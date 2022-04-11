Metro Conference baseball tournament starts Wednesday

The Metro Conference baseball tournament will be held Wednesday through Saturday, with the semifinals and final Saturday at Elkhorn South.

Top-ranked Millard West is the No. 1 seed while Bellevue West is the defending champion.

The schedule:

Wednesday (play-in games): No. 18 seed Omaha Benson at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 4:30 p.m.; No. 17 Omaha North at No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 4:30.

Thursday: Northwest-Benson winner at No. 2 Millard South, 2 p.m.; No. 10 Bellevue West at No. 7 Millard North, 4:30; No. 11 Papillion-La Vista at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 4:30; No. 14 Omaha South at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep, 4:30; No. 12 Bellevue East at No. 5 Gretna, 4:30; No. 13 Omaha Central at No. 4 Elkhorn South, 5; No. 9 Omaha Burke at No. 8 Omaha Westside, 5; North-Bryan winner at No. 1 Millard West, 7.

Friday: Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. (highest seeded teams to host).

Saturday: (at Elkhorn South): Semifinals at noon and 2:30 p.m. Championship at 4.

