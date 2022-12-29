Metro boys holiday tournament: Josiah Dotzler scores 29 to pace Bellevue West over Bellevue East

Bellevue West 87 Bellevue East 37
Top-ranked Bellevue West cruised to an 87-37 win over Bellevue East in the first round of the Metro boys holiday tournament at West.
Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler had 22 of his 29 points in the first half. Jaden Jackson had 21.
Elkhorn South 61, Millard West 59
Alec Noonan scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as No. 9-ranked Elkhorn South rallied for a 61-59 first-round win over Millard West in the Metro boys holiday tournament at Bellevue West.
Millard West (2-6) went on a 26-2 run for a 53-44 lead with 5:55 left, then Elkhorn South (7-1) scored the next 15 for a 59-53 lead and Nooan made two free throws with 11.1 seconds left for a four-point cushion.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Close
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS01.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS02.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff drives to the basket against Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS03.jpg
Millard West's Jaidyn Gaius-Anyaegbu guards Elkhorn South's Alex Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS04.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore guards Elkhorn South's Cooper Mroczek during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS05.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore steals the ball from Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS06.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson blocks a shot from Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS07.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve guards Bellevue East's Eli Robinson during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS08.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson looks to pass the ball against Bellevue East's Trey Tolbert and Jacobi Adams and during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS09.jpg
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a shot against Bellevue East's Jacobi Adams during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS10.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson grabs a rebound against Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS11.jpg
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS12.jpg
Bellevue East head coach Chad Mustard calls to players during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em01.jpg
Millard South’s Cora Olsen shoots during their game against Omaha Westview at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em02.jpg
Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (right) steals the ball from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em03.jpg
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (right) tries to score while under pressure from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em04.jpg
Millard South’s Macey Kuchta (left) battles Omaha Westview's Maisy Regan (right) and Morgan Blackstone during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS01.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS02.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff drives to the basket against Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS03.jpg
Millard West's Jaidyn Gaius-Anyaegbu guards Elkhorn South's Alex Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS04.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore guards Elkhorn South's Cooper Mroczek during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS05.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore steals the ball from Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS06.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson blocks a shot from Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS07.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve guards Bellevue East's Eli Robinson during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS08.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson looks to pass the ball against Bellevue East's Trey Tolbert and Jacobi Adams and during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS09.jpg
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a shot against Bellevue East's Jacobi Adams during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS10.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson grabs a rebound against Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS11.jpg
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS12.jpg
Bellevue East head coach Chad Mustard calls to players during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em01.jpg
Millard South’s Cora Olsen shoots during their game against Omaha Westview at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em02.jpg
Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (right) steals the ball from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em03.jpg
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (right) tries to score while under pressure from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em04.jpg
Millard South’s Macey Kuchta (left) battles Omaha Westview's Maisy Regan (right) and Morgan Blackstone during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!