Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska baseball team

Millard West coach Steve Frey says his Wildcats couldn’t have won the Class A title without the leadership of their 11 seniors.

Three of those players — pitchers Jaxson Cahoy and Mason Koch and outfielder Avery Moore — are part of this year’s All-Nebraska team.

“It was a great season for us,” Frey said. “Everyone contributed, including these three who were huge staples in our lineup.”

Cahoy is one of four returning players from last year’s first team. The others are juniors Cam Kozeal of Millard South and Eli Small of Elkhorn South and sophomore Kale Fountain of Norris.

Also on the first team are Elliott Peterson and Parker Mooney of Omaha Creighton Prep, Millard South’s Braden Sweet, Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley, Elkhorn North’s Ryan Harrahill, Omaha Westside’s Dalton Bargo, Kearney’s Korben Rich and Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman.

Nominations by coaches and observations by World-Herald sportswriters determine the honor teams.

Cahoy was one of the anchors of the Wildcat starting staff. He went 7-1 with a 1.38 ERA and a Class A-leading 73 strikeouts.

He won both his starts in the state tournament — a 3-0 victory over Kearney and 5-1 over Prep.

“When Jaxson was on the mound, we always felt like we were going to win,” Frey said. “He was just incredibly consistent for us.”

The same could be said of Koch, the closer. The Creighton commit led the state with 11 saves, including three at state.

“When Mason came in, there was the thought the game was over,” Frey said. “He was that one special player that other teams didn’t have in their bullpen.”

The center fielder Moore batted .411 while hitting cleanup. He had 41 hits, a team-leading 39 RBIs and scored 37 runs. He also led the team in doubles (12), triples (7) and home runs (6).

“Avery is a special athlete,” Frey said. “He’s a five-tool guy who was a big part of our offense.”

Kozeal, the All-Nebraska honorary captain, batted .420. The Vanderbilt pledge belted a grand slam in the Class A final but it wasn’t enough as Millard West prevailed 11-10.

Small batted .471 for the 19-10 Storm, who qualified for state for the sixth time. The Kentucky commit had 41 hits, including nine doubles.

Fountain, a first-team selection last year as a freshman, had another outstanding season for the Titans. The Florida State commit boosted his batting average from .345 to .402.

Peterson, the Junior Jays’ catcher, batted .453. He led the state in hits (53) and doubles (21) and was second in RBIs (46).

Mooney, an Augustana commit, batted .435. The son of Prep coach Pat Mooney scored 52 runs, had 47 hits and drove in 32.

Sweet, another key player for the Class A runner-up Patriots, batted .418. Offseason shoulder surgery kept him off the pitcher’s mound this spring, but the designated hitter scored 41 runs and led the state in steals (34).

Worthley, the Spartan ace, went 7-0 and was especially tough late in the season. The San Jose State signee won both his state tourney starts by shutout and finished with 67 strikeouts.

Harrahill, a Nebraska commit, was one of the heroes for Class B champ Elkhorn North. He led the state with 92 strikeouts, won eight games — including a no-hitter — and had an ERA of 1.12. As a first baseman, he caught the final out of the championship game against Waverly, tumbling over the dugout railing but holding onto the ball as the Wolves secured their first title with a 2-0 victory.

Bargo, the Warriors’ catcher, batted .486. The Missouri commit was second in the state in hits (52) and had 47 RBIs.

Rich, who batted .506 for Kearney, was one of the top players outside the Metro area. He had 43 hits, including five homers, and struck out only five times.

Timmerman, a Nebraska pledge, was a double threat for the Orangemen. He led Class B with a .554 average and won five games while striking out 63.

FIRST TEAM

Jalen Worthley

Lincoln East • Pitcher • Senior • 7-0

Jaxson Cahoy

Millard West • Pitcher • Senior • 7-1

Ryan Harrahill

Elkhorn North • Pitcher • Junior • 8-1

Mason Koch

Millard West • Pitcher • Senior • 11 saves

Parker Mooney

Omaha Creighton Prep • Infielder • Senior • .435

*Cam Kozeal

Millard South • Infielder • Junior • .420

Kale Fountain

Norris • Infielder • Sophomore • .402

Dalton Bargo

Omaha Westside • Infielder • Senior • .486

Elliott Peterson

Omaha Creighton Prep • Catcher • Senior • .453

Braden Sweet

Millard South • Designated hitter • Senior • .418

Avery Moore

Millard West • Outfielder • Senior • .411

Eli Small

Elkhorn South • Outfielder • Junior • .471

Korben Rich

Kearney • Outfielder • Senior • .506

Tucker Timmerman

Beatrice • Utility player • Junior • .554

SECOND TEAM ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

P — Sam Novotny, Millard West, Senior, 7-0

P — Ryan Bauer, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior, 8-1

P — Tadan Bell, Columbus, Senior, 3-2

P — Conlin Grady, Millard South, Junior, 8-1

INF — Drew Borner, Millard West, Senior, .417

INF — Jackson Yeager, Omaha Westside, Senior, .404

INF — Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East, Senior, .525

INF — Carter Sintek, Fremont, Senior, .500

INF — Keegan Brink, Lincoln East, Senior, .464

C — Connor Capece, Omaha Gross, Junior, .524

DH — Coby Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, Junior, .405

OF — Brayden Smith, Millard South, Senior, .374

OF — Colin Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, Sophomore, .389

UTIL — Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, Senior, .433

