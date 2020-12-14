 Skip to main content
Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament schedule
The Metro Conference has released pairings for its holiday basketball tournament.

Games begin Dec. 21, with home sites used through the Dec. 29 quarterfinals. The semifinals Dec. 30 and finals Dec. 31 will be at Omaha Creighton Prep’s Heider Center.

Millard North’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the top seeds.

BOYS

Dec. 21

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 17 Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Omaha Burke at No. 16 Bellevue East, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

BE-Burke winner at No. 1 Millard North, 5:15 p.m.

No. 9 Gretna at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Omaha South at No. 5 Papio South, 7:15 p.m.

No. 13 Elkhorn South at No. 4 Omaha Central, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Omaha North at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep. 6 p.m.

No. 11 Omaha Bryan at No. 6 Omaha Westside, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Millard South at No. 7 Millard West, 1 p.m.

Ben-NW winner at No. 2 Bellevue West, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Dec. 21

No. 17 Omaha South at No. 16 Omaha North, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Omaha Bryan at No. 15 Omaha Northwest, 2 p.m.

Dec. 22

OS-ON winner at No. 1 Millard South, noon

No. 9 Bellevue West at No. 8 Omaha Marian, noon

No. 12 Elkhorn South at No. 5 Omaha Burke, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Omaha Westside at No. 4 Papio South, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Millard West at No. 3 Gretna, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Bellevue East at No. 6 Millard North, 3:30 p.m.

No. 10 Papillion-La Vista at No. 7 Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.

Bry-NW winner at No. 2 Omaha Central, 5 p.m.

Photos: All-Nebraska basketball through the years

