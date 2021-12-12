The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's
A new century for the All-Nebraska football team has some old, some new.
The “old” starts with the first lineman to be on the first team three times, Trevor Brown of Waverly. Other repeat first-team selections are Aurora offensive lineman Gage Griffith, Bellevue West running back LJ Richardson and Papillion-La Vista defensive lineman Will Hubert.
The “new” includes the first All-Nebraska running back from Bennington, state record-setter Dylan Mostek. He and Husker commit Gage Stenger of Millard South, placed on the team as a defensive back, are the honorary captains of the 101st team. The newspaper has chosen All-Nebraska teams every year since 1921.
Also in the new category is the next sophomore in the pipeline to be a three-time All-Nebraska pick. Caleb Benning of Omaha Westside, whose father is ex-Husker Damon Benning, came back from a preseason injury to help solidify the Warrior defense that helped the defending Class A champ return to the title game.
Want some more “new?” The first team is 25% juniors — recent NU tight end commit Ben Brahmer of Pierce, offensive linemen Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep and Mason Goldman of Class A champion Gretna, quarterback Zane Flores of Gretna, kicker Tristan Alvano of Westside and defensive lineman Maverick Noonan of Elkhorn South, whose father is ex-Husker and Dallas Cowboy Danny Noonan.
On Wednesday, 10 of the 18 All-Nebraska seniors are set to sign their national letters of intent with FBS teams — Ernest Hausmann of Columbus and Stenger to Nebraska, Kaden Helms of Bellevue West to Oklahoma, Micah Riley-Ducker of West to Auburn, Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke to Oregon, Deshawn Woods of Omaha Central to Missouri, LJ Richardson of West and Koa McIntyre of Class C-2 champ Fremont Bergan to Wyoming, Henry Rickels of West to Air Force and Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista to Iowa as a preferred walk-on.
Brown is signing with North Dakota State.
Mostek is among those who are undecided. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder also could choose track in college, the sport where he first attracted notice this past spring when he beat current Oregon freshman Avante Dickerson from Westside in the 100 meters at a meet in Blair.
Mostek ran for 3,089 yards in the Badgers’ 13-0 Class B championship season, breaking the 11-man record of 3,008 set in 2013 by Omaha North’s Calvin Strong. He scored 44 touchdowns for the Class B record and his 264 points tie the class record.
“Dylan as a runner is very good at getting vertical quickly and has the speed to pull away once he gets into the open field," Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “He also has a great balance that allows him to run through arm tackles. He will be a great addition to any team he chooses at the collegiate level.”
Bennington's Dylan Mostek (left) and Millard South's Gage Stenger (right) were named honorary captains of the 2021 All-Nebraska football team. Mostek produced an 11-man record 3,089 rushing yards this season. Stenger set a single-game Class A playoff record with six touchdown passes.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stenger caught NU’s attention early in the season when he gouged then-No. 1 Bellevue West for nearly 400 yards rushing and passing. He soon accepted the Huskers’ offer.
His season didn’t finish as desired, though while he threw a Class A playoff-record six touchdown passes and kept his record clean of not throwing an interception all season, the previously undefeated Patriots lost in the first round to 16th seed Omaha North 49-42.
“An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South," retiring Patriots coach Andy Means said. “His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor that absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”
Quarterback was the most competitive position for the first team.
Gretna’s Flores ultimately was selected for leading the Dragons to their first football title, beating Westside 7-3 in Memorial Stadium. He threw for 2,885 yards in 13 games and enters his senior year with more than 6,000 as a three-year starter. Also strongly considered was Class A record-setter Noah Walters of Lincoln East, who threw for 3,402 yards in 10 games.
Because they were two-way players, Stenger, McIntyre and do-all Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island are quarterbacks who made the first team on defense.
On the All-Nebraska offense are Helms at wide receiver, Brahmer and Riley-Ducker at tight end, Griffith, Sledge, Rickels, Goldman and Woods as linemen, Flores at quarterback, Richardson and Mostek at running back and Alvano as kicker. The defense has Brown, Noonan and Hubert as linemen, Jackson, Hausman, Huber and Vince Genatone of North Platte as linebackers, Stenger, McIntyre, Benning and Keshaun Williams of Omaha North as defensive backs and Fyfe in the athlete/punter position.
Selections are based on nominations by coaches and observations by The World-Herald staff. All coaches were sent nomination forms.
QB Zane Flores
Gretna | 6-3, 200, Jr.
He threw for 2,885 yards in the Dragons’ first championship season and has topped 6,000 with a year to go.
Coach Michael Kayl: “As a three-year starter, Zane has played a prominent role in creating a championship culture at Gretna. His work ethic and attention to detail set the tone for our offense. For a kid who possesses all the traits of a Power Five quarterback, you would never know it when talking to him.
"He is one of the most humble young men I have ever coached. When Zane returns for his fourth year in the starting role, he will have a chance to go down as one of the greats in state history. For a guy who can make every throw on the field, his greatest attribute is that he is a winner.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
WR Kaden Helms
Bellevue West | 6-6, 220, Sr.
The Oklahoma-bound receiver had 51 catches for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns and had a kickoff-return touchdown. Played free safety the last eight games.
Coach Mike Huffman: “Extremely dynamic player who took his ability to another level this year. Matchup mismatch at both slot receiver and backside of 3x1 formations. Played free safety the last eight games. A captain with an exceptional work ethic.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
TE Micah Riley-Ducker
Bellevue West | 6-6, 235, Sr.
Future Auburn tight end made 36 catches in West’s receiver-rich offense for 670 yards and six touchdowns.
Coach Mike Huffman: “A physical blocker both in line and split out. A very dangerous receiver with a huge catch radius.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
TE Ben Brahmer
Pierce | 6-6, 200, Jr.
The Nebraska commit helped the 2020 Class C-1 champions return to the title game with 1,119 yards and 13 touchdowns.
His father, Pierce coach Mark Brahmer, said, “Benjamin developed into a very good all-around football player for us this year. He also developed into a take-charge, vocal leader.
"On defense, Ben played outside linebacker and safety while also returning punts. He handled our kick-off duties in addition to being our punter and holder. On offense, he played wide receiver and tight end and was one of our backup QBs."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
RB LJ Richardson
Bellevue West | 6-2, 205, Sr.
Wyoming recruit ran for 2,180 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Coach Mike Huffman: “He picked up where he left off last season toting the rock for the Thunderbirds. Big, agile and fast. Led Class A in both rushing and scoring.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
RB Dylan Mostek
Bennington | 5-10, 195, Sr.
Set the state 11-man rushing record with 3,089 yards and the Class B touchdown record with 44 in the Badgers’ 13-0 season.
Coach Kam Lenhart: “Dylan is a great player who earned everything he accomplished this year. He has put in a great amount of time and effort to be able to perform at his best. He constantly gives thanks to his offensive line.
"Dylan as a runner is very good at getting vertical quickly and has the speed to pull away once he gets into the open field. He also has a great balance that allows him to run through arm tackles. Dylan will be a great addition to any team he chooses at the collegiate level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Sam Sledge
Omaha Creighton Prep | 6-5, 270, Jr.
He’s considered one of the best lineman prospects in the junior class.
Coach Tim Johnk: “Sam is the best lineman I have coached. He has tremendous athleticism for a big kid. Sam has great hands and feet along with great strength and explosion. Sam has only played the offensive line for a short time so he has a tremendous upside moving forward.
"Sam was voted a team captain this past season (as a junior) by his teammates which tells you a lot about what type of leader and person he is as well. He is one of the nicest young men off the field and one of the fiercest kids on the field. Sam is an outstanding young man with a very bright future in the game of football.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Mason Goldman
Gretna | 6-6, 240, Jr.
He helped the Dragons improve their running game during their run to the state title.
Coach Michael Kayl: “Mason was a staple at left tackle for us this year. He’s a physical player that provided us a spark in the run game. His ability to get to the second level and move in space was a game-changer for us. Mason is a tough player and played through a knee injury at the end of the year and was still able to play at a high level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Henry Rickels
Bellevue West | 6-4, 280, Sr.
The leader of the line that blocked for an offense that averaged 523 yards a game. Will play football at Air Force.
Coach Mike Huffman: “Overall our best offensive lineman. Made 51 pancakes. We only count solos, no double-team pancakes counted.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Gage Griffith
Aurora | 6-2, 280, Sr.
The repeat All-Nebraska lineman played on two state finalist teams.
Coach Kyle Peterson: “Gage is an incredibly physical offensive lineman. His ability to get vertical push when covered is as good as I have ever coached. Gage was much improved at climbing and blocking second-level defenders. Our offensive identity was centered around Gage's physicality.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
OL Deshawn Woods
Omaha Central | 6-5, 275, Sr.
After he was among those in OPS not to play in 2020, he committed to Missouri in the offseason.
Coach Jay Landstrom: “Deshawn is an intelligent player who excels in pass protection. It is important to him to understand how each play is ran and wants to execute at the highest level. His ability to pass protect is aided by his ability to anticipate, move his feet and use his reach to his advantage. He has tremendous upside and potential as he heads to the next level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
K Tristan Alvano
Omaha Westside | 6-2, 175, Jr.
Was 11 of 14 on field goals, including two 49-yarders against Bellevue West in the semifinals.
Coach Brett Froendt: “Tristan was clutch for us all year. To have a kicker pin the opposing offense a majority of the time at their 20 to start drives drastically improved the success of our defense and team. He’s consistent and unflappable. His two 49-yard field goals in the semifinals were a special night that solidified his status as a potential high-level college kicker.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Maverick Noonan
Elkhorn South | 6-4, 230, Jr.
A two-year starter, the son of former Husker Danny Noonan became a two-way starter and has multiple Power Five offers.
Coach Guy Rosenberg: “Maverick is a full-throttle football player. As a defensive end, he's physical at the point of attack and relentless as a pass rusher and in backside pursuit. He's also an outstanding offensive tackle. He's got an explosive first step and is a decisive puller who gets to the second level and creates displacement.
"He was voted co-defensive MVP and co-lineman of the year by his teammates and has the utmost respect of his teammates and coaches as a competitor. He's an amazing practice player who transfers it to the game on Friday night.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Trevor Brown
Waverly | 6-2, 275, Sr.
The first lineman to be a three-time All-Nebraska first-teamer has committed to North Dakota State.
Coach Reed Manstedt: “Trevor was a force on both our offensive and defensive line. Offenses consistently ran away from Trevor as a defensive tackle and when we needed a yard on offense we ran behind Trevor. Trevor has the rare ability to just take over a game on either side of the ball from his offensive/defensive line position. He truly is a special player."
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DL Will Hubert
Papillion-La Vista | 6-4, 225, Sr.
Repeat selection had 12.5 sacks among his 29 tackles for loss and will be a preferred walk-on at Iowa.
Coach Tim Williams: “Will is one of the major cogs in our team's culture. Will is one of the best leaders in our program. Will has a thirst to be the most competitive person on the team. His desire to be so competitive raises the level of competition in all of the other kids. His legacy that he is leaving will be helpful as this program continues.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Devon Jackson
Omaha Burke | 6-3, 215, Sr.
He will sign with Oregon after his big-play potential produced 52 tackles that included 10.5 tackles for loss.
Coach Paul Limongi: “A great physical talent who had a big impact on both sides of the football. His speed and explosiveness on defense caused much disruption to our opponents. Devon could rush the pass as well as play pass defense.
"Key interceptions, sacks, and tackles for loss were huge in our eight wins. At receiver, Devon would take short passes and turn them into large gains and/or touchdowns. Devon also had the speed to prevent big plays from occurring by hawking players down from behind. A very high-character student-athlete that has the potential to be an impact college player in the Pac-12.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Ernest Hausmann
Columbus | 6-4, 220, Sr.
The Husker commit was a two-way standout for the Discoverers with eight touchdowns receiving and 89 tackles and two safeties at linebacker.
Coach Craig Williams: “Ernest has been one of the key players in raising the standard of Discoverer football. His work ethic is present in the classroom, community, weight room as well as on the field. He has a combination of speed and strength that makes him an outstanding football player.
"The combination of these two traits will allow him to find success moving forward at the next level.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Mick Huber
Gretna | 6-0, 190, Sr.
He was the state champion’s 1,000-yard rusher and leading tackler.
Coach Michael Kayl: “Mick was outstanding for us on both sides of the ball all year. It would be hard to argue that there is a better two-way player in the state of Nebraska who meant more to his team. Mick flew sideline to sideline to make every play he could, but was at his best coming downhill meeting the ball carrier in the hole.
"When you see what he does on offense and defense play after play, it is remarkable the amount of gas he has left in the tank to get better as the game goes on. He provided a calm sense of leadership as a captain for us all year long, proving that actions speak louder than words.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
LB Vince Genatone
North Platte | 6-0, 210, Sr.
Sprinter had a season in which North Platte hosted a state quarterfinal and he generated FBS recruiting interest.
Coach Todd Rice: “Vince is a strong leader on and off the field for us. He is tremendous in the weight room and classroom, as well. Vince not only has a confidence in himself, but has also built that confidence in his teammates. I have never seen an athlete perform at this level as a three-sport athlete. Vince has a bright future ahead of him.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Koa McIntyre
Fremont Bergan | 6-1, 205, Sr.
A 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher, the speedster is signing with Wyoming.
Coach Seth Mruz: “Koa is an exceptional athlete, but he's an even better servant leader and human being. The way he plays the game with confidence, love, and enthusiasm was contagious and his teammates would elevate their level of play. When we needed big plays, Koa was always there to make it happen or help someone make it happen.
"Although blessed with tremendous natural ability, nobody worked harder to maximize their potential like Koa has done with his time at Bergan. Koa is one of the best athletes to ever come through Bergan, and I don't even think he's scratched the surface for his potential at the collegiate level. I can't wait to see what his future holds, because he still has a big chip on his shoulders. He knows people still doubt him, and he's not going to stop working to prove himself.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Keshaun Williams
Omaha North | 6-1, 180, Sr.
A defender with 61 tackles and three takeaways, he had a big postseason to top 1,000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.
Coach Larry Martin: “Keshaun is a very physical football player and attacks the ball while it is in the air. After the catch he is very explosive with the ball in his hands. Great competitor that cares deeply about North football.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Gage Stenger
Millard South | 6-2, 200, Sr.
The Patriots quarterback, who threw 19 touchdown passes against zero interceptions, was at safety in key situations. He’s signing with NU.
Coach Andy Means: “An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South. His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor that absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
DB Caleb Benning
Omaha Westside | 6-0, 180, So.
Made more than 55 solo tackles and four interceptions and returned punts and kickoffs for touchdowns.
Coach Brett Froendt: “Caleb’s ability to come downhill from his safety position and make plays at the line of scrimmage is special. To do that well, and defend the pass as well as he does, makes him a complete player at Safety. When he has the opportunity to make a tackle, he finishes at an elite level.
"He’s a great culture keeper who practices and plays hard for his teammates and team’s success.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A/P Kytan Fyfe
Grand Island | 6-2, 185, Sr.
Younger brother of ex-Husker quarterback Ryker Fyfe averaged 38 yards a punt while putting up 2,300 yards at quarterback.
Coach Jeff Tomlin: “No player that I have ever coached has been asked to do more for his team than Kytan. For two straight seasons, Kytan played nearly every single snap. He was an outstanding free safety and between his duties as a quarterback and as a safety he rarely if ever left the field.
"Kytan also handled all of our punting duties, averaging 38 yards per punt while pinning the opponent inside the 20 12 times. Kytan has been an outstanding effort player his entire career and is an outstanding competitor.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
WR Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, 6-4, 205, Sr.
WR Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 165, Sr.
OL Gunnar Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 6-6, 280, Jr.
OL Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Jr.
OL Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 300, Sr.
OL Jake Stier, Bennington, 6-2, 270, Sr.
OL Jack James, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 250, Sr.
QB Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 6-0, 190, Sr.
RB Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 5-10, 180, Sr.
RB Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 5-10, 210, Jr.
RB Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Sr.
K Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 180, Jr.
DL Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North, 6-2, 245, Sr.
DL Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 220, Sr.
DL Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Sr.
LB Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 5-10, 200, Sr.
LB Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, 175, Sr.
LB Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 6-3, 215, Sr.
LB Tommy Connelly, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 200, Sr.
DB Jake Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4, 210, Sr.
DB Hayden Stec, Elkhorn, 6-1, 215, Sr.
DB Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-2, 190, Sr.
DB Brayden Chaney, Gretna, 6-1, 180, Sr.
A/P Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 160, Jr.
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
