Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament bracket updated after weather causes delays

Teams will get a practice day before the weather-delayed Metro Conference Holiday Basketball Tournament resumes next week.
Tournament officials said Wednesday that first-round games will be played on Dec. 29. All boys games that day will be at Bellevue West and all girls games at Omaha Creighton Prep.
The remainder of the championship-bracket games for boys and girls will be played at Bellevue West. Quarterfinals will be Dec. 30, semifinals Dec. 31 and the finals Jan. 2. Game time for the finals will be 5:30 p.m. for girls and 7:15 for boys.
Consolation games will be played at Omaha Westview or Prep.
The NSAA-mandated five-day Christmas moratorium on games and practices begins Friday and lasts through Dec. 27. With schools closed and activities called off on Wednesday -- except for college signings at a few places -- and probably again on Thursday, Dec. 28 would be the first available practice day.
Some holiday tournaments, including the Heartland Conference for the other Class A schools in the state, will begin on Dec. 28.
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament
No. 9 Millard West vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South, 8:30 a.m.
No. 16 Bellevue East vs. No. 1 Bellevue West, 10:15
No. 12 Omaha North vs. No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South, noon
No. 13 Omaha Burke vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside, 1:45
No. 14 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 3 Millard North, 3:30
No. 11 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 6 Omaha Central, 5:15
No. 10 Millard South vs. No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep, 7
No. 15 Omaha Westview vs. No. 2 Gretna, 8:45
Quarterfinals at Bellevue West, 3:30, 5:15, 7 and 8:4,
Consolation games at Omaha Creighton Prep
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Buena Vista, noon
Semifinals at Bellevue West, 7 and 8:45
Consolation games at Omaha Westview
Omaha South vs. Omaha Northwest, 10:15
Jan. 2 at Bellevue West: Final, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Omaha Creighton Prep
No. 9 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 8 Gretna, 8:30 a.m.
No. 16 Omaha Westview vs. No. 1 Millard South, 10:15
No. 12 Omaha North vs. No. 5 Bellevue East, noon
No. 13 Omaha Benson vs. No. 4 Millard West, 1:45
No. 14 Omaha Burke vs. No. 3 Omaha Central, 3:30
No. 11 Omaha Marian vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15
No. 10 Omaha Westside vs. No. 7 Bellevue West, 7
No. 18 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 2 Millard North, 8:45
Quarterfinals at Bellevue West, 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45
Consolation games at Omaha Westview
TBD, 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Buena Vista, 3:30
Dec. 31 at Bellevue West: Semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 Jan 2 at Bellevue West: Final, 5:30
Photos: Elkhorn North girl's basketball beats Millard South in overtime
Elkhorn North players celebrate winning the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) controls the ball ahead of Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) goes for two points while caught between Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (22) and McKenna Murphy (31) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) comes up from behind to swat the ball from Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) moves down the court in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) is fouled with one second left in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (22) can't make a catch in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South bench celebrates a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) goes for a layup in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ella Thompson, 11, of Elkhorn, celebrates an Elkhorn North basket in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Her sister is on the team. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) shoots a free throw in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) controls the ball with the Millard South defense on her in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) spins past Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers reacts to a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) is caught between Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) and Reese Booth (1) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (1) is fouled by Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) goes for two points in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince, bottom left, celebrates a play with her bench in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) eyes the basket in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) moves down the court ahead of Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North fans react to a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton women's basketball head coach Jim Flanery attends the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!