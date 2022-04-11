Metro Conference boys soccer: Grenta punches ticket to program's first metro title match

Beating a familiar face has Gretna in a brand new place.

The Class A No. 3 Dragons put together a nearly complete effort Monday night, punctuated by a pair of goals in the span of nine minutes late for a 3-0 win over Omaha Bryan in the semifinals of the Metro Conference boys soccer tournament.

The result lifts Gretna into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. championship match against second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, a 2-1 winner over No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep in Monday’s other semifinal.

It’s the first Metro tournament title match in program history for the Dragons.

“We knew after last year, falling to Millard North in the semifinal, we knew that every single team is good in the conference,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “So you have to show up every single game, and you have to do things the right way. And for three games this tournament we’ve been able to do that. And now we get to play in a final tomorrow night.”

His side did its work early - getting a goal from Thomas Sowinski in the 15th minute - and then again late, tacking on two more in the closing stages.

In between Ortlieb sensed a bit of uneasiness against a Bryan team that had beaten the Dragons 2-1 on the same field early in the season.

“I thought we put everything together for about 60 minutes,” he said. “I thought right after the half you could definitely tell we were up 1-0, afraid to make a mistake at the back, so everything started going big and threw us out of our rhythm.”

Sowinski’s trickler from space in the box looked like it might stand up as the lone goal in the fifth match between the teams over the last two seasons.

But Maguire Perkins headed in a well-placed bender off the left foot of Brett Perkins in the 68th minute to double the cushion. Sophomore Michael Stukenholtz then ended all doubt with an individual effort just over eight minutes later, collecting a turnover and skipping to the right of a defender before going back to the left with his shot.

“The last 15 minutes,” Ortlieb said, “a lot of guys showed some composure and were able to put the ball in the back of the net.”

It was the latest chapter in what has quickly become one of the area’s top rivalries. The sides met in the regular season, Metro tournament and district tournament a year ago - all hotly contested matches that Gretna eventually won.

The Bears handed Gretna its only loss this season in the opening week.

“They showed up, we didn’t the first game,” Ortlieb said. “Of course there was a little bit of revenge coming tonight. We wanted to make sure we did everything the right way to ultimately play for a final.”

Now they will, getting a Papillion-La Vista South team that turned some heads in knocking off Prep.

“We’re going to have to do everything we did tonight,” Ortlieb said, “but we’re going to have to do it for 80 minutes.”

Omaha Bryan (5-4) 0 0 - 0

At Gretna (10-1) 1 2 - 3

GOALS: G, Thomas Sowinski, Maguire Perkins, Michael Stukenholtz.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 2, OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP 1

It wasn’t fancy, but it was definitely effective.

Papio South coach Dave Lawrence got a bit tougher Monday, and it resulted in a spot in Tuesday’s Metro Conference championship match.

“We played hard,” Lawrence said after the second-ranked Titans knocked off No. 1 Creighton Prep. “I hadn’t really seen that out of these boys yet. We just hadn’t been that strong team. But we were tonight.”

Derw Darnold gave the Titans the lead just past the ten minute mark, and teammate Ethan Bichler doubled it with eight minutes to play, heading in a long free kick from Cole Anderson for what stood up as the winner.

Prep got a goal in the final five minutes from Brady Bragg, but couldn’t net an equalizer.

Lawrence said his team stood up to the physical style of the Junior Jays. It was Prep’s first loss of the season.

Papio South is now 9-0 against Class A competition this season, with its only loss coming to two-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt.

The Titans will play for their first Metro crown since 2015, when they beat Prep in the semifinals. It was the last win against one of the state’s flagship programs, something Lawrence said wasn’t lost on his team.

“They’re ecstatic,” he said. “Going to the championship game was icing on the cake, but they were happy to get that monkey off their back.”

