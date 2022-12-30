Metro tournament boys quarterfinals: Bellevue West downs Elkhorn South; Westside outlasts Papio South

Bellevue West 98, Elkhorn South 61

Top-ranked Bellevue West ran out the clock Friday night to avoid scoring 100 points, settling for a 98-61 win over No. 9 Elkhorn South in the Metro Conference boys holiday quarterfinals on its home court.

West will play the winner of Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday's 1:45 p.m. semifinal at West.

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 42

Omaha Westside lost the lead for two possessions in the final quarter, but Kevin Stubblefield's 3 with 5 minutes left restarted the No. 4 Warriors (7-1) to a 49-42 Metro boys holiday quarterfinal win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Stubblefield and sophomore Bryson Bahl of Papio South each had 23 points.

Westside plays No. 1 Bellevue West at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at West.

Millard North 59, Omaha Bryan 47

No. 3 Millard North improved to 8-0 with Friday night's 59-47 quarterfinal win over Omaha Bryan in the Metro boys holiday tournament at Bellevue West.

The Mustangs had balanced scoring while advancing to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday at Bellevue West.

Bryan (4-4) was within five points early in the final quarter before Millard North began pulling away with a 15-foot jumper by Skylen Williams.

