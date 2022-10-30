Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska softball team

One of the most exciting game-ending plays, regardless of sport, illustrates how softball has grown in three decades.

There was a time when no one would dare risk making the third out at home with a state championship on the line.

But as the players get faster and stronger, fans can look forward to more dramatic moments like the one provided by Omaha Marian and Gretna in the Class A final.

Maddia Groff racing from first base to the plate, getting out of a pickle after tripping between third and home, then touching the plate after jarring the ball loose from a defender’s glove was the kind of ending that will inspire athletes for years to come.

That Groff and twin sister Rylinn scored the final two runs in Marian’s 4-3 comeback makes the bottom of that seventh even more remarkable.

Rylinn hit a two-run homer to tie the game before Maddia reached base when hit by a pitch.

It wasn’t just those final plays that landed the Groff sisters among the 13 first-team players on The World-Herald’s 30th All-Nebraska team. Their accomplishments throughout the season, as was the case for the others, helped them earn their spots.

While there were no players from Lincoln schools this year, there were three from teams west of the capital city.

Tatum Montelongo of North Platte, also an All-Nebraska selection in 2020, had the farthest drive to make for the team photo at the newly remodeled Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha. Samantha Schmidt of Hastings and Ava Laurent of Class B champ Grand Island Northwest each had drives of roughly 2½ hours.

The Groffs are the second twins in consecutive years to make the first team, joining former Omaha Skutt standouts Lauren and Hannah Camenzind, who are preparing for their freshman seasons at Arkansas.

Like Hannah last year, Maddia was an easy pick as honorary captain. She was the pitcher who led the Crusaders to a 33-2 record and their second Class A championship.

Marian lost both games to Gretna, and Groff’s only loss was a 2-1 decision on opening day. She was in the circle for both wins over Gretna at state; those were the only losses for the Dragons all season.

The Southern Illinois commit also hit .506 with 32 RBIs and 36 runs.

Gretna infielder Faith Mills and Schmidt join Maddia Groff and Montelongo as two-time All-Nebraska honorees. Mills, Schmidt and Montelongo have committed to play college ball at UNO.

Eleven of the 13 players on the 2022 team are seniors.

Three players — Millard North infielder Katherine Johnson, Papillion-La Vista outfielder Emmie Wills and Bennington catcher Abigail Brown, who was selected as the designated player — all moved up from second team last year.

Besides Marian and Gretna, Millard North was the only other team to have two players on the first team.

Johnson is joined by Mustang outfielder Lynn Davis after the best season of her high school career. Like Davis, Elkhorn South infielder Allie Cromer is a first-time honoree.

With such a talented collection of players from such a wide area, taking the team photo in front of one of the new pools at Leahy Mall was the best way to show just how deep the pool of softball talent in Nebraska is.

FIRST TEAM

*Maddia Groff

Omaha Marian • Pitcher • Senior

Not only was Groff the state’s best pitcher this season, the Southern Illinois commit also was the leading hitter for the Class A champs.

She hit .506 with 32 RBIs and a .635 on-base percentage.

The senior also recorded 307 strikeouts against 23 walks with a 25-1 record and 0.93 ERA.

In the postseason, she became the state’s career strikeout leader and scored the winning run in the state championship game.

Alexis Jensen

Gretna • Pitcher • Sophomore

Jensen was a big reason the Dragons went undefeated in the regular season and finished second in Class A.

She posted a 30-2 record with 376 strikeouts (to 35 walks) in 185.1 innings and a 0.72 ERA.

She also was a threat at the plate, hitting .366 in the top half of the lineup.

Tatum Montelongo

North Platte • Pitcher • Senior

After an All-Nebraska season as a sophomore, Montelongo battled through injuries last year.

But in her final season, the UNO commit became North Platte's career RBI leader while going 16-8 with a 1.08 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 129 innings.

She also hit .333 with 14 home runs.

Ava Laurent

Grand Island Northwest • Pitcher • Senior

A second-team all-state pick in 2021, she posted a 28-1 record with a 0.28 ERA and 324 strikeouts in 154 innings while leading the Vikings to the program's first Class B title in 2022.

She aided her cause at state with key hits while totaling 39 strikeouts over 27 innings in four victories.

Rylinn Groff

Omaha Marian • Catcher • Senior

She allowed two passed balls all season while throwing out 90% of base stealers.

She hit .486, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning that tied the Class A championship game that the Crusaders would go on to win.

She also stole 18 bases.

Faith Mills

Gretna • Infielder • Senior

In her first season after Tommy John surgery, Mills hit .357 with a .510 slugging percentage to go with her team-leading 33 RBIs.

Her skill on defense included moving from third to first base — a position she never played — in the season opener, and holding her own.

Bree Urban

Millard South • Infielder • Junior

The third baseman slugged 23 doubles to tie the state’s all-class, single-season record.

She also hit a program-record .618 to go with 41 RBIs and 37 runs.

That's in addition to 14 stolen bases and a .980 fielding percentage.

Allie Cromer

Elkhorn South • Infielder • Senior

She hit .483 with nine homers, 39 RBIs and 28 runs in leading her team back to state for the first time since 2017.

And she ends her Storm career as the program record holder in hits, batting average, home runs, RBIs and runs.

Katherine Johnson

Millard North • Infielder • Senior

One-third of her 42 hits were home runs, and she scored 44 runs and had 40 RBIs while posting a .467 batting average and .929 fielding percentage.

After earning second-team All-Nebraska honors in 2021, the Southern Illinois commit moved to shortstop.

Samantha Schmidt

Hastings • Outfielder • Senior

Though opponents would often pitch around her — the UNO commit was also intentionally walked with the bases loaded — she increased her batting average from .539 in 2021 to .600.

Schmidt finished with 14 home runs, scored 59 runs and drove in 54 more.

Emmie Wills

Papillion-La Vista • Outfielder • Senior

The South Dakota commit used her speed to track down balls in the outfield while hitting .500.

She had 28 RBIs and 36 runs while finishing with a .969 fielding percentage to help the Monarchs to a third-place finish in Class A.

Lynn Davis

Millard North • Outfielder • Senior

While also patrolling the outfield, Davis hit .408 with 40 hits.

That included nine home runs to go with 44 runs and 26 RBIs.

She struck out four times for the Mustangs, who got a wild-card berth to state.

Abigail Brown

Bennington • Designated player • Senior

A second team All-Nebraska catcher in 2021, the South Dakota commit raised her batting average to .462.

She had eight doubles, five triples and 12 home runs.

That went with a .563 on-base and .949 fielding percentage.

* * *

SECOND TEAM ALL-NEBRASKA SELECTIONS

P — Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East, Sr., 11-5

P — Shaylynn Campbell, Yutan/Mead, Sr., 27-2

P — Kennadi Borngrebe, Elkhorn South, Sr., 18-9

C — Dalaney Anderson, Seward, Jr., .514

IF — Emily Gerardy, Elkhorn South, Sr., .510

IF — Amari Laing, Millard South, Sr., .449

IF — Haley Wilwerding, Papio, Sr., .448

IF — Kaitlyn Fisher, Millard West, Jr., .478

OF — Anniston Trevarrow, Gretna, So., .422

OF — Mackenzie Mlnarik, Lincoln SW, Sr., .443

OF — Emma Humpal, Omaha Marian, Sr., .398

DP — Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, Sr., .577

DP — Kalli Ulven, Blair, Jr., .490