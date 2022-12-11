Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska football team

Zane Flores and Ben Brahmer have been in different classes, never on the same field as friend or foe.

With one exception.

The honorary captains of the 102nd World-Herald All-Nebraska football team were teammates in a seven-on-seven competition with Omaha’s Warren Academy.

Brahmer said because of time conflicts, he made it only to tournaments in Kansas City and Denver last summer. But Flores left a lasting impression.

“He’s a great, great kid," the Pierce senior tight end said. “He’s got quite the arm and he is a great leader.”

Flores passed back the compliments.

“Having a guy with his size and his ability, being able to throw it to him, it was super nice," the Gretna senior quarterback said.

Both will be leaving the state for their college football careers, Flores to Oklahoma State and Brahmer to Iowa State after flipping his commitment from Nebraska.

Their last high school games, both in Memorial Stadium, were record setters — though the endings differed.

Flores threw for 414 yards, the most ever in a state final in the stadium, in a 43-41 loss to Omaha Westside in the highest-scoring Class A final.

“There’s a ton of awesome memories," said Flores, who became Class A’s career passing yardage leader. “I learned so much stuff, grew so much as a person and a player. I think I can pretty confidently say that I left it all out there this season, and in that last game.”

The next day, Brahmer’s Class C-1 playoff-record 249 yards on 11 catches with three touchdowns paced a 42-14 win over Aurora.

“I think of all the memories that we made playing hard together in a small town. Friday night lights is never going to be the same," Brahmer said. "It's one of the greatest experiences I’ll ever live. If you're a young guy and coming up then you need to work hard and cherish those moments with your brothers on the team.”

He and Flores are among seven repeat first-team All-Nebraska selections. Also in that company are offensive linemen Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep and Mason Goldman of Gretna, defensive lineman Maverick Noonan of Elkhorn South, defensive back Caleb Benning and placekicker Tristan Alvano of Westside.

On the All-Nebraska offense are Isaiah McMorris of Bellevue West and Kaylen Lloyd of Bellevue West at wide receiver; Sledge, Goldman, Gunnar Gottula of Lincoln Southeast, Caleb Pyfrom of Omaha Central and Sam Nacarelli of Omaha Gross as linemen; Flores at quarterback; Cole Ballard of Elkhorn South, Marty Brown of Creighton Prep and Te'Shaun Porter of Omaha North at running back; and Alvano.

The All-Nebraska defense has Noonan, Korver Demma of Gretna, Lance Rucker of Millard South and Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest as defensive linemen; Brahmer, Curt Cubrich of Westside and Jace Chrisman of Grand Island at linebacker; Benning, Colton Marsh of Grand Island, Kolton Tilford of North Platte and Brock Murtaugh of Millard South in the secondary. Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin is listed as an athlete/punter.

Westside has the most selections with four. Gretna has three. McMorris, Pyfrom, Benning and Kaelin are juniors. Last year, there were six juniors and a sophomore on the team and all seven repeated.

Benning is a rare all-state selection who didn’t play in a majority of his games. He broke his collarbone in the Warriors' third game against Bellevue West, and didn’t return until the state final. He caught 14 passes and intercepted two of Flores’ darts. It was a performance that spurred nominating coaches to support Benning’s return as an all-stater.

Selections are based of nominations by coaches and observations by The World-Herald sports staff. All coaches were emailed nomination forms.

OFFENSE

ISAIAH MCMORRIS

Wide receiver • Bellevue West • 6-0, 170 • Junior

Transfer from Millard North caught a state-record 90 passes for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Coach Mike Huffman: “Isaiah is the most electric post receiver that we have had at Bellevue West. Fast, elusive and very hard to bring down.”

JAYLEN LLOYD

Wide receiver • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 160 • Senior

National long jump and state sprint champion caught 44 passes for 784 yards before a season-ending injury.

Coach Paul Limongi: “Jaylen is talented and fast receiver who seemed to get better every week. Was effective with long ball as well as the intermediate passes. Great runner after the catch and a terrific perimeter blocker.”

SAM SLEDGE

Offensive lineman • Omaha Creighton Prep • 6-4, 280 • Senior

Back on the All-Nebraska offensive line, he is committed to Nebraska.

Coach Tim Johnk: “The best interior lineman I have coached in my 30 years of coaching. He has always been a very good athlete but he has improved his technique both as an O-lineman and D-lineman and that is what has made him elite. He is also extremely competitive so anyone that lined up against him was in for a long night.”

MASON GOLDMAN

Offensive lineman • Gretna • 6-6, 255 • Senior

A repeat All-Nebraska offensive lineman became a two-way starter as a senior.

Coach Mike Kayl: “Mason was a big reason our offense was successful not only in the passing game but the run game as well. Mason has extremely good footwork and hands for his size which is a big reason he's getting attention from several Power Five schools. Mason was one of the few players on our team that started on both sides of the ball. Our run as a team the past few years has started up front and our ability to control the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively which Mason played a key role in.”

GUNNAR GOTTULA

Offensive lineman • Lincoln Southeast • 6-6, 290 • Senior

The three-year starting lineman, whose father is Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, is committed to Nebraska.

Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman on Gunnar: “When I saw him on film when breaking down the Gretna playoff game, the battles he was having with Mason Goldman and Korver Demma were epic. Great frame and very physical in the run game.”

CALEB PYFROM

Offensive lineman • Omaha Central • 6-6, 290 • Junior

The future Power Five lineman was a bright star for the Eagles.

Coach Jay Landstrom: “Caleb is a hardworking, highly intelligent player who has really done everything he can to become a tremendous offensive lineman. Caleb is a great teammate, works hard in the weight room and has tremendous attention to detail with his fundamentals and technique. Along with a high football IQ, his time spent working on his fundamentals and techniques have continued to elevate him and allow him to attract major college interest. His measurables, strength and technique all add up to a really high ceiling. Caleb has been a joy to coach, and I expect him to keep getting better and better and excelling at the next level.”

SAL NACARELLI

Offensive lineman • Omaha Gross • 6-1, 270 • Senior

Three-year starter helped the Cougars reach their first Class B final in a decade.

Coach Tom Van Haute: “Sal is a boisterous follow-my-lead type of leader. He’s excelled on the gridiron but also is an influential member of the Gross Catholic community. He’s a physical and dominant lineman. He impacts the game in a lot of ways. He has a relentless motor and plays with an edge.”

ZANE FLORES

Co-captain • Quarterback • Gretna • 6-3, 195 • Senior

The Oklahoma State commit set the state record with 9,163 passing yards as a four-year starter and two-time All-Nebraska first teamer.

Coach Mike Kayl: “Zane finished off one of the all-time great careers in state history. Zane won numerous games and set several records, but his legacy extends far beyond his on-the-field accomplishments. Zane's attention to detail, work ethic, and toughness set the standard for our offense. For all of the accolades he receives, he has always remained humble. He was a tremendous ambassador for our team, school, and community for the past four years."

COLE BALLARD

Running back • Elkhorn South • 6-0, 190 • Senior

Class A’s leading scorer had 38 touchdowns, including two on punt returns.

Coach Guy Rosenberg: “Cole is a complete football player. He's a safety with great range, instincts, and open-field tackling ability. He catches every punt as a returner and is lethal in the open field. On offense, he flat-out took over games this season. He's got speed and power plus ankle-breaking jump-cuts. He's been a cornerstone for us on offense for the last three seasons, scoring 80 total TDs during a 29-5 stretch for our varsity.”

MARTY BROWN

Running back • Omaha Creighton Prep • 6-1, 210 • Senior

Ran for 1,408 yards and 15 touchdowns before heading to North Dakota State.

Coach Tim Johnk: “An elite running back with all the tools be great at the next level. He is a big, powerful back that has great feet and good speed. He is the best downhill runner that I have coached. He’s one of the most coachable players I have coached over the years which allowed him to improve all the little things that allowed him to have back to back 1,000 yard seasons. He will be a beast at the next level.”

TE'SHAUN PORTER

Running back • Omaha North • 5-11, 200 • Senior

Ran for more than 1,500 yards to top 3,330 over the past two years.

Coach Larry Martin: “Teshaun made our offense go this year. He's a complete back that can run, block, and catch, even threw a little when we needed him to. We feel like he's the best all-around back in the state. He's a really good football player but an even better student and person.”

TRISTAN ALVANO

Kicker • Omaha Westside • 6-2, 185 • Senior

His five field goals in the state final and 16 for the season set state records and caught the attention of Power Five schools.

Coach Paul Limongi: “A consistent, accurate and clutch kicker who loved to make big kicks in big games. We knew that if we got to the 40 yard line we were in his range. Tremendous kick off guy who got almost every kickoff in the zone.”

DEFENSE

MAVERICK NOONAN

Defensive lineman • Elkhorn South • 6-4, 240 • Senior

Husker commit led the Storm in tackles and made nine sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Coach Guy Rosenberg: “Maverick has been a tone-setter for us on defense and offense. His effort level and physicality are off the charts. On defense, he's strong at the point of the attack and relentless in pursuit. He's a great pass rusher and makes game-changing plays when the lights are the brightest. Maverick was also an exceptional offensive tackle for us. Lots of players have great highlight tapes, but Maverick's game tapes are amazing. His focus and effort are the same no matter the opponent, score, or situation. He's a true warrior.”

KORVER DEMMA

Defensive lineman • Gretna • 6-2, 225 • Senior

Class A’s sacks leader, who helped Gretna to plus-20 in turnover margin, will walk on at Nebraska.

Coach Mike Kayl: “Korver had an outstanding year for us on the defensive line. He ended up leading Class A in sacks and was a big reason we were +20 in the turnover margin this season. Korver has a great combination of speed and strength which made him extremely difficult to block. He would play every play from sideline to sideline going as hard as he could. Korver's work ethic and love of the game has contributed to his success and allowed him to fulfill a dream to play at the University of Nebraska. Looking forward to seeing what he can do at the next level.”

LANCE RUCKER

Defensive lineman • Millard South • 6-3, 210 • Senior

A North Dakota recruit, he made 90 tackles with eight sacks and had 43 receptions on offense.

Coach Ty Wisdom: “He has heavy hands, is explosive and has a tremendous ability to shed blocks and close on the ball. A nightmare for tackles on the edge.”

VICTOR ISELE

Defensive lineman • Grand Island Northwest • 6-3, 220 • Senior

The North Dakota State commit made 70 tackles, including five sacks and seven for losses.

Coach Kevin Stein: “He’s an excellent three-sport athlete who enjoys being coached hard and going up against the best competition. Rare combination of good size with great speed. His explosiveness and relentless pursuit is what sets him apart.”

JACE CHRISMAN

Linebacker • Grand Island • 6-1, 195 • Senior

The two-way starter, besides rushing for 989 yards, made 74 tackles for the state semifinalist Islanders.

Coach Jeff Tomlin: “Jace had an outstanding season and career. He was our ‘go to’ guy offensively and he had a tremendous season amassing 989 rushing yards and 220 receiving. Defensively he was our coach on the field. He was very versatile and productive as a MLB and as a rush end in pass situations. Jace has been a stellar leader on and off the field.”

CURT CUBRICH

Linebacker • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 190 • Senior

Led the state champion with 93 total tackles while seeing time at running back.

Coach Paul Limongi: “He’s a-hard nosed football player that has a great nose for the football. Fast and explosive. Makes plays from sideline to sideline. A great leader who strives to make everyone else better."

BEN BRAHMER

Co-captain • linebacker • Pierce • 6-6, 215 • Senior

Iowa State won out over NU in securing the services of Class C-1’s career leader in receiving yards.

Coach Mark Brahmer, Ben’s father: “Ben developed into an outstanding all-around football player and was integral in the success of our program over the past four years. He also became one of our very best leaders and was a true coach on the field this season. In addition, he's a young man we can count on off the field to represent our school and team in a positive manner.”

CALEB BENNING

Defensive back • Omaha Westside • 6-1, 185 • Junior

Came back from a broken collarbone to have 14 catches and two interceptions in the state-final win for the Warriors.

Coach Paul Limongi: “Caleb is a talented and savvy player who has a knack for making big plays on both sides of the football. An aggressive alley runner and sure tackler that plays the pass as good as the run.”

COLTON MARSH

Defensive back • Grand Island • 6-0, 155 • Senior

A ballhawk, he had eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and three recoveries and scored on three types of returns.

Coach Jeff Tomlin: ”Colton was our most versatile and impactful player. Colton was a take-away machine. Offensively he scored rushing and receiving and even completed a pass and in addition had a kick return for a score. Colton had a remarkable season.”

KOLTEN TILFORD

Defensive back • North Platte • 5-9, 170 • Senior

Seldom leaving the field, he made 116 tackles and eight pass breakups while rushing for 1,021 yards.

Coach Kurt Altig: “Kolton is not only one of the best student athletes in the state, he is also a great person. He works hard and is extremely coachable. I am honored to be able to have coached him. Kolton is one of those student athletes that keeps coaches coming back from year to year.”

BROCK MURTAUGH

Defensive back • Millard South • 6-2, 200 • Senior

Played four positions while making 56 tackles and two interceptions on defense, passing for 414 yards and catching six touchdown passes.

Coach Ty Wisdom: “Our Swiss Army knife. He excelled everywhere we put him. He has a knack for the football on defense and a playmaker with the ball in his hands on offense.”

DANIEL KAELIN

Athlete • Bellevue West • 6-2, 195 • Junior

When West resorted to punting, the 3,000-yard passer put almost half of his kicks inside the 20.

Coach Mike Huffman: “I put a ton on his plate to get us in the right plays versus the various looks we see on Friday night. He exceeded my expectations and passed the test with flying colors.”

* * *

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Dae'Vonn Hall, Bellevue West, 6-0, 170, Jr.

WR — Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-5, 215, Jr.

OL — Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff, 6-7, 295, Sr.

OL — Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Sr.

OL — Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 6-4, 245, Sr.

OL — Max Hogan, Millard North, 6-2, 280, Sr.

OL — Jack Allen, Aurora, 6-2, 250, Sr.

QB — Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 185, Jr.

RB — Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 5-9, 200, Sr.

RB — Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, 6-0, 200, Sr.

RB — Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 5-11, 195, Jr.

K — Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Defense

DL — Tyson Terry, Omaha North, 6-3, 280, So.

DL — Ethan Nguyen, Bennington, 6-2, 225, Sr.

DL — JT Brands, Oakland-Craig, 6-2, 260, Sr.

DL — Caleb Kinkaid, North Platte, 6-2, 200, Sr.

LB — Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 6-2, 230, Sr.

LB — Ahmar Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 200, Sr.

LB — Kade McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 6-4, 220, Sr.

LB — Cal Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1, 195, Sr.

LB — Ezra Vedral, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 210, Sr.

DB — John Pargo, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-10, 185, Sr.

DB — Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, 180, Sr.

P — Maccoy Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 200, Sr.

