Metro Conference Holiday Tournament will use shot clock on experimental basis

LINCOLN — The Metro Conference Holiday Tournament has received a waiver from the National Federation of State High School Associations to use a shot clock for the games it plays this season at Baxter Arena as an experiment.

NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver, who announced Monday the waiver was granted, said the impact of the 35-second clock would be tracked statistically for the federation.

Baxter Arena has shot-clock operators, but the Metro will likely use personnel from its member schools as a trial run.

The shot clock has been approved nationally for use starting with the 2022-23 season. Class A schools could be the first to adopt it in Nebraska, but they must go through the NSAA’s legislative process.

