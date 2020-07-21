Metro-area postseason tournament will crown unofficial Legion champ, give players 'bragging rights'

A Metro-area postseason tournament that begins Wednesday will mark the end of perhaps the most unusual American Legion baseball season ever.
The 24-team Senior Legion tourney will determine an unofficial city champion in the absence of any official Legion district and state tournaments, which were canceled because of COVID-19.
“It’s a little different this year,’’ Omaha Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “But the kids have something to play for.’’
The tournament starts Wednesday at six sites — Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn South, Millard North, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke. Round-robin play in the first round will run through Friday.
Monday’s second round will split the teams into two brackets — the top 12 and the bottom 12 from the first round. The semifinals are set for July 30 and the final July 31.
It was hoped that the Metro-area champion would play a series against the outstate Legion champion the following week to determine an overall state champ but that idea has been scrapped.
“Everybody will be getting ready for the start of school that following week,’’ Mooney said. “It just wasn’t going to work out.’’
The Metro-area tournament is set up to give all teams the opportunity to play as many games as possible.
“Every team gets to keep playing,’’ Mooney said. “These kids deserve to play a little more baseball over these final two weeks.’’
Mooney, who coaches Prep’s Five Points Bank Legion squad, said three coaches — Scott Hodges of Burke, Ian DeLaet of Bellevue East and Jeff Wellwood of Prep — deserve credit for putting the tourney together.
“Players were happy this tournament was created,’’ Mooney said. “It’s already been a pretty strange season but at least now we’ll have a Metro champion and those kids will have bragging rights.’’
Schedule
First round (Wednesday-Friday)
At Omaha Gross — Wednesday: Omaha Creighton Prep (No. 1) vs. Omaha Spikes, 5 p.m.; Omaha Gross vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 8. Thursday: Prep vs. Papio South, 5 p.m.; Om. Gross vs. Spikes, 8. Friday: Papio South vs. Spikes, 5 p.m.; Prep vs. Om. Gross, 8.
At Omaha Skutt — Wednesday: Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Bryan, 5 p.m.; Omaha Skutt vs. Bellevue East, 8. Thursday: Om. Westside vs. Bellevue East, 5 p.m.; Om. Skutt vs. Om. Bryan, 8. Friday: Bellevue East vs. Bryan, 5 p.m.; Om. Westside vs. Om. Skutt, 8.
At Elkhorn South — Wednesday: Millard West vs. Omaha Northwest, 5 p.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Central, 8. Thursday: Millard West vs. Om. Central, 5 p.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Om. Northwest, 8. Friday: Om. Central vs. Om. Northwest, 5 p.m.; Millard West vs. Elkhorn South, 8.
At Millard North — Wednesday: Millard South vs. Ralston, 5 p.m.; Millard North vs. Omaha North, 8. Thursday: Millard South vs. Ralston, 5 p.m.; Millard North vs. Om. North, 8. Friday: Ralston vs. Om. North, 5; Millard South vs. Millard North, 8.
At Bellevue West — Wednesday: Omaha South vs. Bellevue West, 5 p.m.; Elkhorn vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (No. 2), 8. Thursday: Bellevue West vs. Prep (No. 2), 5 p.m.; Elkhorn vs. Om. South, 8. Friday: Prep (No. 2) vs. Om. South, 5 p.m.; Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn, 8.
At Omaha Burke — Wednesday: Sox Gold vs. Omaha Burke, 5 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista vs. Sox Black, 8. Thursday: Om. Burke vs. Sox Black, 5 p.m.; Papio vs. Sox Gold, 8. Friday: Sox Black vs. Sox Gold, 5 p.m.; Papio vs. Om. Burke, 8.
Second round (Monday)
Winners bracket
Games at Prep, Westside, Millard South and Millard West; game times are 3 p.m., 5:30 and 8.
Losers bracket
Four sites to be determined; game times are 3 p.m., 5:30 and 8.
Third round (July 30)
Winners bracket
Three sites to be determined; game times are 5 p.m. and 8.
Losers bracket
Three sites to be determined; game times are 5 p.m. and 8.
Final round (July 31)
Winners bracket
Three sites to be determined; Consolation final for remaining No. 1 teams at 5 p.m., championship at 8. Consolation finals and finals for remaining No. 2 teams and No. 3 teams also will be played at 5 p.m. and 8.
Losers bracket
Three sites to be determined; Consolation final for remaining No. 1 teams at 5 p.m., championship at 8. Consolation finals and finals for remaining No. 2 teams and No. 3 teams also will be played at 5 p.m. and 8.
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!