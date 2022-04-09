Metro Conference boys soccer: Creighton Prep gets convincing win over rival Omaha South

Tom Hoover had to half wonder if his team had peaked.

After hanging a 4-0 loss on the two-time defending state champions early last week, Hoover’s Omaha Creighton Prep bunch had “gotten by” in a pair of matches since.

Consider those questions answered.

The top-ranked Junior Jays were again convincing in a win over rival Omaha South, this time a 4-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference tournament on Saturday.

“I was probably a little leery of a kind of malaise that had set in,” Hoover said of a pair of closer wins this week. “But it’s not hard to show up this way against South.”

That they did.

It took just 31 seconds for Prep to grab the lead, and just over 15 minutes to generate all of the offense it would need for the day.

Zamere Issaka got the Junior Jays going, smashing home a ball from Tommy Pisasale that came in from the left corner and made its way through traffic to an opening on the back side.

Both Hoover and Prep assistant Steven Monzu said the Junior Jays have been efficient on set pieces this season.

“We’ve historically been fairly horrible at those,” Hoover joked. “Maybe it’s just the cyclical nature of the personnel, but we also have some players that deliver pretty solid balls. They put a good ball in there and we have some guys that want to go get it. It’s a nice component to our attack.”

Issaka generated the opportunity that led to the next goal after being chopped down in the box. Simon Metcalf converted the ensuing penalty kick to double the Prep lead before the midway point of the first half.

Just over ten minutes later they would add another when Brady Bragg’s shot in a scrum went over the head of South keeper Oliver Martinez. It came just seconds after Martinez was knocked to the ground as part of a physical sequence.

“In general, I think the style of play…we haven’t matched up well with them,” South coach Joe Maass said.

The fifth-ranked Packers answered a goal off of a dipping free kick from Max Matthies in the 61st minute with one of their own just 63 seconds later.

Angel Anguiano took a drop from Edwin Cisneros and didn’t just get South on the board, but seemed to give it life.

“Those guys scrapped and fought,” Maass said of Prep. “We didn’t really do it until that goal and for the last 15, 20 minutes.”

The Junior Jays will now host a Monday semifinal against second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, a 2-1 winner over Millard South earlier in the day.

Omaha South (6-2) 0 1 - 1

Omaha Creighton Prep (9-0) 3 1 - 4

GOALS: OS, Angel Anguiano; OCP, Zamere Issaka, Simon Metcalf, Brady Bragg, Max Matthies.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 2, MILLARD SOUTH 1

Colin Macke scored with five minutes to play, lifting Class A No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South to the victory. Andre Santamaria tallied his tenth goal of the season for the Titans (9-1) in the first half.

Papio South is now 8-0 this season against Class A competition.

OMAHA BRYAN 1, OMAHA WESTSIDE 0, OT

Francisco Barajas netted the winner with two minutes left in the second overtime, lifting the Bears to the upset of Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside.

Bryan avenged a 4-2 loss to the Warriors less than two weeks earlier, and advanced to the semifinals to meet a Gretna team it beat early in the season.

GRETNA 6, OMAHA BURKE 0

Spencer Bartek and Maguire Perkins each scored a pair of goals, more than enough for third-ranked Gretna.

The Dragons will host an Omaha Bryan team in Monday’s semifinals that they’re plenty familiar with.

Gretna beat Bryan three times a year ago, including both the Metro and district tournaments. The three victories came by a combined four goals, including one in overtime.

