 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metro Conference baseball tournament starts Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Metro Conference baseball tournament will be held Wednesday through Saturday, with the semifinals and final Saturday at Elkhorn South.

Top-ranked Millard West is the No. 1 seed while Bellevue West is the defending champion.

The schedule:

Wednesday (play-in games): No. 18 seed Omaha Benson at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 4:30 p.m.; No. 17 Omaha North at No. 16 Omaha Bryan, 4:30.

Thursday: Northwest-Benson winner at No. 2 Millard South, 2 p.m.; No. 10 Bellevue West at No. 7 Millard North, 4:30; No. 11 Papillion-La Vista at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 4:30; No. 14 Omaha South at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep, 4:30; No. 12 Bellevue East at No. 5 Gretna, 4:30; No. 13 Omaha Central at No. 4 Elkhorn South, 5; No. 9 Omaha Burke at No. 8 Omaha Westside, 5; North-Bryan winner at No. 1 Millard West, 7.

Friday: Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. (highest seeded teams to host).

People are also reading…

Saturday: (at Elkhorn South): Semifinals at noon and 2:30 p.m. Championship at 4.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mercedes boss says former F1 race director was ‘a liability’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert