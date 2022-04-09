Metro Conference girls soccer: Papillion-La Vista South defeats Millard West

An unlikely hero helped facilitate a reversal of roles Saturday for Papillion-La Vista South.

Sophomore Hannah Adkins scored twice in the second half, lifting the Class A No. 7 Titans to a comeback win over eighth-ranked Millard West in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament.

After getting zero minutes in the tournament's opening round a night earlier, Adkins tallied her first two goals of the season to lift Papio South into Monday’s semifinal round.

They move on in turnaround fashion.

The Titans led 1-0 when the two teams met nine days earlier, a match that Millard West won behind a pair of goals after the break.

“We talked a lot about how if we played a clean game, we felt like we could play with them,” Papio South coach Jacob Watson said. “It’s just a super even match.”

Millard West snagged an early lead behind Niah Kirchner’s shot from distance in the fifth minute, her first of the season.

The Wildcat advantage lasted until a second-half corner kick that turned into a pinball eventually fell to the right foot of Adkins, and soon after was in the back of the net for an equalizer in the 63rd minute.

She would break the tie with just under ten minutes to play, collecting a ball on an angle to the left and calmly putting away her second with the Millard West goal vacated.

Watson pointed to the midfield’s ability to stay connected, which allowed the Titans to flash its speed up front.

“If we can win the track meet, we’re going to go for it a couple times,” he said. “I just give credit to everybody. But Hannah, it was her today.”

Adkins actually had asked for a sub just seconds before her winner. Watson yelled back to give him “one more run.”

“Obviously that was the run that won the game for us,” he said.

And it was one that Adkins was happy to contribute.

“You’ve got to back out (and) work,” Adkins said about her mindset after not seeing the field the previous night. “You don’t play, you’ve got to keep in your mind and just work how you know you can work. Just keep playing.”

Watson and company will face second-ranked Omaha Marian — a 4-2 winner of Papillion-La Vista in the other quarterfinal at Foundation Field Saturday — on Monday.

Papillion-La Vista South (6-2).......0 2—2

Millard West (7-3).........................1 0—1

GOALS: PLVS, Hannah Adkins 2; MW, Niah Kirchner.

» Get more from the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament later on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.