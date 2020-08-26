Metro Conference football is opening with pair of playoff rematches

The last time Omaha Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South played football, it was against their opponents in Thursday’s Metro Conference season openers.

Preseason No. 6 Prep faces No. 1 Omaha Westside, which beat the Junior Jays 49-13 in last year’s Class A first round after a 49-21 win in the regular season, in a 7 p.m. televised (KXVO) game at Westside’s Phelps Field.

No. 5 Elkhorn South, which lost 35-14 to Millard West in the quarterfinal, returns to Buell Stadium for its 7 p.m. game against the No. 4 Wildcats.

At all Metro games due to the pandemic, schools are limiting attendance to four members of a participant’s immediate family.

Westside coach Brett Froendt isn’t expecting another blowout of his school’s rival. While Westside went 10-3 and made the Class A finals, Prep finished 6-4.

“Prep definitely is going to be a better team,” Froendt said. “They get some injured players back. Obviously they have the tight end (AJ Rollins), they have (Alex) Bullock back, they’ve got (Sam) Sledge. They have players who are going to make them a better team.”