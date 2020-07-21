Metro-area postseason tournament will crown unofficial Legion champ, give players 'bragging rights'

A Metro-area postseason tournament that begins Wednesday will mark the end of perhaps the most unusual American Legion baseball season ever.

The 24-team Senior Legion tourney will determine an unofficial city champion in the absence of any official Legion district and state tournaments, which were canceled because of COVID-19.

“It’s a little different this year,’’ Omaha Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “But the kids have something to play for.’’

The tournament starts Wednesday at six sites — Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn South, Millard North, Bellevue West and Omaha Burke. Round-robin play in the first round will run through Friday.

Monday’s second round will split the teams into two brackets — the top 12 and the bottom 12 from the first round. The semifinals are set for July 30 and the final July 31.

It was hoped that the Metro-area champion would play a series against the outstate Legion champion the following week to determine an overall state champ but that idea has been scrapped.

“Everybody will be getting ready for the start of school that following week,’’ Mooney said. “It just wasn’t going to work out.’’