With all eyes on him, Drew Christo led state in strikeouts. Now he captains the All-Nebraska baseball team

From the first pitch on opening day, all eyes were on Elkhorn ace Drew Christo.

The Nebraska pledge drew the attention of pro scouts, eager to aim their radar guns at the hard-throwing right-hander. His fastball was clocked in the mid-90s as he helped the Antlers reach the state tournament.

Though Elkhorn fell short of a championship, Christo — a three-sport athlete — had an outstanding year. He went 5-2 with a 0.43 ERA and led the state in strikeouts with 92. He also batted .341 with five homers and 39 RBIs for the 20-12 Antlers.

"Coming into this season, I set some goals for myself," Christo said. "The main thing was that as a senior, I wanted to get better every outing as a pitcher to help the team."

Christo is the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska team. It's the first one selected since 2019 after last year's spring varsity season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Class A champion Millard South placed three players on the first team — pitcher Nate Moquin, shortstop Cam Kozeal and catcher Brayden Smith. The trio helped the Patriots end a 41-year drought, winning their first title since 1980.

Bellevue West was the only other school to place more than one on the first team. The Thunderbirds are represented by pitcher Jaxon Jelkin and outfielder Cam Madsen.

Eight teams placed one on the first team, which reflects the parity this season. Five of those players competed in Class A and three in Class B.

From Class A are Jaxson Cahoy of Millard West, Eli Small of Elkhorn South, Keegan Brink of Lincoln East, Jackson Trout of Papillion-La Vista South and Carter Sintek of Fremont Bergan. Class B first-teamers in addition to Christo are Nolan Sailors of Ralston, Kale Jensen of Central City and Kale Fountain of Norris.

There are five seniors on the team, six juniors, two sophomores and one freshman. Fountain is that lone first-year varsity player, helping the Titans reach the Class B state final.

Nominations by coaches and observations by World-Herald sportswriters determine the teams.

Since the All-Nebraska first and second teams consisted entirely of seniors and juniors in 2019, there are no returning players from either squad.

Christo said he had high expectations entering this baseball season. He already enjoyed a successful senior year as a member of Elkhorn's state championship football team and state runner-up basketball team.

"We knew we had a really strong senior class and we were all motivated after not being able to play last spring," he said. "The first few weeks were still a learning process but we worked through that."

Christo got a taste of what the season would be like in the opener against Omaha Skutt. At least 15 scouts were in the grandstand behind home plate, clocking his fastball as the Antlers opened with a 10-1 victory.

"Just from what I had heard, it was something I expected to see this season," he said. "I think our whole team got into it even though the guys kidded me about it after awhile."

Christo, a varsity player since his freshman year, said it was a satisfying end to his high school career.

"We would have liked to have finished off with a championship," he said. "But it was a good year and it was just great to be back out there playing again."

Moquin, another Nebraska pledge, was the ace of the Millard South staff. He went 9-1 with 48 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA.

Kozeal, a sophomore shortstop, helped anchor a strong infield. He batted .376 with five home runs and 34 RBIs.

Smith, Millard South's catcher, batted .333. He had eight doubles, five triples, four homers and 41 RBIs.

Jelkin, who tossed a no-hitter during the Metro Conference tournament, helped the Thunderbirds reach state for the first time since 2014. He was 5-1 with 74 strikeouts and a 1.01 ERA.

Madsen, Bellevue West's leadoff hitter, batted .393 with 11 doubles and four home runs. He scored 40 runs, drove in 21 and stole 29 bases.

Cahoy was the most consistent starter for Millard West, the Class A runner-up. He was 5-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

Small, a Kentucky commit, helped Elkhorn South reach the district final before losing to eventual state champ Millard South. The sophomore batted .455 with six home runs and 46 RBIs.

Brink helped Lincoln East make it back to the state tourney for the first time since 2012. He led the state in hits (50) and batted .476 with 38 RBIs.

Trout, who played third base, helped Papio South return to state for the first time in five years. He hit a team-leading .472 with nine doubles and 29 RBIs.

Sintek was a major reason why Bergan was able to return to state after making the tourney in 2019. He batted .467 with 20 RBIs and also won five games and struck out 60.

Sailors, a Creighton commit, led the Rams to state for the first time since 2011. The senior shortstop batted .476 with 10 doubles, five triples and seven home runs.

Jensen put up eye-popping numbers for Central City, which reached the state tournament for the first time as a co-op with Fullerton and Centura. The junior set a Class B record for wins with 11 while striking out 84. He also led the state in hitting at .552.

Fountain, who already has committed to Florida State, had an outstanding freshman season. He batted .345 and led Class B in RBIs (43) while striking out just 10 times.

He also had a big state tourney for the Titans, belting two homers at Werner Park and driving in six in a victory over Elkhorn.

* * *

ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

First team

P — Drew Christo, Elkhorn, Sr., 5-2 record

P — Jaxon Jelkin, Bellevue West, Sr., 5-1

P — Nate Moquin, Millard South, Jr., 9-1

P — Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West, Jr., 5-1

INF — Cam Kozeal, Millard South, So., .376 batting average

INF — Eli Small, Elkhorn South, So., .455

INF — Keegan Brink, Lincoln East, Jr., .476

INF — Nolan Sailors, Ralston, Sr., .476

C — Brayden Smith, Millard South, Jr., .333

OF — Jackson Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr., .472

OF — Cam Madsen, Bellevue West, Sr., .393

OF/P — Kale Jensen, Central City, Jr., .552/11-0

DH — Kale Fountain, Norris, Fr., .345

UTIL — Carter Sintek, Fremont Bergan, Jr., .467

Second team

P — Tadan Bell, Columbus, Jr., 5-1

P — Jackson Ramsey, Millard North, Sr., 5-2

P — Josh Kilzer, Ralston, Sr., 8-0

P — Cade Barton, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 9-0/.304

P/INF — Landon Meyer, Norris, Jr., 8-0/.386

P/OF — C.J. Hood, Norris, Sr., 5-0/.393

INF — Kyan Lodice, Millard West, Sr., .349

INF — Max Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., .286

INF — Matt Guthmiller, Millard South, Sr., .345

C — Tyler Bishop, Lincoln North Star, Sr., .362

DH — Jase Woita, Lincoln Pius X, Sr., .341

OF — Joey Craig, Omaha Central, Sr., .364

OF — Cole Payton, Omaha Westside, Sr., .282

UTIL — Brayden Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, Sr., .412

