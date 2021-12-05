In Ava LeGrand’s mind, this past season could end just one way — with a Papillion-La Vista South state championship.

It was something that drove the setter since the end of her junior season, which ended with a three-set loss to Elkhorn South in the Class A final.

“Last year fueled the fire,” LeGrand said. “It motivated us this year, but I’m not sure anybody expected us to do what we did.”

The Titans went 40-0 to become the first undefeated team in Class A in 10 years. LeGrand played a major role, and there's one more reward for her efforts.

The Kansas State commit is the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska team. It’s the second time LeGrand, the youngest of three volleyball-playing sisters at Papio South, has been named to the first team.

Other first-team selections are Bekka Allick of Waverly, Destiny Ndam-Simpson of Omaha Westside, Skylar McCune of Gretna, Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt and Kylie Weeks of Elkhorn South.

Selections for the All-Nebraska and all-class teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.

* * *

Meet the team

* * *

All-Nebraska second team

Stella Adeyemi

Papillion-La Vista South • Hitter • 5-10 • Junior

Lauren Medeck

Papillion-La Vista South • Hitter • 6-0 • Sophomore

Ella Waters

Norris • Hitter • 6-3 • Senior

Abby Wachal

Lincoln Lutheran • Hitter • 5-10 • Junior

Erison Vonderschmidt

Falls City Sacred Heart • Hitter • 6-0 • Senior

Ellie Baumert

Howells-Dodge • Setter • 6-2 • Senior

Estella Zatechka

Elkhorn South • Libero • 5-9 • Senior

* * *

All-Nebraska third team

Sadie Millard

Millard West • Hitter • 5-10 • Senior

Morgan Burke

Omaha Skutt • Hitter • 6-0 • Junior

Ashley Keck

Kearney Catholic • Hitter • 5-11 • Senior

Bailey Helzer

Oakland-Craig • Hitter • 6-0 • Senior

Madi Woodin

Elkhorn South • Setter • 5-6 • Senior

Maisie Boesiger

Norris • Setter • 5-6 • Senior

Harlei Cole

Papillion-La Vista South • Libero • 5-6 • Senior

