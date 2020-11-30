Metro Conference limits attendance for basketball, wrestling, swimming and bowling

Attendance at Metro Conference home basketball games this season will be limited to a maximum of four members of a household per participant, with masks and social distancing required. The league’s holiday basketball tournaments will also have a different format.

The 19-school league, the state’s largest, released its winter-sports COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Wrestling can have a maximum of four household members per participant for meets involving up to four teams, and only two per participant for larger meets. Swimming is limited to a maximum of two at any competition. Bowling and unified bowling may have a maximum of four.

Cheerleaders (a maximum of 12) and dance teams are allowed at home games only. The four-ticket household limit applies to them as well. There will be no bands, pep bands or student cheering sections. Families must sit together in socially distanced pods.

Schools will be allowed to adopt more restrictive protocols.

Chad Zimmerman of Millard North, the Metro’s board chairman, said Holiday Tournament games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team through the quarterfinals, with the semifinals and finals for girls and boys played at Creighton Prep on Dec. 30 and 31.