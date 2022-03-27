Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska boys basketball team

Jasen Green was ready when his time came.

As a three-year starter and the only carryover from Millard North’s first state championship team, Green was ready to be the main man of the Mustangs. Ready to be the team leader.

The payoff was huge.

With a Creighton scholarship already inked, Green seldom had an off night. The Mustangs went 23-2 before the state tournament, then successfully defended their title by beating Bellevue West again on the Pinnacle Bank Arena stage.

“His game has constantly improved,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “But as a leader, as a person, first of all, he’s good as gold as a person and as a student and you’re not going to find anybody better.

“Jasen as a leader became way more vocal and he held guys accountable. If you’re not playing defense the right way, if you’re not running a play right, he’d say something and he’d say it pretty loud this year. I love that he’d tell them and it helps you coach so much because he’s telling the right thing.

“One time I told them at practice, ‘If you don’t listen to him, you’re crazy. For No. 1, he’s a great guy. He’s smarter than heck, and he’s a great player, so you should listen to him.’”

We listened to Green, too.

As the honorary captain of the 108th All-Nebraska team, he was asked to reflect on his fellow selections on the first team — Isaac Traudt of Virginia, Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West, Jayden Dawson of Omaha Central and Cale Jacobsen, the only player outside Class A on the top unit, of Class C-1 champion Ashland-Greenwood.

On Traudt, who’s bound for Virginia of the ACC: “The past couple years he hit his growth spurt. His body started filling out, he got a really good jump shot and it showed in the summer, it showed in the season. He averaged 24 points a game, which is a crazy thing to do. This summer I played with him and he’s a really good teammate.”

On Dawson, who’s bound for Loyola-Chicago: “I’ve been playing with him I think since eighth grade (in club) but I’ve been playing against him since as long as I can remember. He’s improved a lot just on his athletic ability, especially shooting. This year and last year, he’s become such a better player in terms of scoring and stuff like that. He has really blossomed.”

On Dotzler, a junior with Division I offers: “Seeing him, how he’s developed, how he’s grown as a player and just his ability to kind of carry his team to the championship game like he did this year, it was honestly amazing to see.”

On Jacobsen, who’s getting D-I feelers after missing almost a full calendar year of basketball due to a knee injury: “I think the first time I met him was summer of freshman year. We went down to this camp in Missouri and he was on my team. The first time I ever saw him, he was dunking and I didn’t know who he was but as the years passed I kept his name in the back of my mind. He’s got such an athletic body.”

The All-Nebraska second team consists of All-Metro players Luke Jungers of Omaha Creighton Prep, who signed with UNO, and David Harmon of Millard North and three from Class B — state scoring leader Connor Millikan of Platteview, Jake Orr of Class B champion Omaha Roncalli and Omaha Skutt’s James Gninefou.

On the third team, all from Class A, are Landon Pokorski of Gretna, William Kyle of Bellevue West, Daniel Brocaille of Papillion-La Vista South, Tate Odvody of Omaha Westside and Sam Hastreiter of Lincoln Pius X. All except Brocaille, whose team went out in the district final, played in the state tournament.

Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Nebraska and all-state teams. All coaches were emailed nomination forms.

* * *

*Jasen Green

Millard North • 6-8 • Senior • 17.8

Green, the first from Millard North to play in nine state tournament games, averaged 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds to finish with career totals of 1,333 points and a school-record 733 rebounds, with a program-record 284 this season.

Another season record was his 118 blocks.

“I just want to be remembered as the guy that does all the little things,” the 6-foot-8 senior said. “Freshman, sophomore, junior year, I was kind of playing behind those guys but I did all the all little plays. This year was no different.”

Isaac Traudt

Grand Island • 6-9 • Senior • 23.6

The 6-9 senior who became Grand Island’s all-time leading scorer (1,526 points) averaged 23.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

“I was really proud of the way he transformed his body,” Islander coach Jeremiah Slough said. “That was probably the biggest thing, just turning himself into a player that was durable and could handle the beating that he would take night in and night out.

“But the most thing I’m proud of is just his humility, his character and just the way he goes about his business. And I think that it would be very easy to get frustrated in his situation and he never got that way. He just always handled himself with high character and that never wavered.”

Traudt has displayed loyalty throughout his prep career. He stayed with his club team, stayed with the Islanders when he could have gone to Sunrise Christian in Kansas, stayed with Virginia, which Slough said was the first Power Five team that “really invested a lot into him.”

The coach said he thinks Traudt could have an opportunity to play immediately for the Cavaliers. “Being 6-9 doesn’t hurt, then the skill set that he’s developed as far as handling the basketball and in passing, defending and rebounding, he just really had to become a complete player for us.”

Josiah Dotzler

Bellevue West • 6-3 • Junior • 15.7

The next in Bellevue West’s pipeline of point guards shifted to that position for his junior year as the successor to Chucky Hepburn, who started this past season at Wisconsin.

“His role changed dramatically, significantly, with moving from the wing to the point and one of his greatest traits is his motor is nonstop,” West coach Doug Woodard said. “Sometimes that’s difficult at the point guard position because it’s hard to have a motor that’s nonstop and be hyper-competitive and also kind of managing the game, but he grew and had great growth strides in those areas.

“He does the same in practice, so it gave us a fuel every day and elevated how hard our team played.”

The 6-3 junior averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists.

Next season, Woodard wants to see Dotzler — whose older brother Josh was a starting point guard at Creighton — continue to grow in the “soft skills” of being a point guard. “Like becoming more of a student of where to probe on a defense and those kinds of things. Offensively that would be the biggest thing and then defensively, tamping down his aggressiveness a little bit in becoming just more solid guarding the ball.”

Jayden Dawson

Omaha Central • 6-4 • Senior • 17.5

Another player, like Traudt, who rounded out his game in the final two years of high school, the 6-4 Dawson averaged 17.5 points a game.

“He physically got stronger. I think he could just score in more ways,” Central coach Eric Behrens said. “Sophomore year he was more or less a catch-and-shoot guy a lot. I think he got a lot better at attacking the rim, being able to finish through contact, just added a whole bunch of versatility to his game.

“He is a great playmaker. He can score at all three levels, a good shooter with tremendous range. A good defender. I think he had a great year and he’s a really good all-around player.”

Behrens said he thinks Loyola coaches are excited to get Dawson because “they think his upside is really high. Because of his size and I think because he can play off the ball, and this year, kind of by necessity showed that he can play the point guard position as well.”

Cale Jacobsen

Ashland-Greenwood • 6-4 • Senior • 17.7

Had it not been for that torn ACL in the first game of the 2020-21 season, the 6-4 Jacobsen likely would have threatened to reach 2,000 points in his career. He finished with 1,481 by averaging 17.9 to go with 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

“He’s been here for four years, been a leader, had a lot of pressure on him for those four years, from coaches, teammates, peers, family, the community, whatever,” Bluejays coach Jacob Mohs said. “He’s never shied away from a big shot or big moment. He actually has his best games usually in those big moments.

“He’s had the weight of the world on his shoulders. He’s just so mature, goes to work every day and does what he’s supposed to do. Works hard. And yeah, he’s a super kid.”

Jacobsen’s big moments in the run to the state title were the C-1 tournament-record 43 points in the semifinal against Kearney Catholic and his pass to Evan Shepard for the winning 3 in the final against three-time champion Auburn.

Mohs said because college coaches didn’t get to see Jacobsen in the offseason, recruiting interest picked up only recently. It may be after the April signing date, and when colleges see the impact of the transfer portal, that a D-I or high D-II offer comes Jacobsen’s way.

* * *

MORE ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

Second team

Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr., 18.0

David Harmon, Millard North, 6-2, Sr., 15.5

Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, Jr., 28.3

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, Sr., 13.6

James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 15.6

Third team

Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, So., 16.9

William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr., 12.4

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-5, Sr., 19.4

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Jr., 15.0

Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 6-7, Sr., 14.5

