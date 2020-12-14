Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament schedule

The Metro Conference has released pairings for its holiday basketball tournament.

Games begin Dec. 21, with home sites used through the Dec. 29 quarterfinals. The semifinals Dec. 30 and finals Dec. 31 will be at Omaha Creighton Prep’s Heider Center.

Millard North’s boys and Millard South’s girls are the top seeds.

BOYS

Dec. 21

No. 18 Omaha Northwest at No. 17 Omaha Benson, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Omaha Burke at No. 16 Bellevue East, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

BE-Burke winner at No. 1 Millard North, 5:15 p.m.

No. 9 Gretna at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Omaha South at No. 5 Papio South, 7:15 p.m.

No. 13 Elkhorn South at No. 4 Omaha Central, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Omaha North at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep. 6 p.m.

No. 11 Omaha Bryan at No. 6 Omaha Westside, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Millard South at No. 7 Millard West, 1 p.m.