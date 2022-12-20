Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament delayed due to winter storm

The Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament has been put on hold because of the threat of a severe winter storm.

No games will be played Wednesday and the forecasts for extreme cold on the back end of the storm make it unlikely that the eight boys and eight girls games could be played, as first scheduled.

One option for the tournament is to play four days in a row starting on Dec. 28, finishing as scheduled on New Year's Eve but taking away a practice day. With school buildings expected to be closed the next two days, followed by the NSAA's five-day Christmas moratorium that runs Friday to next Tuesday, teams would go seven days without practice.

Another option is to delay Wednesday's games to Dec. 29, a Thursday, and play the finals on Jan. 2. But Omaha Creighton Prep, which is to host the girls quarterfinals, would not be available if those would be played on Dec. 30 because of the school's annual wrestling invitational.​

