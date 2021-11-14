From opening day in August to the final out of the state championships, it was clear the story of the 29th season of Nebraska high school softball was going to be offense.

Double-digit scores — often by both teams — became more common. It wasn’t just because teams were spraying singles all over the yard.

Extra-base hits have become more common instead of the small ball that accounted for more action in previous years.

Even in low-scoring games, it took a pair of solo home runs to determine a winner in one of the best games of the season. That was Aug. 21 when defending Class B champion and top-ranked Omaha Skutt traveled to Omaha Marian to play the then-No. 3 Crusaders.

That outlier game, which the SkyHawks won 2-0, was notable not for big run totals but for strikeouts.

The teams combined for 30 strikeouts. Crusaders junior Maddia Groff posted 18 but she also surrendered a pair of solo home runs. Skutt senior Ruby Meylan had 12 strikeouts and gave up two hits, but none in the final five innings.

That also was the day the state’s three best pitchers played in the same game. Hannah Camenzind, who alternated starts all season with Meylan, played center field and would get her first start in the circle three days later against defending Class A champ Papillion-La Vista.

Camenzind was the offensive star of the Marian game, collecting three of Skutt’s five hits. The first was a 240-foot solo homer to center in the first inning.

On a day when Camenzind wasn’t pitching, she brought the lumber when her team needed it most. Catcher Kaitlin Foral added another solo shot to lead off the fourth.

That’s how the top teams — and the top players — did it this season, by bringing the lumber.

That game was one of four the Class B champion SkyHawks played that were decided by one or two runs on their way to a 33-0 season, the first undefeated run in the 25-year history of Class B.

In 18 of those 33 victories, the SkyHawks scored in double digits, including three of their four victories at state.

Yes they use aluminum bats, but the “Bring the Lumber” phrase is apt. And it’s why the group posed for photos at the Chicago Lumber Yard in Omaha.

While Camenzind, Meylan and Groff were the best all season at minimizing opposing offenses, they also were getting their share of extra-base hits, just like the other 10 players who join them on The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska first team.

Here are the combined lumber numbers for 13 players — 140 doubles, 24 triples, 160 home runs and 562 RBIs.

After Camenzind was selected as the honorary captain of the Class B and All-Omaha area teams in 2020, the Arkansas commit adds the title of All-Nebraska captain this season.

This is the third consecutive season that Camenzind has made the All-Nebraska first team. There are three other seniors — Meylan, Camenzind’s twin sister Lauren and Kaelan Schultz of Hastings — who now are two-time All-Nebraska honorees.

As a freshman and a sophomore, Groff was a second-team All-Nebraska pick. She leads the list of nine players who are first-time selections. Groff, Faith Mills of Gretna and Samantha Schmidt of Hastings are first-time picks as juniors.

The other six players are seniors, including two from Class A champion Lincoln Southwest — catcher Madison Divis and infielder Ashley Smetter. Creighton commit Ensley Frame of Gretna is the other infielder while UNO commit Ava Rongisch of Millard West is in the outfield.

Morgan Adams of Class A runner-up Lincoln East and Wichita State commit Taylor Sedlacek of Bennington round out the group of first-team honorees.

* * *

Meet the team

* * *

All-Nebraska second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., 17-4

P: Faith Molina, Hastings, Sr., 20-6

P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2

C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444

IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481

IF: Sydney Barner, North Platte, Sr., .455

IF: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462

IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467

OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Sr., .495

OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422

OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535

DP: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402

DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500

* * *

Class A first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., 22-5

P: Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., 17-4

P: Tatum Montelongo, North Platte, Jr., 21-6

C: Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., .444

IF: Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., .493

IF: Faith Mills, Gretna, Jr., .418

IF: Ensley Frame, Gretna, Sr., .443

IF: Morgan Adams, Lincoln East, Sr., .516

OF: Ava Rongisch, Millard West, Sr., .505

OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422

OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535

DP: Sydney Barner, North Platte, Sr., .455

DP: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462

Honorary captain — Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest

Class A second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East, Jr., 15-2

P: Allison McGee, Gretna, Fr., 8-0

P: Ella Cooper, Fremont, Jr., 27-11

C: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402

IF: Alexandria Stoner, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .435

IF: Emerson Waldow, Norfolk, So., .446

IF: Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South, Jr., .500

IF: Tayler Braun, Columbus, Sr., .597

OF: Madi Hayes, Bellevue West, Jr., .561

OF: Dani Schlader, Omaha Marian, Sr., .493

OF: Lynn Davis, Millard North, Jr., .489

DP: Rylinn Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., .429

DP: Alivya Bollen, Lincoln Southeast, Sr., .442

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Breanne McMurtry, Isabella Harris, Atiana Rodriguez, Kaela Persico. Bellevue West: Makayla Mitchell. Elkhorn South: Cydnee Schneider, Emily Gerardy, Julia Dittrick, Kennadi Borngrebe, Olivia Jackson. Fremont: Kylie Phillips, Mallory Schleicher, Emma Sorensen, Mackenzie Kinning. Grand Island: Adriana Cabello, Leslie Ramos, Braelyn Sindelar. Gretna: Alexis Jensen, Kaylee Higdon, Morgan Secora, Emma Schweigart. Kearney: Bella Molina, Ella Kugler, Allie Lane. Lincoln East: Campbell Petrick, Kyndal Colon, Emilee Haggadone, Berkley Hatten, Sydney McReynolds. Lincoln High: Cece Williams, Noelani Anderson, Britlyn Schutz. Lincoln North Star: Abby Krieser, Dani Hood, Piper Ruhl. Lincoln Northeast: Maddi Duncan, Deleesi Bartling, Mattee Fry, Kirsten Peterson. Lincoln Pius X: Elli Just, Mackenzi Harrel, Ceara Swanson. Lincoln Southeast: Moira Baxter, Katelyn Neumayer, Maggie Helms. Lincoln Southwest: Taylor Korecky, Taylor Fritz, Alexis Bradley, Kennadi Williams, Taylor Coleman. Millard North: Desi Cuevas, Maddie McGee, Hayden Nelson. Millard South: Bree Urban, Catie Rodenbiker, Jessie Bestenlehner, Baylie Owen. Millard West: Bella Bacon, Riley Kramolisch, Emma Van Boskirk. Norfolk: Payton Schnoor, Jessica Schmidt, Ava Borgman, Miley Wichman. North Platte: Alieze Moreno. Omaha Burke: Macy Santoni, Kenzie Larson, Shea Alfrey. Omaha Central: Piper Demman, Grace Titus, Elizabeth Pavelka. Omaha Marian: Reagan Dreibelbis, Emma Humpal, Charity Curtis. Omaha Northwest: Leilani Danner, Lexi Drummond, KoriLynn Christians. Omaha Westside: Alexis Cornett, Kaidance Dumas, Michelle Watsabaugh. Papillion-La Vista: Haley Wilwerding, Kamira Botos, Morgan Byrd. Papillion-La Vista South: Addyson Buhman, Grace McGuire, Clare Ullery, Baylor Gregory.

* * *

Class B first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 16-0

P: Ruby Meylan, Omaha Sku,tt, Sr., 17-0

P: Faith Molina, Hastings, Sr., 20-6

C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444

IF: Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., .495

IF: Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, Sr., .457

IF: Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, Sr., .495

IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467

OF: Samantha Schmidt, Hastings, Jr., .539

OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Jr., .454

OF: McKenna Becher, Norris, Sr., .410

DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500

DP: Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt, Jr., .432

Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt

Class B second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Ava Laurent, Grand Island Northwest, Jr., 21-8

P: Jordan Skradski, Omaha Gross, Sr., 10-2

C: Katelyn Urban, Wahoo, Sr., .363

IF: Delaney White, Norris, Sr., .414

IF: Dalaney Anderson, Seward, So., .466

IF: Nessa McMillen, Blair, So., .469

IF: Jenna Skradski, Omaha Gross, Sr., .478

OF: Emilee Marth, Nebraska City, Jr., .663

OF: Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest, Jr., .409

OF: Addyson Maxell, Elkhorn North, So., .435

DP: Alexis Bishoff, Norris, Jr., .407

DP: Delaney Mullen, Hastings, Jr., .438

DP: Malia Thomas, Waverly, Jr., .431

Honorable mention

Adams Central: Macie Wolever, Elli Marker, Abby Stroh. Alliance: Hallie Schneider, Ciera Hudson. Ashland-Greenwood: Danielle Tonjes, Kaelyn Fisher, Piper Boggs. Aurora: Taryn McKinney, Rylee Olsen. Beatrice: Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Morgan Mahoney, Jane DeBoer, Lucy DeBoer. Bennington: Hailee Peterson, Madison Scobee, Cheyenne Flynn. Blair: Tessa Villotta, Leah Chance, Brooke Janning. Blue River: Meagan Jahde, Sierra Rhynalds, Carissa Schoenrock. Crete: Kaitlyn Wendt. Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia: Alyssa Baker. Elkhorn: Claire Nuismer, Cam Cramer, Mya Larsen, Emma Hauge. Elkhorn North: Mattea Martin, Bailee Rinn. Grand Island Central Catholic: Mia Golka, Avery O’Boyle, Kylie Gangwish, Shaylin Kucera, Mikah Culler. Grand Island Northwest: Grace Baasch, Reyse Zobel, Kylie Caspersen. Hastings: Peytin Hudson, Emma Landgren. Holdrege: Isabel Raburn, Faith Raburn. Lexington: McKinna Moats. McCook: Jada Berry, Brooklyn Gillen. Nebraska City: Kendyl Schmitz, Emma Smailys, Emily Breazile, Sydnee Nickels. NEN: Avery Wenger, Lillie Timm, Paige Schuster, Emma Heller. Norris: Jacee Carlow, Maisie Brown, Sage Burbach. O’Neill: Emma Smith, Alyssa Fehringer, Zelle Sorenson. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli: Brigid McGill, Brooklyn Casey, Kylie Troshynski. Omaha Gross: Makayla Plisek, Makenna Earnest. Omaha Mercy: Victoria Plazcek, Clare Coniglio, Hannah Sims. Omaha Skutt: Riece Kahler, Ashley Fritton, Paige Roessner. Plattsmouth: Grace Vandenburgh, Ireland Todd, Amelia Field, Jessica Meisinger. Ralston: Chloe Wagner, Alex Johnson. Scottsbluff: Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Alex Jones, Tatum Heimerman, Zoey Paez. Seward: Lauryn Parra, Hannah Benedict, Coral Collins. Wahoo: Kylee Kenning, Sidney Smart, Jaiden Swanson. Waverly: Tenley Kozal, Peyton Krumland, Kayla Denison. Wayne: Kendall Dorey, Brooklyn Kruse, Hope O’Reilly, Taytum Sweetland. York: Mattie Pohl, Rebecca Libich, Lauryn Mattox, Cori Combs, Jami Hoblyn.

* * *

Class C first team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2

P: Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, Jr., 18-6

P: Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Catholic, Sr., 29-8

C: Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sr., .487

IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481

IF: Haley Johnson, North Bend, Jr., .597

IF: Aubrey Sylliaasen, Wahoo Neumann, Jr., .467

IF: Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, Jr., .410

OF: Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sr., .588

OF: Jaiden Helms, Malcolm, Sr., .430

OF: Avery Mayberry, Wahoo Neumann, Jr., .444

DP: Reagan Armagost, Cozad, Sr., .371

DP: Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central, Fr., .534

Honorary captain — Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann

* * *

Class C second team

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Hailey Brenn, Arlington, Sr., 15-13

P: Kayla Fisher, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Sr., 23-8

C: Hattie Bohac, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .500

IF: Livia Hunke, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Sr., .417

IF: Shaundra Wiederholt, Cozad, Sr., .437

IF: Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul, Sr., .535

IF: Madison Gee, Freeman, Sr., .424

OF: Krista Lee, Kearney Catholic, Sr., .424

OF: Katie Wilson, Cozad, Sr., .433

OF: Cailey Stout, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Sr., .507

DP: Jami Mans, Fairbury, Sr., .543

DP: Leah Grant, Auburn, Sr., .564

DP: Lauren Marker, Kearney Catholic, Jr., .431

Honorable mention

Arlington: Grace Herman, Cadie Robinson, Emery McIntosh. Auburn: Jaeleigh Darnell, Harmony Franke, Melody Billings, Paige Aue. Boone Central/NG: Ashtyn Hedlund, Madisyn Cunningham. Centennial: Cora Hoffschneider, Halley Heidtbrink. Central City: Jerzie Schindler, Ava Steinke, Karlee Seitz. David City Aquinas: Claire Wisnieski, Brooklyn Stutzman, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Veronica Reimers. Fairbury: Casidy Sipek. Falls City: Madison Jones. FCEMF: Kaili Head, Kelsi Gaston, Lilly Ellison. Freeman: Dakota Haner, Kloey Johnson. Gothenburg: Madison Beachel, Chloe Daharsh, Hannah Devlin, Taysia Holbein. Hastings St. Cecilia: Kiersten Kober, Olivia Kuols, Tayelor Butler. Highway 91: Faith Indra, Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Sasha Perrin, Lilly Praest. Kearney Catholic: Carleigh Eurek, Lexi Keim. Logan View/S-S: Kaitlin Mundil, Ellary Young, Kaitlyn Heinke. Malcolm: Cora Schweitzer, Alanea Babb, Abbi Arroyo, Ava Helms, Kiana Dostal, Abbi Cantrell. Milford: Addisyn Mowinkel, Izabella Yeckley, Camille Stauffer. Minden: Lily Bloomfield. North Bend Central: Lara Dolezal. Pierce: Mackenzie Parsons, Alexis Sporleder, Isabelle Skrdla. Polk County: Sadie Sunday, Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley. Raymond Central: Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer. Southern Valley/Alma: Brynn Baily, Natasha Hock. St. Paul: Taylr Paxton, Kayley Wells. Tekamah-Herman: Ryann Braniff, Emma Wakehouse, Lacey Petersen, Rachel Sadler. Twin River: Kamryn Lemburg. Wahoo Neumann: Emma Kavan, Logan Sylliaasen, Kaysha Swartz. Weeping Water: Keatyn Harrah, Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe. West Point GACC: Aubrey Kreikemeier, Kate Gnad, Tori Buss. Wilber-Clatonia: Tatiana Meza, Alayna Steffensmeier, Claire Thompson, Shaylee Keslar. Yutan/Mead: Emily Hebenstreit , Ella Watts, Maycee Hays, Sophia Brennan, Laycee Joseph.

* * *

All-Metro Conference

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., 22-5

P: Allison McGee, Gretna, Fr., 8-0

C: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402

IF: Faith Mills, Gretna, Jr., .418

IF: Ensley Frame, Gretna, Sr., .443

IF: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462

IF: Alexandria Stoner, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .435

OF: Ava Rongisch, Millard West, Sr., .505

OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422

OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535

DP: Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South, Jr., .500

DP: Madi Hays, Bellevue West, Jr., .561

Honorary captain — Faith Mills, Gretna

* * *

All-Omaha Area

Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.

P: Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 16-0

P: Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 17-0

P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2

C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444

IF: Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., .495

IF: Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, Sr., .457

IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481

IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467

OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Sr., .495

OF: Addyson Maxell, Elkhorn North, So., .435

DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500

DP: Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt, Jr., .432

DP: Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, Jr., .500

Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt

