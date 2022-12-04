Meet the 2022 All-Nebraska volleyball team

The quality of this year’s All-Nebraska team is reflected in the collegiate destinations of the seven.

Creighton. Hawaii. Michigan. Purdue. South Dakota. Northern Iowa. Nebraska.

Leading the way is honorary captain Destiny Ndam-Simpson, a Creighton signee who helped Omaha Westside reach the state tournament for the second straight year. She led Class A with 507 kills, an average of 4.6 per set.

The 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter was the only underclassman on last year’s first team.

Joining her this season are Papillion-La Vista South teammates Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck, Elkhorn North’s Grace Heaney and Reese Booth, Omaha Skutt’s Morgan Burke and Bennington’s Olivia Mauch.

Selections for the All-Nebraska and all-class teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.

DESTINY NDAM-SIMPSON

Hitter • Omaha Westside • 6-1 • Senior

The Warriors qualified for state last year for the first time since 2002, when Ndam-Simpson led Class A with 504 kills.

Westside reached the semifinal last season then went one step further this year, going all the way to the final. The Warriors, seeking their first state title, lost in four sets to defending champ Papio South.

Coach Korrine Bowers credited Ndam-Simpson for helping keep the team focused this season despite a rash of injuries. She saw early action at setter and later at middle blocker before settling back into her outside hitter position.

“Whatever was needed to help the team, that’s what Destiny would do,” she said. “She was a captain this year and that’s the kind of leadership we needed.”

Ndam-Simpson teamed with Samantha Laird to give the Warriors a 1-2 hitting punch. They combined for 959 kills as Westside went 28-8 entering state, sweeping Grand Island in a district final.

The Creighton commit had 18 kills in a first-round win over Gretna and 18 in a semifinal sweep of Southwest. She pounded 25 kills in the final but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Titans from repeating as champs.

“She was so focused and all business at the tournament,” Bowers said. “She took her game to a whole new level during districts and state.”

The coach added that all six of her seniors did everything possible to try to bring Westside that first title.

“It was our goal all season and nothing was going to get in their way,” she said. “The girls were devastated at the end but I know in the future they’ll look back and realize everything we were able to accomplish.”

Bowers added that Ndam-Simpson, who originally gave a verbal commitment to Hawaii, should go on to a solid collegiate career.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that she’ll contribute at Creighton,” she said. “(Coach) Kirsten Bernthal Booth is a great mentor and I think her program really fits Destiny.”

STELLA ADEYEMI

Hitter • Papillion-La Vista South • 5-11 • Senior

The Hawaii commit moved up from last year’s second team after helping the Titans nail down their second straight Class A title and third in four years.

Adeyemi, one of the hardest hitters in the state, finished with 351 kills. She pounded 22 in the four-set final against Westside.

“Stella was a major piece of our puzzle,” coach Katie Tarman said. “She always has been a leader through her play, but she was more vocal this season and we needed that.”

Like Westside, Papio South fought through a season that saw several players sidelined by injury. Tarman said Adeyemi also sought to fill the leadership role vacated by graduated All-Nebraska setter Ava LeGrand.

“Everyone looked up to Ava and Stella did her best to fill those shoes,” the coach said. “It was an important part of our success, especially with the adversity we fought through.”

She added that Adeyemi’s powerful swing was a key reason the Titans had another championship year.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player hit a ball harder,” she said. “Very few teams were going to return it when she got a clean shot.”

That was evidenced in the final, when Adeyemi was hit in the face by an opponent’s shot. She proceeded to score four of the next five points on kills as Papio South pulled away for the title.

“That got her mad,” Tarman said. “It seemed like she started hitting the ball even harder, if that’s possible.”

The coach said Adeyemi, who has a weighted 3.95 GPA, is looking forward to her career at Hawaii.

“She’s an independent kid and she takes what she wants,” Tarman said. “It shows what kind of independent spirit she has, and I know she’ll work hard to make a contribution there.”

MORGAN BURKE

Hitter • Omaha Skutt • 6-0 • Senior

The Michigan commit was a big reason why the SkyHawks extended their run of championships to a state-record eight in a row.

Burke, a 6-foot outside hitter, led Class B with 505 kills. She had 57 in three state tourney matches for coach Renee Saunders’ squad.

“Morgan was that steady leader for us,” Saunders said. “The girls always knew that they could count on her.”

Burke had 14 kills in a first-round state tourney win over Waverly and 25 in a semifinal victory over Norris. She pounded 18 in the final as Skutt outlasted Elkhorn North in a five-set thriller.

“She always could make the big plays when we needed them,” Saunders said. “The young players respected her and responded to her leadership.”

That kind of player, the coach said, is just what championship teams need.

“In our toughest matches, Morgan always brought the attitude that ‘We’re going to get this done,’” Saunders said. “Big-time players aren’t afraid to step up in those critical moments.”

Burke, a third-team selection last year, has been a varsity contributor since her sophomore year. Saunders said she has continued to improve each season.

“She worked really hard on her defense and her block this year,” the coach said. “That made her a more complete player, and it made us a better team.”

Saunders is looking forward to following Burke’s career with the Wolverines.

“She’s very mature for her age and I have no doubt she’ll do well at Michigan,” the coach said. “I can’t wait to see how much she improves even more at the next level.”

GRACE HEANEY

Hitter • Elkhorn North • 6-2 • Senior

The 6-2 Purdue signee was second in Class B with 443 kills. She also had 64 blocks and 40 aces.

Heaney was a major reason why the Wolves reached state for the second straight year in their third season of varsity play.

“When I look back at her career, it was such a fun journey,” coach Jenny Gragert said. “She’s gotten better and better with each passing year.”

Heaney started her career at Elkhorn then moved to Elkhorn North when the school opened in 2020. She has been a starter and a six-rotation player since her freshman year.

Gragert said Heaney’s consistency is key.

“At one point this season she swung at the ball 78 times without an error,” the coach said. “She always played hard and was playing her best at the end of the season.”

Heaney had 14 kills in a first-round tourney sweep of Grand Island Northwest and 13 in a semifinal sweep of Bennington. She smashed 28 kills in the final against Skutt, but the Wolves lost the fifth set 15-11.

“She put the team on her back and stepped up her entire game her senior year,” Gragert said. “Defense, serve receive, blocking and hitting.”

The coach added that she wasn’t sure where she wanted to see Heaney more — in the back row or at the net.

“We all know that she’s an awesome hitter,” Gragert said. “But her defense really was an underrated part of her game.”

The coach added that Heaney has a “very high ceiling” and should be a strong addition to the Purdue squad.

LAUREN MEDECK

Hitter • Papillion-La Vista South • 6-1 • Junior

A second-team selection last year, the 6-1 South Dakota commit played a vital role in the Titans’ sixth championship.

Medeck was third in Class A kills with 461 — 61 coming at state. She also played a key role defensively with 482 digs.

“She is so versatile,” Tarman said. “Without her, we would have had a lot of holes to fill.”

Medeck, who led the team in blocks, had a big state tournament with 13 kills in the first round and 17 in the second before unleashing 25 in the final.

Tarman said she welcomed Medeck's leadership, though she is still a junior.

“Players listened to her,” the coach said. “And they responded to what she had to say.”

Tarman said Medeck, who recently went past 1,100 career kills, has been making an impact since her freshman year.

“She’s become a six-rotation player and a really good one,” the coach said. “She has a passion for the game, and it was fun to see her become even more of a leader this year.”

And Medeck, Tarman said, was a threat no matter where she was on the court.

“Lauren is a great back-row attacker and her defense was tremendous,” she said. “And we all know what she can do at the net.”

Perhaps the best part for Tarman is that Medeck will be back for one more season.

REESE BOOTH

Setter • Elkhorn North • 5-8 • Junior

Elkhorn North’s setter may be best known as the daughter of Creighton's volleyball coach, but the 5-8 junior has made a name for herself.

A starter since her freshman year, Booth dished out 974 assists. She helped the Wolves reach state for the second straight year and was a key part of the team that pushed Skutt to five sets in the Class B final.

“Reese is so much more than a setter for us,” Gragert said. “Her defense, her serve and her ability to also score important points were all key for us.”

Gragert said Booth, a Northern Iowa commit, has a high volleyball IQ — typical of a coach’s daughter.

“Her first step is so fast,” the coach said. “She anticipates so well and seems to know where the ball is going before it gets there.”

Booth’s talent was on display at state. She had 31 assists in the first round and 34 in the semifinal before doling out 44 with 20 digs against the SkyHawks in the five-set final.

“This won’t come as a surprise, but Reese is incredibly coachable,” Gragert said. “She has a great ability to lead the team by the way she moves and talks.”

And the coach says that Booth continues to push herself to improve.

“She’s hard on herself, but that comes with being a coach’s kid,” Gragert said. “Her expectations are high, and she doesn’t let the pressure get to her.”

The coach said Booth’s talent — offensively and defensively — has her poised for even bigger things at UNI.

“That’s in the future,” Gragert said. “I’m so happy that we’ll have her for another year.”

OLIVIA MAUCH

Libero • Bennington • 5-8 • Junior

Her ability as a libero made the 5-8 junior a target for Nebraska, her future college destination.

Mauch was second in the state in digs (837), helping Bennington get back to state for the first time since 2017. She also was dangerous at the service line with 83 aces, which led Class B.

“Olivia is such a unique player,” Badger coach Lindsay Grant said. “She brings a confident leadership to the squad and an excitement for the game.”

Though a junior, Grant said Mauch wasn’t afraid to communicate with teammates.

“She holds players accountable, and that means a ton to our team,” the coach said. “It makes a difference when it’s not just coming from the head coach.”

The coach also noted Mauch’s improvement on her serve.

“It was a big part of her game,” she said. “And a really important one for our team because it often helped us get the momentum that we needed.”

Grant said Mauch’s anticipation is key to her back-row success, and wasn’t surprised that NU coach John Cook targeted Mauch for a scholarship.

“She had a very successful club season and I know that she was getting a lot of looks,” the coach said. “She’s a great kid and I know that she’s going to be successful in college, when that time comes.”

* * *

SECOND TEAM

H — Alanna Bankston, Millard West, 6-1, Sr.

H — Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-10, Sr.

H — Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge, 6-1, Sr.

H — Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, 6-1, Sr.

H — Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr.

S — Malayah Long, Lincoln Southwest, 6-0, Jr.

L — Keri Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-4, So.

THIRD TEAM

H — Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, Jr.

H — Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-11, Sr.

H — JoLee Ryan, Overton, 5-9, Jr.

H — Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-0, Sr.

H/S — Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, Sr.

S — Carolyn Maser, Grand Island Central Catholic, 6-1, Jr.

L — Kenzie Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-7, Sr.