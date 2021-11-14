From opening day in August to the final out of the state championships, it was clear the story of the 29th season of Nebraska high school softball was going to be offense.
Double-digit scores — often by both teams — became more common. It wasn’t just because teams were spraying singles all over the yard.
Extra-base hits have become more common instead of the small ball that accounted for more action in previous years.
Even in low-scoring games, it took a pair of solo home runs to determine a winner in one of the best games of the season. That was Aug. 21 when defending Class B champion and top-ranked Omaha Skutt traveled to Omaha Marian to play the then-No. 3 Crusaders.
That outlier game, which the SkyHawks won 2-0, was notable not for big run totals but for strikeouts.
The teams combined for 30 strikeouts. Crusaders junior Maddia Groff posted 18 but she also surrendered a pair of solo home runs. Skutt senior Ruby Meylan had 12 strikeouts and gave up two hits, but none in the final five innings.
That also was the day the state’s three best pitchers played in the same game. Hannah Camenzind, who alternated starts all season with Meylan, played center field and would get her first start in the circle three days later against defending Class A champ Papillion-La Vista.
Camenzind was the offensive star of the Marian game, collecting three of Skutt’s five hits. The first was a 240-foot solo homer to center in the first inning.
On a day when Camenzind wasn’t pitching, she brought the lumber when her team needed it most. Catcher Kaitlin Foral added another solo shot to lead off the fourth.
That’s how the top teams — and the top players — did it this season, by bringing the lumber.
That game was one of four the Class B champion SkyHawks played that were decided by one or two runs on their way to a 33-0 season, the first undefeated run in the 25-year history of Class B.
In 18 of those 33 victories, the SkyHawks scored in double digits, including three of their four victories at state.
Yes they use aluminum bats, but the “Bring the Lumber” phrase is apt. And it’s why the group posed for photos at the Chicago Lumber Yard in Omaha.
While Camenzind, Meylan and Groff were the best all season at minimizing opposing offenses, they also were getting their share of extra-base hits, just like the other 10 players who join them on The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska first team.
Here are the combined lumber numbers for 13 players — 140 doubles, 24 triples, 160 home runs and 562 RBIs.
After Camenzind was selected as the honorary captain of the Class B and All-Omaha area teams in 2020, the Arkansas commit adds the title of All-Nebraska captain this season.
This is the third consecutive season that Camenzind has made the All-Nebraska first team. There are three other seniors — Meylan, Camenzind’s twin sister Lauren and Kaelan Schultz of Hastings — who now are two-time All-Nebraska honorees.
As a freshman and a sophomore, Groff was a second-team All-Nebraska pick. She leads the list of nine players who are first-time selections. Groff, Faith Mills of Gretna and Samantha Schmidt of Hastings are first-time picks as juniors.
The other six players are seniors, including two from Class A champion Lincoln Southwest — catcher Madison Divis and infielder Ashley Smetter. Creighton commit Ensley Frame of Gretna is the other infielder while UNO commit Ava Rongisch of Millard West is in the outfield.
Morgan Adams of Class A runner-up Lincoln East and Wichita State commit Taylor Sedlacek of Bennington round out the group of first-team honorees.
* * *
Meet the team
* * *
All-Nebraska second team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., 17-4
P: Faith Molina, Hastings, Sr., 20-6
P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2
C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444
IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481
IF: Sydney Barner, North Platte, Sr., .455
IF: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462
IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467
OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Sr., .495
OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422
OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535
DP: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402
DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500
* * *
Class A first team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., 22-5
P: Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., 17-4
P: Tatum Montelongo, North Platte, Jr., 21-6
C: Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., .444
IF: Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest, Sr., .493
IF: Faith Mills, Gretna, Jr., .418
IF: Ensley Frame, Gretna, Sr., .443
IF: Morgan Adams, Lincoln East, Sr., .516
OF: Ava Rongisch, Millard West, Sr., .505
OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422
OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535
DP: Sydney Barner, North Platte, Sr., .455
DP: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462
Honorary captain — Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest
Class A second team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East, Jr., 15-2
P: Allison McGee, Gretna, Fr., 8-0
P: Ella Cooper, Fremont, Jr., 27-11
C: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402
IF: Alexandria Stoner, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .435
IF: Emerson Waldow, Norfolk, So., .446
IF: Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South, Jr., .500
IF: Tayler Braun, Columbus, Sr., .597
OF: Madi Hayes, Bellevue West, Jr., .561
OF: Dani Schlader, Omaha Marian, Sr., .493
OF: Lynn Davis, Millard North, Jr., .489
DP: Rylinn Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., .429
DP: Alivya Bollen, Lincoln Southeast, Sr., .442
Honorable mention
Bellevue East: Breanne McMurtry, Isabella Harris, Atiana Rodriguez, Kaela Persico. Bellevue West: Makayla Mitchell. Elkhorn South: Cydnee Schneider, Emily Gerardy, Julia Dittrick, Kennadi Borngrebe, Olivia Jackson. Fremont: Kylie Phillips, Mallory Schleicher, Emma Sorensen, Mackenzie Kinning. Grand Island: Adriana Cabello, Leslie Ramos, Braelyn Sindelar. Gretna: Alexis Jensen, Kaylee Higdon, Morgan Secora, Emma Schweigart. Kearney: Bella Molina, Ella Kugler, Allie Lane. Lincoln East: Campbell Petrick, Kyndal Colon, Emilee Haggadone, Berkley Hatten, Sydney McReynolds. Lincoln High: Cece Williams, Noelani Anderson, Britlyn Schutz. Lincoln North Star: Abby Krieser, Dani Hood, Piper Ruhl. Lincoln Northeast: Maddi Duncan, Deleesi Bartling, Mattee Fry, Kirsten Peterson. Lincoln Pius X: Elli Just, Mackenzi Harrel, Ceara Swanson. Lincoln Southeast: Moira Baxter, Katelyn Neumayer, Maggie Helms. Lincoln Southwest: Taylor Korecky, Taylor Fritz, Alexis Bradley, Kennadi Williams, Taylor Coleman. Millard North: Desi Cuevas, Maddie McGee, Hayden Nelson. Millard South: Bree Urban, Catie Rodenbiker, Jessie Bestenlehner, Baylie Owen. Millard West: Bella Bacon, Riley Kramolisch, Emma Van Boskirk. Norfolk: Payton Schnoor, Jessica Schmidt, Ava Borgman, Miley Wichman. North Platte: Alieze Moreno. Omaha Burke: Macy Santoni, Kenzie Larson, Shea Alfrey. Omaha Central: Piper Demman, Grace Titus, Elizabeth Pavelka. Omaha Marian: Reagan Dreibelbis, Emma Humpal, Charity Curtis. Omaha Northwest: Leilani Danner, Lexi Drummond, KoriLynn Christians. Omaha Westside: Alexis Cornett, Kaidance Dumas, Michelle Watsabaugh. Papillion-La Vista: Haley Wilwerding, Kamira Botos, Morgan Byrd. Papillion-La Vista South: Addyson Buhman, Grace McGuire, Clare Ullery, Baylor Gregory.
* * *
Class B first team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 16-0
P: Ruby Meylan, Omaha Sku,tt, Sr., 17-0
P: Faith Molina, Hastings, Sr., 20-6
C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444
IF: Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., .495
IF: Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, Sr., .457
IF: Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, Sr., .495
IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467
OF: Samantha Schmidt, Hastings, Jr., .539
OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Jr., .454
OF: McKenna Becher, Norris, Sr., .410
DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500
DP: Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt, Jr., .432
Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt
Class B second team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Ava Laurent, Grand Island Northwest, Jr., 21-8
P: Jordan Skradski, Omaha Gross, Sr., 10-2
C: Katelyn Urban, Wahoo, Sr., .363
IF: Delaney White, Norris, Sr., .414
IF: Dalaney Anderson, Seward, So., .466
IF: Nessa McMillen, Blair, So., .469
IF: Jenna Skradski, Omaha Gross, Sr., .478
OF: Emilee Marth, Nebraska City, Jr., .663
OF: Avyn Urbanski, Grand Island Northwest, Jr., .409
OF: Addyson Maxell, Elkhorn North, So., .435
DP: Alexis Bishoff, Norris, Jr., .407
DP: Delaney Mullen, Hastings, Jr., .438
DP: Malia Thomas, Waverly, Jr., .431
Honorable mention
Adams Central: Macie Wolever, Elli Marker, Abby Stroh. Alliance: Hallie Schneider, Ciera Hudson. Ashland-Greenwood: Danielle Tonjes, Kaelyn Fisher, Piper Boggs. Aurora: Taryn McKinney, Rylee Olsen. Beatrice: Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Morgan Mahoney, Jane DeBoer, Lucy DeBoer. Bennington: Hailee Peterson, Madison Scobee, Cheyenne Flynn. Blair: Tessa Villotta, Leah Chance, Brooke Janning. Blue River: Meagan Jahde, Sierra Rhynalds, Carissa Schoenrock. Crete: Kaitlyn Wendt. Douglas County West/Omaha Concordia: Alyssa Baker. Elkhorn: Claire Nuismer, Cam Cramer, Mya Larsen, Emma Hauge. Elkhorn North: Mattea Martin, Bailee Rinn. Grand Island Central Catholic: Mia Golka, Avery O’Boyle, Kylie Gangwish, Shaylin Kucera, Mikah Culler. Grand Island Northwest: Grace Baasch, Reyse Zobel, Kylie Caspersen. Hastings: Peytin Hudson, Emma Landgren. Holdrege: Isabel Raburn, Faith Raburn. Lexington: McKinna Moats. McCook: Jada Berry, Brooklyn Gillen. Nebraska City: Kendyl Schmitz, Emma Smailys, Emily Breazile, Sydnee Nickels. NEN: Avery Wenger, Lillie Timm, Paige Schuster, Emma Heller. Norris: Jacee Carlow, Maisie Brown, Sage Burbach. O’Neill: Emma Smith, Alyssa Fehringer, Zelle Sorenson. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli: Brigid McGill, Brooklyn Casey, Kylie Troshynski. Omaha Gross: Makayla Plisek, Makenna Earnest. Omaha Mercy: Victoria Plazcek, Clare Coniglio, Hannah Sims. Omaha Skutt: Riece Kahler, Ashley Fritton, Paige Roessner. Plattsmouth: Grace Vandenburgh, Ireland Todd, Amelia Field, Jessica Meisinger. Ralston: Chloe Wagner, Alex Johnson. Scottsbluff: Mariyah Avila, Taryn Spady, Alex Jones, Tatum Heimerman, Zoey Paez. Seward: Lauryn Parra, Hannah Benedict, Coral Collins. Wahoo: Kylee Kenning, Sidney Smart, Jaiden Swanson. Waverly: Tenley Kozal, Peyton Krumland, Kayla Denison. Wayne: Kendall Dorey, Brooklyn Kruse, Hope O’Reilly, Taytum Sweetland. York: Mattie Pohl, Rebecca Libich, Lauryn Mattox, Cori Combs, Jami Hoblyn.
* * *
Class C first team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2
P: Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, Jr., 18-6
P: Bralen Biddlecome, Kearney Catholic, Sr., 29-8
C: Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sr., .487
IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481
IF: Haley Johnson, North Bend, Jr., .597
IF: Aubrey Sylliaasen, Wahoo Neumann, Jr., .467
IF: Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, Jr., .410
OF: Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sr., .588
OF: Jaiden Helms, Malcolm, Sr., .430
OF: Avery Mayberry, Wahoo Neumann, Jr., .444
DP: Reagan Armagost, Cozad, Sr., .371
DP: Kynzee McFadden, Raymond Central, Fr., .534
Honorary captain — Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann
* * *
Class C second team
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Hailey Brenn, Arlington, Sr., 15-13
P: Kayla Fisher, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Sr., 23-8
C: Hattie Bohac, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .500
IF: Livia Hunke, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Sr., .417
IF: Shaundra Wiederholt, Cozad, Sr., .437
IF: Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul, Sr., .535
IF: Madison Gee, Freeman, Sr., .424
OF: Krista Lee, Kearney Catholic, Sr., .424
OF: Katie Wilson, Cozad, Sr., .433
OF: Cailey Stout, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Sr., .507
DP: Jami Mans, Fairbury, Sr., .543
DP: Leah Grant, Auburn, Sr., .564
DP: Lauren Marker, Kearney Catholic, Jr., .431
Honorable mention
Arlington: Grace Herman, Cadie Robinson, Emery McIntosh. Auburn: Jaeleigh Darnell, Harmony Franke, Melody Billings, Paige Aue. Boone Central/NG: Ashtyn Hedlund, Madisyn Cunningham. Centennial: Cora Hoffschneider, Halley Heidtbrink. Central City: Jerzie Schindler, Ava Steinke, Karlee Seitz. David City Aquinas: Claire Wisnieski, Brooklyn Stutzman, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Veronica Reimers. Fairbury: Casidy Sipek. Falls City: Madison Jones. FCEMF: Kaili Head, Kelsi Gaston, Lilly Ellison. Freeman: Dakota Haner, Kloey Johnson. Gothenburg: Madison Beachel, Chloe Daharsh, Hannah Devlin, Taysia Holbein. Hastings St. Cecilia: Kiersten Kober, Olivia Kuols, Tayelor Butler. Highway 91: Faith Indra, Jaedyn Ratzlaff, Sasha Perrin, Lilly Praest. Kearney Catholic: Carleigh Eurek, Lexi Keim. Logan View/S-S: Kaitlin Mundil, Ellary Young, Kaitlyn Heinke. Malcolm: Cora Schweitzer, Alanea Babb, Abbi Arroyo, Ava Helms, Kiana Dostal, Abbi Cantrell. Milford: Addisyn Mowinkel, Izabella Yeckley, Camille Stauffer. Minden: Lily Bloomfield. North Bend Central: Lara Dolezal. Pierce: Mackenzie Parsons, Alexis Sporleder, Isabelle Skrdla. Polk County: Sadie Sunday, Kylee Krol, Lindee Kelley. Raymond Central: Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer. Southern Valley/Alma: Brynn Baily, Natasha Hock. St. Paul: Taylr Paxton, Kayley Wells. Tekamah-Herman: Ryann Braniff, Emma Wakehouse, Lacey Petersen, Rachel Sadler. Twin River: Kamryn Lemburg. Wahoo Neumann: Emma Kavan, Logan Sylliaasen, Kaysha Swartz. Weeping Water: Keatyn Harrah, Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe. West Point GACC: Aubrey Kreikemeier, Kate Gnad, Tori Buss. Wilber-Clatonia: Tatiana Meza, Alayna Steffensmeier, Claire Thompson, Shaylee Keslar. Yutan/Mead: Emily Hebenstreit , Ella Watts, Maycee Hays, Sophia Brennan, Laycee Joseph.
* * *
All-Metro Conference
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian, Jr., 22-5
P: Allison McGee, Gretna, Fr., 8-0
C: Jenna Marshall, Gretna, Sr., .402
IF: Faith Mills, Gretna, Jr., .418
IF: Ensley Frame, Gretna, Sr., .443
IF: Amari Laing, Millard South, Jr., .462
IF: Alexandria Stoner, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .435
OF: Ava Rongisch, Millard West, Sr., .505
OF: Katherine Johnson, Millard North, Jr., .422
OF: Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista, Jr., .535
DP: Allie Cromer, Elkhorn South, Jr., .500
DP: Madi Hays, Bellevue West, Jr., .561
Honorary captain — Faith Mills, Gretna
* * *
All-Omaha Area
Pos. Player, School, Class, Record/Avg.
P: Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 16-0
P: Ruby Meylan, Omaha Skutt, Sr., 17-0
P: Macy Sabatka, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., 29-2
C: Abigail Brown, Bennington, Jr., .444
IF: Lauren Camenzind, Omaha Skutt, Sr., .495
IF: Taylor Sedlacek, Bennington, Sr., .457
IF: Mary Chvatal, Wahoo Neumann, Sr., .481
IF: Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Jr., .467
OF: Ella Dalton, Elkhorn, Sr., .495
OF: Addyson Maxell, Elkhorn North, So., .435
DP: Daisy Lowther, Bennington, Sr., .500
DP: Kaitlin Foral, Omaha Skutt, Jr., .432
DP: Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, Jr., .500
Honorary captain — Hannah Camenzind, Omaha Skutt