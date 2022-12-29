 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro boys holiday tournament: Josiah Dotzler scores 29 to pace Bellevue West over Bellevue East

2022-23 Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

Bellevue West 87  Bellevue East 37

Top-ranked Bellevue West cruised to an 87-37 win over Bellevue East in the first round of the Metro boys holiday tournament at West.

Creighton-bound Josiah Dotzler had 22 of his 29 points in the first half. Jaden Jackson had 21.

Elkhorn South 61, Millard West 59

Alec Noonan scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as No. 9-ranked Elkhorn South rallied for a 61-59 first-round win over Millard West in the Metro boys holiday tournament at Bellevue West.

Millard West (2-6) went on a 26-2 run for a 53-44 lead with 5:55 left, then Elkhorn South (7-1) scored the next 15 for a 59-53 lead and Nooan made two free throws with 11.1 seconds left for a four-point cushion.

