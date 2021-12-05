In Ava LeGrand’s mind, this past season could end just one way — with a Papillion-La Vista South state championship.
It was something that drove the setter since the end of her junior season, which ended with a three-set loss to Elkhorn South in the Class A final.
“Last year fueled the fire,” LeGrand said. “It motivated us this year, but I’m not sure anybody expected us to do what we did.”
The Titans went 40-0 to become the first undefeated team in Class A in 10 years. LeGrand played a major role, and there's one more reward for her efforts.
The Kansas State commit is the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska team. It’s the second time LeGrand, the youngest of three volleyball-playing sisters at Papio South, has been named to the first team.
Other first-team selections are Bekka Allick of Waverly, Destiny Ndam-Simpson of Omaha Westside, Skylar McCune of Gretna, Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt and Kylie Weeks of Elkhorn South.
Selections for the All-Nebraska and all-class teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
* * *
Meet the team
* * *
All-Nebraska second team
Stella Adeyemi
Papillion-La Vista South • Hitter • 5-10 • Junior
Lauren Medeck
Papillion-La Vista South • Hitter • 6-0 • Sophomore
Ella Waters
Norris • Hitter • 6-3 • Senior
Abby Wachal
Lincoln Lutheran • Hitter • 5-10 • Junior
Erison Vonderschmidt
Falls City Sacred Heart • Hitter • 6-0 • Senior
Ellie Baumert
Howells-Dodge • Setter • 6-2 • Senior
Estella Zatechka
Elkhorn South • Libero • 5-9 • Senior
* * *
All-Nebraska third team
Sadie Millard
Millard West • Hitter • 5-10 • Senior
Morgan Burke
Omaha Skutt • Hitter • 6-0 • Junior
Ashley Keck
Kearney Catholic • Hitter • 5-11 • Senior
Bailey Helzer
Oakland-Craig • Hitter • 6-0 • Senior
Madi Woodin
Elkhorn South • Setter • 5-6 • Senior
Maisie Boesiger
Norris • Setter • 5-6 • Senior
Harlei Cole
Papillion-La Vista South • Libero • 5-6 • Senior
