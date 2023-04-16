The Metro Conference baseball tournament will resume Wednesday at Elkhorn South.
Top-ranked Millard West will play the host Storm at noon in one semifinal and Omaha Creighton Prep will play Millard South at 2:30 p.m. in the other.
The winners will play at 5 p.m. for the championship.
The tourney was postponed Saturday because of inclement weather.
