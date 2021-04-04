Meet the 2021 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

This year's crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history.
Like an all-time great film — think "The Godfather," "Citizen Kane," "Casablanca" — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk?
Either way, this year's prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action.
So take a moment for some star gazing after our top hoop standouts stole the show. And what a show it was.
