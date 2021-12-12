A new century for the All-Nebraska football team has some old, some new.

The “old” starts with the first lineman to be on the first team three times, Trevor Brown of Waverly. Other repeat first-team selections are Aurora offensive lineman Gage Griffith, Bellevue West running back LJ Richardson and Papillion-La Vista defensive lineman Will Hubert.

The “new” includes the first All-Nebraska running back from Bennington, state record-setter Dylan Mostek. He and Husker commit Gage Stenger of Millard South, placed on the team as a defensive back, are the honorary captains of the 101st team. The newspaper has chosen All-Nebraska teams every year since 1921.

Also in the new category is the next sophomore in the pipeline to be a three-time All-Nebraska pick. Caleb Benning of Omaha Westside, whose father is ex-Husker Damon Benning, came back from a preseason injury to help solidify the Warrior defense that helped the defending Class A champ return to the title game.

Want some more “new?” The first team is 25% juniors — recent NU tight end commit Ben Brahmer of Pierce, offensive linemen Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep and Mason Goldman of Class A champion Gretna, quarterback Zane Flores of Gretna, kicker Tristan Alvano of Westside and defensive lineman Maverick Noonan of Elkhorn South, whose father is ex-Husker and Dallas Cowboy Danny Noonan.

On Wednesday, 10 of the 18 All-Nebraska seniors are set to sign their national letters of intent with FBS teams — Ernest Hausmann of Columbus and Stenger to Nebraska, Kaden Helms of Bellevue West to Oklahoma, Micah Riley-Ducker of West to Auburn, Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke to Oregon, Deshawn Woods of Omaha Central to Missouri, LJ Richardson of West and Koa McIntyre of Class C-2 champ Fremont Bergan to Wyoming, Henry Rickels of West to Air Force and Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista to Iowa as a preferred walk-on.

Brown is signing with North Dakota State.

Mostek is among those who are undecided. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder also could choose track in college, the sport where he first attracted notice this past spring when he beat current Oregon freshman Avante Dickerson from Westside in the 100 meters at a meet in Blair.

Mostek ran for 3,089 yards in the Badgers’ 13-0 Class B championship season, breaking the 11-man record of 3,008 set in 2013 by Omaha North’s Calvin Strong. He scored 44 touchdowns for the Class B record and his 264 points tie the class record.

“Dylan as a runner is very good at getting vertical quickly and has the speed to pull away once he gets into the open field," Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “He also has a great balance that allows him to run through arm tackles. He will be a great addition to any team he chooses at the collegiate level.”

Stenger caught NU’s attention early in the season when he gouged then-No. 1 Bellevue West for nearly 400 yards rushing and passing. He soon accepted the Huskers’ offer.

His season didn’t finish as desired, though while he threw a Class A playoff-record six touchdown passes and kept his record clean of not throwing an interception all season, the previously undefeated Patriots lost in the first round to 16th seed Omaha North 49-42.

“An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South," retiring Patriots coach Andy Means said. “His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor that absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”

Quarterback was the most competitive position for the first team.

Gretna’s Flores ultimately was selected for leading the Dragons to their first football title, beating Westside 7-3 in Memorial Stadium. He threw for 2,885 yards in 13 games and enters his senior year with more than 6,000 as a three-year starter. Also strongly considered was Class A record-setter Noah Walters of Lincoln East, who threw for 3,402 yards in 10 games.

Because they were two-way players, Stenger, McIntyre and do-all Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island are quarterbacks who made the first team on defense.

On the All-Nebraska offense are Helms at wide receiver, Brahmer and Riley-Ducker at tight end, Griffith, Sledge, Rickels, Goldman and Woods as linemen, Flores at quarterback, Richardson and Mostek at running back and Alvano as kicker. The defense has Brown, Noonan and Hubert as linemen, Jackson, Hausman, Huber and Vince Genatone of North Platte as linebackers, Stenger, McIntyre, Benning and Keshaun Williams of Omaha North as defensive backs and Fyfe in the athlete/punter position.

Selections are based on nominations by coaches and observations by The World-Herald staff. All coaches were sent nomination forms.

ALL-NEBRASKA SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

WR Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, 6-4, 205, Sr.

WR Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 165, Sr.

OL Gunnar Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 6-6, 280, Jr.

OL Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Jr.

OL Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 300, Sr.

OL Jake Stier, Bennington, 6-2, 270, Sr.

OL Jack James, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 250, Sr.

QB Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 6-0, 190, Sr.

RB Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 5-10, 180, Sr.

RB Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 5-10, 210, Jr.

RB Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Sr.

K Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 180, Jr.

DEFENSE

DL Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North, 6-2, 245, Sr.

DL Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 220, Sr.

DL Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Sr.

LB Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 5-10, 200, Sr.

LB Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, 175, Sr.

LB Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 6-3, 215, Sr.

LB Tommy Connelly, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 200, Sr.

DB Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 210, Sr.

DB Hayden Stec, Elkhorn, 6-1, 215, Sr.

DB Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-2, 190, Sr.

DB Brayden Chaney, Gretna, 6-1, 180, Sr.

A/P Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 160, Jr.

