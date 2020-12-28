Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday

The Metro Conference postponed all of its holiday tournament basketball games scheduled for Tuesday.

Millard South Athletic Director Steve Throne said quarterfinals will be Wednesday at scheduled sites, then the hope is the semifinals are at Creighton Prep on Thursday and the finals there on Saturday after the school's wrestling meet.

The Heartland Conference also has postponed its Tuesday games, with the adjusted schedule putting quarterfinals on Wednesday at home sites, semifinals Thursday at Lincoln Northeast for boys and Lincoln East for girls and the finals at Northeast on Saturday with the girls game at noon and boys at 2:30 p.m.

Many holiday tournaments have adjusted their schedules in advance of Tuesday’s forecast for snow.

