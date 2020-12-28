Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday

The Metro Conference postponed all of its holiday tournament basketball games scheduled for Tuesday.
Millard South Athletic Director Steve Throne said quarterfinals will be Wednesday at scheduled sites, then the hope is the semifinals are at Creighton Prep on Thursday and the finals there on Saturday after the school's wrestling meet.
The Heartland Conference also has postponed its Tuesday games, with the adjusted schedule putting quarterfinals on Wednesday at home sites, semifinals Thursday at Lincoln Northeast for boys and Lincoln East for girls and the finals at Northeast on Saturday with the girls game at noon and boys at 2:30 p.m.
Many holiday tournaments have adjusted their schedules in advance of Tuesday’s forecast for snow.
Past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis