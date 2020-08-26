Metro Conference football is opening with pair of playoff rematches

The last time Omaha Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South played football, it was against their opponents in Thursday’s Metro Conference season openers.
Preseason No. 6 Prep faces No. 1 Omaha Westside, which beat the Junior Jays 49-13 in last year’s Class A first round after a 49-21 win in the regular season, in a 7 p.m. televised (KXVO) game at Westside’s Phelps Field.
No. 5 Elkhorn South, which lost 35-14 to Millard West in the quarterfinal, returns to Buell Stadium for its 7 p.m. game against the No. 4 Wildcats.
At all Metro games due to the pandemic, schools are limiting attendance to four members of a participant’s immediate family.
Westside coach Brett Froendt isn’t expecting another blowout of his school’s rival. While Westside went 10-3 and made the Class A finals, Prep finished 6-4.
“Prep definitely is going to be a better team,” Froendt said. “They get some injured players back. Obviously they have the tight end (AJ Rollins), they have (Alex) Bullock back, they’ve got (Sam) Sledge. They have players who are going to make them a better team.”
Rollins holds a handful of Power Five offers. Prep coach Tim Johnk considers Bullock, also a senior, the team’s best all-around player as a wide receiver and defensive back. Sledge is a sophomore tight end and defensive lineman.
Westside has four Division I commitments — defensive backs Avante Dickerson (Minnesota) and Koby Bretz (Nebraska), quarterback Cole Payton (North Dakota State) and lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois).
Elkhorn South, 7-4 last year, will have one of Class A’s better offensive lines with NU commit Teddy Prochazka, Isaac Zatechka (Montana State offer) and Cooper Taylor as third-year starters.
Millard West (11-1) will be in that same discussion with returners CJ Ziemba and Ty Kalb, both seniors, junior Nate Raymond and senior tight end James Conway.
Every Super Six since 2006
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!