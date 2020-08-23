 Skip to main content
Meet the other stars of the Souped-up Six photo shoot
0 comments

Car group

From left: a 1967 Pontiac GTO, a 1968 Dodge Coronet, a 1954 Chevy Corvette, a 1967 Chevy Camaro, a 1955 Ford Thunderbird and a 1954 Dodge truck. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Thanks to owners Dick Kirshenbaum (Thunderbird), Don Kubik (Corvette), Tom Gilmore (Dodge truck), Bruce Kenkel (Dodge Coronet), Steve C (Camaro) and Alan Fanning (GTO) for letting us take your cars for a spin in downtown.

And by spin, we mean letting The World-Herald carefully arrange football players around your parked cars at Lewis and Clark Landing. 

* * *

1955 Ford Thunderbird (Keagan Johnson)

1955 Ford Thunderbird

Dick Kirshenbaum with his 1955 Ford Thunderbird. 

Owner: Dick Kirshenbaum

Engine: 292 V8, 3 speed

Horsepower: 162

Defining characteristic: The color

Notable: The two-seat convertible was the first generation of the Thunderbird.

1967 Chevy Camaro (Avante Dickerson)

1967 Camaro

Steve C. with his 1967 Chevy Camaro. 

Owner: Steve C

Engine: zz4 350 V8

Horsepower: 400

Defining characteristic: “Rare build.” It’s an SS package and RS package.

1954 Chevy Corvette (AJ Rollins)

1954 Corvette

Don Kubik with his 1954 Chevy Corvette. 

Owner: Don Kubik

Engine: 235 V6

Horsepower: 150

Defining characteristic: They only made the body-style for three years. It’s been family owned for 66 years, originally purchased in Arnold, Nebraska.

Notable: Owner Don Kubik was an all-conference linebacker at Elkhorn. He says everything on the car is all original. It’s won 58 trophies in five years and is a member of the Midwest Early Corvette Club.

1954 Dodge job-rated truck (Teddy Prochazka)

1954 Dodge truck

Tom Gilmore with his 1954 Dodge truck.

Owner: Tom Gilmore

Engine: 400 V8 (mopar build)

Horsepower: 450

Defining characteristic: Hard to find this model fully restored, and the five-window build is rare. The dice in the mirror? Well, that’s just cool.

1968 Dodge Coronet (Thomas Fidone)

1968 Dodge Coronet

Bruce Kenkel with his 1968 Dodge Coronet.

Owner: Bruce Kenkel

Engine: 440 V8 (mopar build)

Horsepower: 375

Defining characteristic: “The coke-bottle design”

Offer for the car: $60,000

1967 Pontiac GTO (Heinrich Haarberg)

1967 Pontiac GTO

Alan Fanning with his 1967 Pontiac GTO. 

Owner: Alan Fanning

Engine: 400 V8

Notable: Fanning, who has owned the car 25 years, said he rebuilt everything on it, but it’s had only three owners.

Defining characteristic: “It’s a GTO. It’s America.” (We think an eagle flew overhead as he said this.)

Most outlandish offer: A “wealthy guy from Fremont” held out a blank check and said “give me a number” at a car show.

