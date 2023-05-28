Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The similarities between Allison Marshall and Ayo Makinde are unmistakable.

Size. Speed. Strength. Scoring.

All the way down to their initials.

Gretna’s Marshall and Bennington's Makinde put on full display what makes them special soccer players this season and are on full display as the headliners of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska teams.

They were forces up front, powering their teams to new heights.

Marshall was second in Class A in goals, finding the back of the net 21 times for a team that won its third straight state title.

The Kansas State commit scored in 14 of the Dragons' 21 wins. She had assists in three others, including a pair in a 5-2 win over Lincoln Southwest in the state final.

Gretna coach Chase Hutchison called her a “ruthless finisher.”

“She never stops working, and that’s why Allison is in the position that she’s in,” he said. “Where others would have to get rid of the ball, she can turn and she can battle for it. And that leads to really good things for her and her teammates.”

More than stats, though, Marshall is a winner. Gretna is 63-1 in her three seasons, numbers not lost on the junior.

“You can have such a great game,” Marshall said, “but it doesn’t feel like it if you don’t come out on top.”

It’s that kind of maturity that Hutchison points to when asked where Marshall has improved the most the past year. She has been the leading scorer on back-to-back unbeaten teams, and is the first two-time All-Nebraska girls captain since Lincoln Pius X's Carly Peetz in 2006.

“Her ability to break down the game mentally has grown,” Hutchison said. “She knew what defenses were trying to do, she could read the opposition’s formation better.”

That all came into play when the coach changed formation before the season, opting to go with a two-forward formation rather than the traditional 4-3-3 from a year earlier.

It gave Marshall more space to not only make plays for herself, but create opportunities for others. She had seven assists and created countless other goals in her wake.

“I knew that going into this season there was going to be a lot of pressure on myself,” Marshall said. “One of my goals this year was to play free and be confident in myself.”

And her time in green isn’t over.

Marshall said this week that she will play her senior year at Gretna, opting to make a run at a fourth state title instead of heading to Manhattan to begin her college career sooner. She said the possibility of going to K-State next spring was “tempting.”

“But I want to play my last year,” she said. “I want to finish it out with my senior group.”

She was a physical presence in an attack that racked up 101 goals this season, a number even more impressive considering Gretna's schedule. Over half of the Dragons’ matches were against state tournament teams. They had a combined five against fellow Class A semifinalists.

Those teams — like almost every other one on the Gretna schedule, Hutchison said — had No. 34 as a focal point in the game plan.

“On more than one occasion, we’d hear the opposing coach or player call out her name or number when we got into transition,” Hutchison said.

Makinde knows a thing or two about being the target of defensive attention, too.

Such is life when you light up the scoreboard to the tune of 40 goals in one season. He wasn’t nearly unstoppable — he was literally. The Hastings commit scored in all 20 Bennington matches, with 16 multigoal contests.

Second defenders — and sometimes a third — were the norm most of the season for Makinde.

“For me personally it’s just about keeping my calm because it can get frustrating,” he said of being taken out of the attack. “But also understanding that I’m opening up spaces for my teammates.”

That change in mindset also helped Makinde make the jump from 15 goals as a junior to his final season.

He not only raised his own bar, but helped the Badgers to their most successful season in program history. After losses in the semifinal each of the two previous seasons, Bennington rose to No. 1 in the rankings and reached the state championship.

“It went quick,” Makinde said of the season. “It was definitely a great year, surrounded by great teammates, great coaches, great fans.”

Much like Marshall, Makinde did his best work with a bit of force. You rarely needed to watch more than a few minutes of any match to get an idea of the rare mix of physicality and quickness.

“The guy is just amazing on the field,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said.

Still, it wasn’t a goal or highlight-reel moment that Nyman will remember his striker for most. It will be the scenes off the pitch — stopping to talk to a ball boy at the state tournament, having kids hanging on at summer camps — that will stick with his coach.

“The one thing that most impressed me is that the guy has a great heart,” Nyman said.

He finishes his high school career with 64 goals and 31 assists. Pretty impressive for someone who didn’t play an offensive position until his freshman year.

But scoring is now in his blood.

“Once the ball hits the back of the net, your teammates come celebrate with you,” Makinde said. “It’s that big relief.”

He was one of the few no-brainer picks on the boys side, a group as deep in the attack and midfield as any in recent memory. Just how deep?

Five of the state’s premier scorers — Kai Olbrich of Bennington, Schuyler’s Jose Cruz, Zach McClanathan of Millard South, Omaha Westside’s Jeremiah Hteh and Angel Anguiano of Omaha South — were all second-team picks. That group combined for 114 goals this season, including 36 by Cruz. In most years, all are near locks for first team.

While defenders and keepers may have seemed in short supply this season, the reality is that the level of high-end talent — and the depth of that talent — on offense was higher than it has been in some time.

A glut of keepers worthy of honors made that position the toughest pick on the girls side. Nine of the 11 first-team girls played in state championship matches. The other two helped guide their teams to the Class A semifinal.

It’s the second straight season that Gretna has five on one of the All-Nebraska teams. The Dragon girls holding half of the field spots on the first team comes a year after the school had five of the top 11 on the boys team.

MEET THE FIRST TEAM

BOYS

AYO MAKINDE

Bennington

The Hastings recruit established himself amongst the best scorers in state history with a 40-goal campaign.

Makinde’s blend of strength, speed, and athleticism made stopping him nearly impossible.

The senior scored in all 20 matches for the Badgers, including 16 with at least two goals.

He tallied 15 goals in Bennington’s six postseason matches, with hat tricks in half of those.

MIKEY STUKENHOLTZ

Gretna

A rare mix of both speed and skill up top, the Omaha commit would have been an easy choice for All-Nebraska captain in most seasons.

His second straight first-team selection comes on the heels of a junior season that saw Stukenholtz finish with 18 goals and 14 assists, helping take Gretna to its second consecutive state final.

MAGUIRE PERKINS

Gretna

The Division I recruit had a team-leading 19 goals for a Dragon squad that fell one win short of back-to-back state Class A titles.

His 46 points — 19 goals and eight assists — were good for fourth in Class A.

It’s the second straight All-Nebraska first team pick for the forward, who now has 44 goals over his last two seasons.

COLIN MACKE

Papillion-La Vista South

Class A’s leader with 22 goals, the senior was a driving force behind the most successful season in program history.

He scored seven times in four postseason matches, including two in an opening round win at the state tournament.

The Midland recruit also assisted on both Titans goals in the Metro Conference tournament final victory.

AIDAN NACHI

Lincoln East

He followed up a 21-goal junior season with a 15 more as a senior.

Goals in each of the Spartans’ two district tournament victories extended his scoring streak in postseason matches to eight, dating back to the 2021 season.

He’s a repeat All-Nebraska first team pick at forward, ending his career at East with 45 goals and back-to-back state tournament appearances.

LANE KRUSE

Lincoln Southwest

His 21 goals were tied for the second most in Class A and set a new school record.

Kruse did it in big spots, too, finding the back of the net in a district win and both of Southwest’s state tournament matches.

Kruse had goals in 14 of the Silver Hawks’ 18 matches this season.

He’ll play at Concordia next season.

BRADY BRAGG

Omaha Creighton Prep

The straw that stirred the drink for the Class A champs, Bragg was the team’s leading scorer out of the midfield.

Two of his 11 goals came in a district final victory. Another came in the opening round at the state tournament.

But it was everything he did that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet that made Bragg such an important part of the Junior Jays’ success.

SAM SCHENDT

Omaha Skutt

A maestro in the midfield, the senior helped lead Skutt to a fourth consecutive state title.

It’s a second straight All-Nebraska first team pick for the senior, who shouldered more of the box-to-box responsibilities for the SkyHawks this season.

He had a goal and four assists in the postseason, including helpers in each of Skutt’s first two wins at the state tournament.

BRETT PERKINS

Gretna

Last year’s All-Nebraska captain followed up a standout junior campaign with more of the same, tallying ten goals and 13 assists on the season.

It was the second straight season with double figures in both categories for the Omaha recruit.

His play making ability out of the midfield will be missed for the Dragons, who went 6-2 at the state tournament in Perkins’ three seasons.

WIL TOBABEN

Omaha Skutt

An absolute pest in the back end, Tobaben is the kind of defender you always want on your team and never want on your schedule.

The senior “has the same energy in the first minute as he does in the (80th) minute,” SkyHawk coach Justin Zabawa said.

He’ll join Skutt teammate Sam Schendt at Nebraska Wesleyan next season.

MORGAN FINKENBINDER

Omaha Skutt

The junior started all but one match over the last two seasons for the SkyHawks.

Amongst his 12 clean sheets on the year were Skutt’s first four postseason matches.

His goals against average of 0.629 would have been even lower if not for a 5-2 loss to Bennington in mid-April.

He allowed six combined goals in his other 19 matches of the season.

GIRLS

ALLISON MARSHALL

Gretna

Her 21 goals were the second most in Class A. But that doesn’t begin to tell the story of Marshall’s impact at the head of the Gretna attack.

Teams structured defensive gameplans around the Kansas State recruit, who still used her mix of speed and strength to create chaos up top.

After scoring twice in last year’s state final, she had a pair of assists in the championship match this season.

SONORA DE FINI

Gretna

The sophomore was a force up front, scoring 18 goals on the year, good for fifth in Class A.

She tallied five in Gretna’s five postseason matches, including one in the state championship as the Dragon won a third straight title.

Her four matches with multiple goals were second most for Gretna, behind only two-time All-Nebraska captain Allison Marshall.

CHARLEY KORT

Lincoln Southwest

The leading scorer on the runner-up Silver Hawks, Kort was a force in the postseason.

She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over crosstown rival Lincoln East in the state semifinals, then followed it up with the opening score in the championship match against Gretna.

The Omaha recruit finished her junior season with 15 goals and nine assists.

KENNEDY SULLIVAN

Norris

A second-consecutive season with 26 goals brings the Boise State recruit’s career total to 64.

The junior added six assists — she had eight a year ago and 12 as a freshman — to help lead Norris to a third consecutive Class B finals appearance.

Sullivan had eight matches with at least two goals, including a pair of postseason hat tricks.

KARLI WILLIAMS

Gretna

A more defensive-focused midfielder, the sophomore was equal parts lockdown and the key to unlocking the Dragon attack.

Gretna coach Chace Hutchison called her passing ability “incredible to watch,” and said Williams was asked to both cover a lot of ground and accept a lot of responsibility throughout the season.

“She handled both tasks with great maturity,” he said.

AVA MAKOVICKA

Gretna

Now a two-time All-Nebraska selection, the senior commanded the midfield for the three-time defending champions.

The Nebraska signee got into the scoring mix, as well, finding the back of the net in four of Gretna’s final five matches of the postseason.

Included in that was the lone goal in a semifinal win over Omaha Westside, and another in a 5-2 win in the championship.

TESS BEHRENS

Omaha Skutt

A driving force from the back, Behrens hand her fingerprints all over a third consecutive state title for the SkyHawks.

Despite playing most of the season injured, Behrens led Skutt in goals (nine) and was second in assists (seven).

All of that while still anchoring one of the top defenses in the state, a group that gave up just two goals in its last seven matches of the season combined.

ANNIE MULDER

Lincoln East

The Kansas State signee was an All-Nebraska first team selection a year ago, and according to her coach raised her level even higher this season.

Mulder helped solidify a Spartan defense that had ten shutouts on the year.

One of her two goals and two of her three assists came in the postseason, including helpers in district final and state opener victories.

LONDON DE FINI

Gretna

She may have been Gretna’s left back, but the junior was hardly left out of the Dragon attack, finishing with seven goals and eight assists on the year.

De Fini had a knack for coming up big in big spots, scoring in three of Gretna’s five postseason matches.

She also found the back of the net in regular season wins over Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest, two of Class A’s other semifinalists.

CLAIRE KNISS

Lincoln Southwest

A major factor in the Silver Hawks’ 14 shutouts on the season, the Baylor commit was the central figure in the back end.

Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton called her a “monster” in the middle of a defense that gave up more than one goal in a match to only one team all season — three-time defending champion Gretna.

The senior also added three goals and eight assists.

DELANI DAUBMAN

Omaha Westside

A top-end mix of positioning, ball handing, and distribution makes Daubman the pick in goal.

Warriors coach Chris Dunford said that the senior “checks all the boxes you’re looking for when it comes to a top keeper.”

Westside had ten shutouts on the season, and held a high-powered Gretna attack to one goal in a state semifinal loss.

Daubman will play at the University of Sioux Falls next season.

SECOND TEAM

Boys

F — Kai Olbrich, Bennington, Senior

F — Jose Cruz, Schuyler, Junior

F — Drew Darnold, Papillion-La Vista South, Junior

F — Jacob Hove, Omaha Creighton Prep, Senior

M — Zach McClanathan, Millard South, Senior

M — Immanuel Wayoro, Lincoln Southeast, Junior

M — Jeremiah Hteh, Omaha Westside, Junior

M — Angel Anguiano, Omaha South, Senior

M — Carson Chochon, Elkhorn South, Senior

M — Ben Howard, Millard North, Senior

K — Dylan Beiermann, Lincoln Southwest, Junior

Girls

F — Libbie Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Senior

F — Madison Severn, Bellevue West, Senior

F — Paige Miller, Omaha Marian, Freshman

F — Ruby Cunningham, Omaha Westside, Junior

M — Caroline Daub, Omaha Skutt, Senior

M — Ava Jellen, Papillion-La Vista South, Junior

D — Kennedy Moore, Millard West, Sophomore

D — Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista, Senior

D — Grace Kohler, Norris, Junior

D — Amaya Garrett, Omaha Central, Senior

K — Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest, Senior

