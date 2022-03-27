Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska girls basketball team

During her four-year varsity career, Fremont’s Taylor McCabe started every game except one.

But that lone exception — the final game of the regular season last month — probably says as much about her as the 110 games she did start.

On a team with six seniors, McCabe volunteered to come off the bench. That allowed the other five to start on Senior Night.

“She came to me and said to let the other seniors have their moment," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "It's funny that's the only game she didn't start."

It was an unselfish act by the player who finished her career as Class A’s all-time leading scorer — her 2,313 points are also third on the all-class list — and the state’s career leader in 3-pointers.

And McCabe finished in style, leading Fremont to the program's first state championship.

The honorary captain of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska girls team averaged a Class A-leading 21.2 points to repeat as a first-team selection.

She is joined on the first team by Britt Prince of Elkhorn North, Mya Babbitt of Millard South, Aaniya Webb of Omaha Central and Kaitlyn Emanuel of North Bend. Prince also is a two-time, first-team selection.

On the second team are Kennadi Williams of Lincoln Southwest, Taryn Wharton of Bellevue West, Peyton McCabe of Omaha Skutt, Bailey Kissinger of Hastings St. Cecilia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport.

Third-team members are Khloe Lemon of Millard South, Inia Jones of Omaha Central, Mya Skoff of Bellevue East, Alyssa Fortik of Malcolm and Olivia Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport.

Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Nebraska and all-class teams.

* * *

*Taylor McCabe

Fremont • 5-9 • Senior • 21.2

It’s been an impressive career for the Iowa pledge, and her scoring numbers bear that out. She averaged 18.2 as a freshman, 20.3 as a sophomore and 23.6 as a junior before finishing this season at 21.2.

But the 5-foot-9 guard is quick to point out that her biggest contribution was helping to elevate the program. The Tigers won their first state tourney game two years ago and lost in the final last year before defeating Lincoln Southwest this season for the elusive first championship.

“Winning that title always will be the highlight of my career,” she said. “A lot of good players have come through this school, and it was such an awesome feeling to help bring the town its first championship.”

She said the players wanted to win for the school, the community and Flynn. The coach took over the program four years ago, when McCabe and the other seniors were about to start their freshman year.

It was the 12th state title for Flynn — 11 coming at South Sioux City.

“I knew about his background and the upbeat style of play his teams always had,” she said. “He was encouraging from the start and he had us believing that we could actually get this done.”

Flynn said the team couldn’t have reached the pinnacle without McCabe, who finished her career with 389 3-pointers — breaking the record of Minden’s Brooke Kissinger (363) set in 2014. McCabe’s career point total also moved her past Jessica Shepard of Lincoln Southeast and Fremont as the Class A leader.

“Taylor accomplished so many incredible things here,” the coach said. “She plays with so much intensity and she never missed a game or practice.”

Flynn said it was obvious what McCabe wanted to accomplish this season.

“To watch her get after it and play so hard,” he said. “She also wanted to cover the other team’s top scorer because she took that as a personal challenge, and her defense really was underrated."

Flynn said McCabe is a winner on and off the court.

“She’s a student of the game and is smart in the classroom,” he said. “I can’t wait to see her contribution at Iowa.”

Britt Prince

Elkhorn North • 5-11 • Sophomore • 24.1

Like McCabe, Prince has been in the spotlight since her first varsity game — averaging 23.4 points last season as a freshman.

This season, the most highly recruited player in the state — she has 22 Division I offers — averaged 24.1 points and led Elkhorn North to its second consecutive Class B title.

Despite the presence of coaches from many of the top collegiate programs, the 5-11 guard remained focused on the task at hand. The Wolves’ only loss was a midseason setback against Omaha Skutt, a loss they avenged in the state tourney final.

“I think looking back, that loss was good for us,” Prince said. “When we got beat, it pumped us up even more.”

She added that it was a different feeling heading into this season as the defending champ. The Wolves accomplished a rarity the previous year, winning state in their first season of varsity play.

“We got everybody’s best shot this year, and we knew that would happen,” she said. “But I think that kept us focused for every game."

Ann Prince, Britt’s mother and coach, said that focus helped the team improve as the season progressed.

“We felt like there was nothing that we hadn’t already seen when we went back to state,” she said. “We had another very good season and Britt made some improvements in her game that made us even better.”

Britt’s free-throw percentage improved, as did her assists-to-turnovers ratio. Prince’s long arms and quick feet also created problems for teams defensively; she had 106 steals.

“And she’s never fouled out, which also is important,” Ann Prince said.

The coach said her daughter is in no rush to select a college.

“We’ve got a lot of visits to make and we’re going to weigh all of the options,” Ann Prince said.

Mya Babbitt

Millard South • 5-8 • Junior • 17.5

It was another outstanding season for Millard South, and Babbitt helped make it so.

The last undefeated team in the state finished 27-1, losing to Lincoln Southwest in the state semifinal. Babbitt led the Patriots by averaging 17.5 points per game.

She also shot 76% from the foul line and 39% from 3-point range.

The 5-foot-8 junior had one of her best games last year, scoring a program-record 42 points against Lincoln High. That included 10 3-pointers, one short of the Class A record. This season, she led an explosive offense that averaged 67 points per game.

“She’s been a super-steady player for us,” coach Bryce Meyers said. “She always has shot the ball well, but Mya added another element by getting to the rim more this year.”

Babbitt led an explosive offense that averaged 67 points a game.

“It’s not easy when people expect so much from you every year,” coach Bryce Meyers said. “All our kids have done a nice job of handling that pressure, and that certainly includes Mya.”

Meyers said Babbitt’s versatility makes her a difficult player to guard.

“She can hit the 3, she can hit the mid-range jumper and she can drive to the basket,” he said. “When she shoots, there’s a high probability that it’s going in.”

Babbitt said that state tourney loss will drive the team next season.

“It didn’t end right, and we’re not going to forget that,” she said. “We’re definitely going to have a lot of motivation because that one really hurt.”

Meyers agreed that this year’s season-ending loss will fuel the fire next year, when Babbitt and two other high-scoring Patriots — Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen — will be seniors.

“We slipped up at the end, but that doesn’t take away from what this team accomplished all season,” he said. “We’ll be back.”

Aaniya Webb

Omaha Central • 5-10 • Senior • 18.1

Webb joins McCabe as the only seniors on this year’s first team.

A third-team selection last season, Webb averaged 18.1 points her final varsity year. The 5-10 forward was second behind McCabe in Class A scoring and was the Eagles’ top scorer all four years.

“She’s a great overall player,” Central coach Michael Kroupa said. “Not only could she score but she was a strong defender and a solid passer.”

Webb, who plans to announce her college destination next month, was key at both ends of the court. She led the team in steals and was a big reason why Central went back to state and finished 24-4.

Kroupa said Webb has continued to improve and is quick to follow orders.

“She’s reserved but very coachable,” he said. “She’s just a good kid to be around.”

Webb said she had fun in her final season for the Eagles, who had seven seniors on their roster.

“I’d say our season was really good,” she said. “The seniors especially really clicked.”

And Webb said that a first-round loss to Southwest at state wasn’t going to spoil the memory of her senior season.

“Even if it didn’t end the way we wanted, I was still proud of what we accomplished,” she said. “I put a lot of hard work into our program for four years.”

Kroupa said Webb also played an important leadership role for the Eagles.

“She held people accountable, and that’s the kind of thing you want to see from your top players,” he said. “Aaniya can look at her career at Central and feel very proud of what she did.”

Kaitlyn Emanuel

North Bend • 6-0 • Junior • 14.7

On a first team dominated by bigger schools, Emanuel proved there is room for a player who accomplished much at Class C-1 North Bend.

The junior guard helped the Tigers capture their third straight championship, the state's longest current streak. North Bend survived a defensive battle in the final, outlasting Lincoln Lutheran 35-31 in overtime.

Kaitlyn was one of three sisters playing for North Bend this season, the others were senior Sydney and freshman Lindsey.

Not only did Kaitlyn lead North Bend in scoring at 14.7 per game, she averaged a team-high 8.2 rebounds. She also led the team in blocks and was second in assists and steals.

Said coach Aaron Sterup: “She can do so many things on the court that it makes my job easier as a coach.”

Sterup added that Emanuel’s 6-foot frame makes her valuable on defense.

“She can cover a player on the perimeter or someone in the post,” he said. “She doesn’t really enjoy playing inside but she’ll do whatever is needed to help us win.”

Emanuel found herself in the paint for much of the state tournament as opponents in the semifinal and final featured taller, high-scoring centers.

She scored 50 points in the three games — 26 in a first-round win over Malcolm — and just missed a double-double (13 points, nine rebounds) in the final.

“Our team works hard but we still have fun,” Emanuel said. “Everybody was gunning for us this year but we handled it really well.”

Sterup said there should be a college program that could use Emanuel, who also competes in volleyball and track.

“When the lights are the brightest, she doesn’t get rattled,” he said. “Great athletes have a competitive spirit and hate to lose, and Kaitlyn brings that to every sport she plays.”

* * *

MORE ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

Second team

Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 5-3, So., 11.4

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, 5-6, Sr., 13.5

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, So., 17.9

Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5-6, Sr., 17.2

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 6-3, Jr., 19.8

Third team

Khloe Lemon, Millard South, 5-10, Jr., 15.4

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, 5-6, So., 9.4

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, 5-11, Jr., 17.8

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, 5-3, Jr., 16.3

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-10, So., 19.6

