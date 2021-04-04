 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams
BASKETBALL

Meet the 2021 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams

This year's crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history.

Like an all-time great film — think "The Godfather," "Citizen Kane," "Casablanca" — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk?

Either way, this year's prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action.

So take a moment for some star gazing after our top hoop standouts stole the show. And what a show it was.

Don't forget to take a look at our All-Class, All-Metro Conference and All-Omaha area teams as well. 

Meet the 2021 All-Nebraska boys basketball team
Livingston: The Nebraska prep hoops season was a real thriller with this year's blockbuster talent
2021 Nebraska All-Class boys basketball teams
2021 Nebraska All-Class girls basketball teams
All-Metro boys team: Saint Thomas, Frankie Fidler and Denim Johnson honored for breakout seasons
All-Metro girls team: Stellar seasons help pair from Millard South, Omaha Central earn honors
All-Omaha area boys team: Brady Timm takes Yutan's basketball game to another level
All-Omaha area girls team: UNO signee Grace Cave helps Weeping Water net first title

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

