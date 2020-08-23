Meet the other stars of the Souped-up Six photo shoot

Thanks to owners Dick Kirshenbaum (Thunderbird), Don Kubik (Corvette), Tom Gilmore (Dodge truck), Bruce Kenkel (Dodge Coronet), Steve C (Camaro) and Alan Fanning (GTO) for letting us take your cars for a spin in downtown.
And by spin, we mean letting The World-Herald carefully arrange football players around your parked cars at Lewis and Clark Landing.
* * *
1955 Ford Thunderbird (Keagan Johnson)
Owner: Dick Kirshenbaum
Engine: 292 V8, 3 speed
Horsepower: 162
Defining characteristic: The color
Notable: The two-seat convertible was the first generation of the Thunderbird.
1967 Chevy Camaro (Avante Dickerson)
Owner: Steve C
Engine: zz4 350 V8
Horsepower: 400
Defining characteristic: “Rare build.” It’s an SS package and RS package.
1954 Chevy Corvette (AJ Rollins)
Owner: Don Kubik
Engine: 235 V6
Horsepower: 150
Defining characteristic: They only made the body-style for three years. It’s been family owned for 66 years, originally purchased in Arnold, Nebraska.
Notable: Owner Don Kubik was an all-conference linebacker at Elkhorn. He says everything on the car is all original. It’s won 58 trophies in five years and is a member of the Midwest Early Corvette Club.
1954 Dodge job-rated truck (Teddy Prochazka)
Owner: Tom Gilmore
Engine: 400 V8 (mopar build)
Horsepower: 450
Defining characteristic: Hard to find this model fully restored, and the five-window build is rare. The dice in the mirror? Well, that’s just cool.
1968 Dodge Coronet (Thomas Fidone)
Owner: Bruce Kenkel
Engine: 440 V8 (mopar build)
Horsepower: 375
Defining characteristic: “The coke-bottle design”
Offer for the car: $60,000
1967 Pontiac GTO (Heinrich Haarberg)
Owner: Alan Fanning
Engine: 400 V8
Notable: Fanning, who has owned the car 25 years, said he rebuilt everything on it, but it’s had only three owners.
Defining characteristic: “It’s a GTO. It’s America.” (We think an eagle flew overhead as he said this.)
Most outlandish offer: A “wealthy guy from Fremont” held out a blank check and said “give me a number” at a car show.
