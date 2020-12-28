 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Metro Conference postponed all of its holiday tournament basketball games scheduled for Tuesday.

Millard South Athletic Director Steve Throne said quarterfinals will be Wednesday at scheduled sites, then the hope is the semifinals are at Creighton Prep on Thursday and the finals there on Saturday after the school's wrestling meet.

The Heartland Conference also has postponed its Tuesday games, with the adjusted schedule putting quarterfinals on Wednesday at home sites, semifinals Thursday at Lincoln Northeast for boys and Lincoln East for girls and the finals at Northeast on Saturday with the girls game at noon and boys at 2:30 p.m.

Many holiday tournaments have adjusted their schedules in advance of Tuesday’s forecast for snow.

Previewing the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament

Past All-Nebraska basketball teams

 

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert