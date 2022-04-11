Metro Conference girls soccer: Gretna and Omaha Marian set for conference title match

Four scores and the champs from a year ago are into the conference finals.

Class A No. 1 Gretna got all of its offense in the first half, jumping on Omaha Westside early and often in a 4-0 Metro Conference tournament semifinal Monday evening.

The win puts the Dragons back into the conference finals, where second-ranked Omaha Marian - a 1-0 winner of Papillion-La Vista South in the other semifinal - will be waiting.

The last two unbeaten girls teams in the state are slated to square off Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

“We’re incredibly excited. Marian is a team full of talent, they’re well-coached,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “These are the games we want to play in. We embrace the games like this.”

Even without leading scorer Savannah Defini, who is out injured, Hutchison’s team wasted little time in generating an attack.

Chaley French put away a ball from Madelyn White early, and White added one of her own on a free kick in the 16th minute.

Ava Mackovicka added another on a free kick for a goal later in the half, before Allison Marshall rounded out the scoring with a header on a corner kick.

Hutchison said it was encouraging to see the collective effort Monday night.

“You never want to be a team that relies on one player,” he said. “We’ve got some injuries going on right now, we’ve got some girls that are tired. The great thing about our team, we’re deep. We hate a lot of talent and girls are ready to step up at a moment’s notice.

He called the highlight-reel efforts “special goals.”

“They’re fun to watch,” he said.

It was the kind of response Hutchison said he hoped for out of his team against a scrappy Westside bunch.

The Warriors handed fourth-ranked Elkhorn South its first loss of the season in Saturday’s quarterfinals, getting the attention of the Dragons.

“Westside is a team that, they’ve progressively gotten better,” Hutchison said. “And they’re a team that we knew from the start…they were going to bring a certain energy, a certain mentality. So we challenged our girls to not only match it, but we wanted to be the ones that set it.

“That was one of our key plans, game points, and the girls executed on it.”

Warriors coach Chris Dunford said he lost both centerbacks to injury Monday, something that didn’t help in an effort to slow down a Gretna team that has now outscored its three tournament opponents by a combined 24-0 score.

Still, Dunford lauded his team’s grit, and called Westside’s last week “pivotal.”

“We won three games, didn’t give up a goal,” Dunford said his team’s previous three outings. “We had a good week, we grew a lot. We certainly showed against Elkhorn South that we can beat good teams.

“Tonight we needed to be as good - or better than that - and have some things go our way. And straight off the bat it didn’t.”

Omaha Westside (5-4) 0 0 - 0

At Gretna (10-0) 4 0 - 4

GOALS: G, Chaley French, Madelyn White, Ava Mackovicka, Allison Marshall.

OMAHA MARIAN 1, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 0

Hannah Tate’s first-half goal was all the scoring the second-ranked Crusaders would need.

The senior’s team-leading sixth of the season was backed by an eighth shutout as Marian advanced to the finals.

