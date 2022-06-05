Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska baseball team

Millard West coach Steve Frey says his Wildcats couldn’t have won the Class A title without the leadership of their 11 seniors.
Three of those players — pitchers Jaxson Cahoy and Mason Koch and outfielder Avery Moore — are part of this year’s All-Nebraska team.
“It was a great season for us,” Frey said. “Everyone contributed, including these three who were huge staples in our lineup.”
Cahoy is one of four returning players from last year’s first team. The others are juniors Cam Kozeal of Millard South and Eli Small of Elkhorn South and sophomore Kale Fountain of Norris.
Also on the first team are Elliott Peterson and Parker Mooney of Omaha Creighton Prep, Millard South’s Braden Sweet, Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley, Elkhorn North’s Ryan Harrahill, Omaha Westside’s Dalton Bargo, Kearney’s Korben Rich and Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman.
Nominations by coaches and observations by World-Herald sportswriters determine the honor teams.
Small batted .471 for the 19-10 Storm, who qualified for state for the sixth time. The Kentucky commit had 41 hits, including nine doubles.
Fountain, a first-team selection last year as a freshman, had another outstanding season for the Titans. The Florida State commit boosted his batting average from .345 to .402.
Peterson, the Junior Jays’ catcher, batted .453. He led the state in hits (53) and doubles (21) and was second in RBIs (46).
Mooney, an Augustana commit, batted .435. The son of Prep coach Pat Mooney scored 52 runs, had 47 hits and drove in 32.
Sweet, another key player for the Class A runner-up Patriots, batted .418. Offseason shoulder surgery kept him off the pitcher’s mound this spring, but the designated hitter scored 41 runs and led the state in steals (34).
Worthley, the Spartan ace, went 7-0 and was especially tough late in the season. The San Jose State signee won both his state tourney starts by shutout and finished with 67 strikeouts.
Harrahill, a Nebraska commit, was one of the heroes for Class B champ Elkhorn North. He led the state with 92 strikeouts, won eight games — including a no-hitter — and had an ERA of 1.12. As a first baseman, he caught the final out of the championship game against Waverly, tumbling over the dugout railing but holding onto the ball as the Wolves secured their first title with a 2-0 victory.
Bargo, the Warriors’ catcher, batted .486. The Missouri commit was second in the state in hits (52) and had 47 RBIs.
Rich, who batted .506 for Kearney, was one of the top players outside the Metro area. He had 43 hits, including five homers, and struck out only five times.
Timmerman, a Nebraska pledge, was a double threat for the Orangemen. He led Class B with a .554 average and won five games while striking out 63.
FIRST TEAM
Jalen Worthley
Lincoln East • Pitcher • Senior • 7-0
Jaxson Cahoy
Millard West • Pitcher • Senior • 7-1
Ryan Harrahill
Elkhorn North • Pitcher • Junior • 8-1
Mason Koch
Millard West • Pitcher • Senior • 11 saves
Parker Mooney
Omaha Creighton Prep • Infielder • Senior • .435
*Cam Kozeal
Millard South • Infielder • Junior • .420
Kale Fountain
Norris • Infielder • Sophomore • .402
Dalton Bargo
Omaha Westside • Infielder • Senior • .486
Elliott Peterson
Omaha Creighton Prep • Catcher • Senior • .453
Braden Sweet
Millard South • Designated hitter • Senior • .418
Avery Moore
Millard West • Outfielder • Senior • .411
Eli Small
Elkhorn South • Outfielder • Junior • .471
Korben Rich
Kearney • Outfielder • Senior • .506
Tucker Timmerman
Beatrice • Utility player • Junior • .554
* * *
SECOND TEAM ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS
P — Sam Novotny, Millard West, Senior, 7-0
P — Ryan Bauer, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, 8-1
P — Tadan Bell, Columbus, Senior, 3-2
P — Conlin Grady, Millard South, Junior, 8-1
INF — Drew Borner, Millard West, Senior, .417
INF — Jackson Yeager, Omaha Westside, Senior, .404
INF — Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East, Senior, .525
INF — Carter Sintek, Fremont, Senior, .500
INF — Keegan Brink, Lincoln East, Senior, .464
C — Connor Capece, Omaha Gross, Junior, .524
DH — Coby Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, Junior, .405
OF — Brayden Smith, Millard South, Senior, .374
OF — Colin Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, Sophomore, .389
UTIL — Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Senior, .433
Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.