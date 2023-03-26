She led the state in scoring and led her team to a third consecutive championship.

She also was the state’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Who else could be the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska first team but Britt Prince?

The 5-foot-11 junior is weighing 35 Division I scholarship offers, but that didn’t distract her from Elkhorn North’s immediate goal — that third straight title. Prince delivered, averaging 28 points in three victories as the Wolves once again took home the hardware.

“Britt had a really great season,” said Ann Prince, her coach and mother. “She was playing her best at the end of the year, which is what you always want to see.”

Despite strong interest from so many college programs, Ann said her daughter remained focused.

“All of the recruiting stuff took a back seat,” she said. “Our team worked hard for this championship, and I was really proud of the way our girls played all season.”

Prince is one of three returnees from last year’s first team. The other two are Millard South's Mya Babbitt and North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel.

New to the squad are Millard South's Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon, giving the Patriots three players — known by opposing coaches as “The Big Three” — on the first team. This is believed to be a first for The World-Herald first team basketball squads, either boys or girls.

Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Nebraska and all-class teams.

MEET THE FIRST TEAM

BRITT PRINCE

Captain • Elkhorn North • 5-11 • Junior • 24.0

The heavily recruited Prince, who averaged 23.4 points as a freshman and 24.1 points as a sophomore, was even better as a junior. In addition to her state-leading scoring average of 24.2, she is among the Class B leaders in several other categories.

She is first in field-goal percentage (.590), 3-point percentage (.467), free-throw percentage (.929) and assists per game (6.2) and fourth in rebounding average (8.6).

Elkhorn North lost its first game to Skutt and then went unbeaten the rest of the way. But that 64-51 payback win over the SkyHawks in the Class B final didn’t come without some anxiety.

Midway through the third quarter, Prince suffered a foot injury that later was diagnosed as a strained ligament. She played through the pain and sank all eight of her free throws in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

“That’s really the first injury she’s ever had,” Ann Prince said. “I could see the look on her face and I knew it hurt, but we’re blessed that it wasn’t worse.”

Prince won’t have surgery but her left foot is in a walking boot and she’s using crutches. Her participation in track this spring is in doubt.

“We’re not going to rush anything,” Ann Prince said. “We’re obviously looking at the big picture.”

That big picture — Britt’s future collegiate destination — remains up in the air.

“The foot injury kind of messed up our timetable on some things,” Ann Prince said. “I think we’re going to narrow down the schools this spring and then Britt will make her decision in the summer or fall.”

Britt said despite the injury, this season ended just the way she hoped.

“It’s really special,” she said. “Our school has only been playing for three years so to get this third title was awesome.”

That season was capped by her 28-point average in three state tournament games. She was 29 for 41 from the field — including 10 of 15 from 3-point range — and 100% from the free-throw line.

“I think I was really efficient this year,” Britt said. “I feel like I became more of a leader vocally and that’s something I’m going to continue next season.”

The state’s most coveted player does indeed have one season of varsity play remaining.

MYA BABBITT

Millard South • 5-10 • Senior • 18.0

Babbitt, the honorary captain of the All-Metro Conference team for the third straight year, had another outstanding season for the Patriots. She averaged 18.6 points for the Class A champion.

The school’s career scoring leader with 1,733 points, Babbitt scored 540 in 29 games as a senior. She set an all-class state-tournament record with eight 3-pointers in a 28-point effort against Bellevue West in the semifinals.

Babbitt also set a Class A state tourney mark with 16 3-pointers, including four in the Patriots’ 72-60 championship win over Lincoln High.

“Mya really had it in her mind that she was going to move better without the ball this season,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “She was going to find a way to get her shots.”

Babbitt finishes her career fifth all-time on the Class A scoring list. She trails only Taylor McCabe (Fremont), Jessica Shepard (Lincoln Southeast, Fremont), Maurtice Ivy (Omaha Central) and Quinn Weidemann (Omaha Westside).

“We did so many good things this season,” she said. “To end it with a state championship was just incredible.”

She added the team showed its toughness after falling behind Lincoln High 17-10 after the first quarter of the title game.

“Nothing was going to stop us this year,” Babbitt said. “Our whole team played with a lot of fire the rest of the way.”

The Kent State commit led the way with 30 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

“We’d always dreamed of enjoying that dogpile at the end,” Babbitt said. “That moment definitely lived up to the hype.”

Meyers said Babbitt, who shot almost 90% from the free-throw line and sank 108 3-pointers this season, has put in a lot of work to hone her game.

“We all knew that she was a great shooter,” he said. “But she was able to get to the rim more and her defense was outstanding.”

CORA OLSEN

Millard South • 5-9 • Senior • 18.0

An Omaha commit, Olsen averaged 18.2 points for the Patriots. She was second on the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game and second in field-goal percentage at .522.

She had the two highest-scoring games for Millard South this season with 31 and 35 points. She also shot 73% from the free-throw line, sinking 165 of 225 attempts.

“Cora would do whatever was needed for us to get a win,” Meyers said. “There were games where she would score 30 and games where we needed her to get 10 or 12 rebounds.”

The coach said her desire to contribute at both ends of the court was obvious.

“She took 18 charges this year, which I think is the most of anybody,” he said. “To put herself on the line like that for her teammates says a lot about the player she is.”

Olsen’s strength offensively was her ability to drive the lane, either making the layup or converting at the free-throw line.

“She has a knack for getting to the rim,” Meyers said. “Our opponents knew that was her game, but they still had a hard time stopping her.”

Olsen scored 31 in a first-round state tournament win over Lincoln Southwest and 15 in a semifinal victory over Bellevue West. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the final against the Links.

Meyers said Olsen sprained her ankle just before halftime of the championship game but still played the entire second half.

“She’s about as tough as they get,” he said. “I’ve coached a lot of players and the way she played, you never would have known that she was in pain.”

Olsen said it was a satisfying finish for the Patriots, who had come up short at state the previous three years.

“This is something that we had been working toward for so long,” she said. “To be able to finally say that we were state champs was really special.”

Olsen added it was a great way to end the season, not just for the team but for Meyers.

“I gave him a hug after the game and told him that we finally did it,” she said. “Nobody deserved it more than him.”

KHLOE LEMON

Millard South • 5-10 • Senior • 18.5

Lemon, who is committed to California Baptist, is the third Millard South player to make the first team. All three started since their freshman year and all scored more than 1,000 points.

Like Babbitt, Lemon averaged 18.6 points and also led the team in field-goal percentage at .556. She scored in double figures in all 29 games and had 20 in the final against the Links.

“One on one with the ball, she’s about as unguardable as a player can get,” Meyers said. “She plays with a high motor and had some amazing finishes at the rim.”

The coach added that Lemon had a knack for getting open no matter what defense was being thrown at the Patriots.

“I don’t know how to explain that,” he said. “Several of their schemes tried to deny her the ball but once she got it, she could score with the best of them.”

Meyers said Lemon also worked to make herself a better defender.

“Everyone wants to score,” he said. “Not only was Khloe offensively gifted but she did a lot of the little things that made us such a tough team.”

The Patriots’ wildest game was played Jan. 12 against visiting Bellevue West. Millard South prevailed 93-91, the state’s highest-scoring girls basketball game in regulation.

Olsen scored 35 that night, followed by Lemon with 25 and Babbitt with 24.

“All three worked to get better every single day,” Meyers said. “It’s going to be really hard to replace them because there hasn’t been a trio that has put up numbers like that.”

Lemon said the team played with confidence in the final.

“We came together, and we knew that we had to get it done,” she said. “We played really well at both ends of the court.”

Lemon said she’ll always have fond memories of “The Big Three” but added it took the contributions of the Patriots’ other two senior starters — Lexi Finkenbiner and Juliana Jones — to finish off that final.

“Lexi had 16 rebounds and J.J. played great defense,” she said. “It really was a team effort.”

KAITLYN EMANUEL

North Bend • 6-0 • Senior • 16.4

It’s hard to think of another word except “winner” to describe Emanuel, a member of four North Bend squads that captured four straight Class C-1 titles.

The Tigers lost their season opener against Wahoo Neumann and then ran off 28 straight wins. North Bend defeated Yutan in the first round at state and Malcolm in the semifinals before posting a 45-28 victory over Adams Central in the final.

Emanuel averaged 17 points over those three games and also pulled down nine rebounds in the championship.

“Kaitlyn is the ultimate team player,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “Her stats could have been a lot bigger this year, but she always works to get her teammates involved.”

Sterup said Emanuel’s success has not happened by accident.

“She’s the hardest-working player in practice and a great team leader,” he said. “She wants to win so badly, and the other players feed off of that.”

The coach added that Emanuel made the biggest strides in her game on the defensive end of the court.

“She accepted the challenge of covering the other team’s tallest player,” he said. “She was relentless and played with a confidence that made us really tough.”

Kaitlyn was one of three sisters playing for the Tigers last season. After the graduation of her older sister Sydney, Kaitlyn and Lindsey — the team’s top two scorers — helped North Bend secure that fourth straight title.

“A lot of people think about just getting one championship,” Emanuel said. “To think that I’ve been a part of four is super awesome.”

She added that team chemistry had a lot to do with the team’s success.

“The camaraderie that we’ve had, not just this year but every year I’ve played, has been amazing,” she said. “That plus the fact we’ve all worked tremendously hard and played with a lot of desire.”

Emanuel said she won’t be playing collegiately in the future. Her plan is to join her sister Sydney as a student at Nebraska.

SECOND TEAM SELECTIONS

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High, 5-8, Sr., 13.0

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 6-3, Sr., 21.0

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, 5-6, Jr., 18.8

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, Jr., 15.5

THIRD TEAM SELECTIONS

Naomi White, Bellevue West, 5-9, Jr., 17.2

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm, 5-10, Fr., 19.6

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-11, Jr., 18.9

McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North, 5-11, Jr., 15.2

Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 5-10, Sr., 12.2

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years 2022: Industrial strength 2021: Showstoppers 2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska 2019: Masterpiece 2018: Monumental 2017: Royal Court 2016: Hang Time 2015: Shooting Stars 2014: Full-court Press 2013: All-Shake 2012: Old School 2011: Showstoppers 2010: Good to the End 2009: From All Directions 2008: Rare Collection 2007: Big Game 2006: A Cut Above 2005: All-State Oasis