause was the SkyHawks’ big hitter, Gray was the key to the team’s attack at setter.

The 5-11 Arizona State pledge dished out 1,023 assists and finished with a school-record 3,452 for her career. Gray also holds the school record for most assists in a match with 65, a mark she set last year.

“Allie was consistent in everything she did,” Saunders said. “And she always kept pushing herself to be better.”

Saunders said Gray worked hard outside the Skutt gym to make sure she was in peak condition entering her senior year.

“Allie has found a passion with her lifting and she was all-in this year,” the coach said. “She was committed to doing everything to the best of her ability.”

Her height also allowed her to help the SkyHawks in other ways. She led the team in blocks with 44 and also had 32 aces.

Saunders said Gray had a knack for distributing the ball to all of the SkyHawks’ hitters. Five finished with more than 100 kills, led by Krause’s 498.

“Allie has a great instinct,” Saunders said. “She knew who to set and when to set them.”

That includes the final point at state, when Saunders turned to her assistants and told them Gray would set Krause to put an exclamation point on the victory.

That’s exactly what happened.

“My favorite memory from the season was the dogpile after match point,” Gray said. “It was a tremendous feeling of accomplishment.”

She added that accomplishment meant even more to cap the offbeat season.

“We all made a commitment from the start to wear masks and be safe, outside of school,” she said. “We took it week by week and that led us to the championship.”

Norah Sis

Papillion-La Vista, Hitter, 6-2, Sr.

Recognized as one of the hardest hitters in the state, the 6-2 Creighton pledge had another big year.

Sis led Class A with 527 kills. She had 48 in two state tourney matches, including 31 in a semifinal loss to Elkhorn South.

“The thing I’ll always remember about Norah is her competitiveness,” Monarchs coach John Svehla said. “I’ve never coached anybody who has had as much as she did.”

Sis also helped Papio in other ways. She led the team with almost 400 digs, proving to be a stalwart defensively as well as offensively.

“Norah was the glue that kept us together this year,” Svehla said. “Her leadership was so important all season.”

The coach added that Sis patiently worked with freshman setter Reagan Hickey, who finished with 1,047 assists — second in the state.

“Norah is the most humble person,” Svehla said. “She helped Reagan but she kept challenging her, and that’s why we were able to stay on track this season.”

Svehla called Sis a quiet leader who spoke up when the need arose.

“She knew when to say something, and the other girls listened to her,” he said. “She led by example because she always put in the time in the weight room and on the volleyball floor.”

Sis said she was proud of what her team accomplished — a 22-win season and the school’s state-leading 35th trip to state.

“To see the progress we made, especially with a freshman setter, was pretty special,” she said. “We came up a little short at state but the season still ended on a really high note.”

Svehla said he is eager to see how Sis, the Monarchs’ go-to player for so long, can contribute at Creighton.

“She understands that she won’t be the tallest player so there could be some challenges ahead,” he said. “But I’m confident that she’ll go on to a really nice career with the Bluejays.”

Rylee Gray

Elkhorn South, Hitter, 6-4, Sr.

The 6-4 Gray had 384 kills and 92 blocks in her senior year. In three state tournament matches, she had 55 kills.

She put up those big numbers this season despite being sidelined for two weeks with COVID-19.

“Rylee worked so hard this year,” Storm coach Chelsea Potter said. “She was committed to making our team the best it could be in her senior year.”

Gray accomplished that goal as the steady middle hitter for the Storm. She also was a calming influence for a team that had just two seniors, and the other one suffered a season-ending injury in the third match of the season.

“For her to be the only senior on the floor all season was a little bit of a challenge,” Potter said. “But she’d been a captain since her sophomore year so I knew she could handle it.”

The coach added that Gray maintained a high level of play all season, which helped contribute to the Storm’s success.

“Her play was outstanding,” Potter said, “and she grew more comfortable in her leadership role, which made us even better.”

She added that it wasn’t unusual for Gray to point to a teammate who had just made an especially strong play.

“Rylee is very selfless and likes to see everyone get credit for the job they’re doing,” Potter said. “That helped our team chemistry even more.”

Gray said securing the school’s first state championship and navigating through the pandemic season will be strong memories.

“The resolve this team had was so special,” she said. “We weren’t going to let anything stop us.”

Gray, who also plans to play basketball and go out for track, said she is looking forward to her future days at Nebraska.

“I’m super excited to get down there,” she said. “Ever since signing day (Nov. 11) it’s feeling more and more real.”

Whitney Lauenstein

Waverly, Hitter, 6-2, Sr.

The third Nebraska pledge on the first team, Lauenstein helped the Class B Vikings reach state for the third straight year.

Those tournament trips coincide with the timing when coach Terri Neujahr shifted Lauenstein from middle to outside hitter after her freshman year.

“To see the growth and the progress Whitney has made is really gratifying,” Neujahr said. “She has a personal strength and I think that will help her in the future.”

The coach remembers talking to Lauenstein about that shift in position, one that obviously turned out to be the right decision.

“She was so immature as a freshman,” Neujahr said. “She set some lofty goals when she moved to the outside, and one was to play Division I volleyball.”

After smacking more than 400 kills each of the previous two seasons, Lauenstein fell just short of 500 this year. Her 485 kills were third in Class B and solidified her reputation as one of the state’s most feared hitters.

That was something the hard-hitting senior couldn’t escape, even among her own teammates.

“We had a bailout rule in practice because Whitney hits the ball so hard,” Neujahr said. “We had a few concussions over the years so it was OK for our players to dive out of the way if necessary.”

It was a difficult season for Waverly, which saw Nebraska commit Bekka Allick suffer a season-ending injury in early October. The Vikings still made it to state, but lost in the first round to Ashland-Greenwood.

“We graduated several players from last year and then losing Bekka made it tougher,” Lauenstein said. “We pushed ourselves hard to get back to state and it felt good to get there, because a lot of people doubted us.”

Neujahr said she knows that Lauenstein will show the same drive at NU that she showed at Waverly.

“Nebraska has always been her dream school, and in the beginning they said no,” Neujahr said. “She didn’t let that stop her and it’s that kind of drive that I think will pay off for her with the Huskers.”

Elle Glock

Wahoo, Setter, 6-0, Sr.

The 6-foot Glock, a Southern Cal pledge, led Class C-1 with 1,018 assists. She also led the team in blocks and aces.

More important, she helped Wahoo capture its third state title in four years. The Warriors finished 35-0, capping the season with a five-set win over previously unbeaten St. Paul in the final.

“Elle has always been an amazing setter,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “But each year she’s gotten stronger and made herself better.”

Glock, whose father Jason was an outstanding basketball player at Wahoo — the Warriors went 101-1 in his four years and won four Class B titles — took on an added leadership role as a senior.

“She took that to a new level this year,” Larson said, “She held the girls accountable, and they respected her for that.”

The coach added that a loss to eventual state champion Lincoln Lutheran at the 2019 state tournament, which came after consecutive C-1 crowns for the Warriors, also helped light a fire under all of the returning players.

“That season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end,” Larson said. “The goal from Day 1 was to get back there and finish it off.”

Wahoo lost just three sets all season — all against Class B teams — and finished what it started at the state tournament. Glock had 62 assists and teammate Mya Larson had 41 kills as the Warriors defeated St. Paul in a dramatic five-set final.

“I knew that would be a great match,” Trish Larson said. “It helped us that Elle is such a calming influence and that she never seems to get rattled.”

Glock said that what she’ll remember most about this season is the determination shown by the team.

“We just had to win that last match,” she said. “We showed a lot of heart because we were behind 2-1 and we were able to come back.”

Trish Larson said she’ll miss not having her talented setter back next season.

“Elle is such an athlete that she made everything look so effortless,” Larson said. “I have confidence that she’ll go on and do well in college.”

Kylie Weeks

Elkhorn South, Hitter/libero, 5-7, Jr.

The shortest player on the first team at 5-7, Weeks proved that you don’t have to be over 6 feet to make a major offensive impact as a hitter.

The Arkansas commit led the Storm with 432 kills and was especially strong at the state tournament, smashing 64 kills — 21 in the three-set final against Papio South.

“She was dangerous from everywhere on the court,” coach Chelsea Potter said. “She also was one of our top servers and was very good defensively.”

Weeks gave the Storm a dimension that many teams lacked as a dangerous back-row attacker. Potter estimated that at least one-third of Weeks’ kills came from there.

“She hits the ball very hard and has confidence in her shot, no matter where she’s at,” the coach said. “If I was an opposing coach, the first thing I’d do would be to figure out where she was on the floor.”

Potter added that Weeks had the right disposition for an attacker.

“I’ve never seen her shy away from pressure,” she said. “She’s been a captain since her freshman year and a six-rotation player that whole time, so she gets it.”

Weeks stepped it up at state when Elkhorn South needed her most. She had 16 kills in a first-round win and 27 in a five-set semifinal victory over Papio.

That lifted the Storm into the Class A final, where Weeks had another outstanding match. She had 21 kills, including the last one that clinched the championship.

“Kylie is one of those players who makes everybody around her better,” Potter said. “And her ability to always stay aggressive no matter where she’s at makes us tough to defend.”

Weeks, the only underclassman on the first team, also had more than 300 digs so she’s being listed as a hitter/libero.

“After winning that tough semifinal against Papio, we had to make sure we were ready for the final,” Weeks said. “When we won the first set in the championship match, we wanted to go on and make a statement.”

With Weeks’ help, the Storm made that statement by securing their first Class A crown.

MORE ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

Second team

H - Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell/6-2/So.

H - Mya Larson, Wahoo/5-11/Jr.

H - Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest/6-0/Jr.

H - Ella Waters, Norris/6-2/Jr.

H/S - Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South/6-0/Jr.

S - Madi Woodin, Elkhorn South/5-6/Jr.

L - Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South/5-9/Jr.

Third team

H - Becca Gebhardt, Norfolk Lutheran NE/5-8/Sr.

H - Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul/5-8/Sr.

H - Katy Lindner, Pleasanton/6-0/Sr.

H - Shayla Meyer, Superior/6-0/Jr.

S - Maisie Boesiger, Norris/5-6/Jr.

S - Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell/5-11/Sr.

L - Bre Skala, Omaha Skutt/5-5/Sr.

