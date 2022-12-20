Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament delayed due to winter storm

The Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament has been put on hold because of the threat of a severe winter storm.
No games will be played Wednesday and the forecasts for extreme cold on the back end of the storm make it unlikely that the eight boys and eight girls games could be played, as first scheduled.
One option for the tournament is to play four days in a row starting on Dec. 28, finishing as scheduled on New Year's Eve but taking away a practice day. With school buildings expected to be closed the next two days, followed by the NSAA's five-day Christmas moratorium that runs Friday to next Tuesday, teams would go seven days without practice.
Another option is to delay Wednesday's games to Dec. 29, a Thursday, and play the finals on Jan. 2. But Omaha Creighton Prep, which is to host the girls quarterfinals, would not be available if those would be played on Dec. 30 because of the school's annual wrestling invitational.
Photos: Elkhorn North girl's basketball beats Millard South in overtime
Elkhorn North players celebrate winning the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) controls the ball ahead of Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) goes for two points while caught between Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (22) and McKenna Murphy (31) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) comes up from behind to swat the ball from Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) moves down the court in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) is fouled with one second left in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (22) can't make a catch in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South bench celebrates a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) goes for a layup in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ella Thompson, 11, of Elkhorn, celebrates an Elkhorn North basket in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Her sister is on the team. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) shoots a free throw in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) controls the ball with the Millard South defense on her in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) spins past Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Bryce Meyers reacts to a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) is caught between Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) and Reese Booth (1) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (1) is fouled by Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) goes for two points in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Ann Prince, bottom left, celebrates a play with her bench in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) eyes the basket in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson (10) moves down the court ahead of Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North fans react to a play in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton women's basketball head coach Jim Flanery attends the Millard South vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School on Thursday. Elkhorn North won the game 65-63 in overtime.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!