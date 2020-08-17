Metro Conference limits fall sports event tickets to four for each player's family

Metro Conference schools will be following the lead of the Lincoln Public Schools in their spectator protocols for athletic events in the fall season.

Tickets will be limited to four family members of students taking part in the event.

While a press release is expected Tuesday from league superintendents, on Monday night, Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin announced the guidelines at his district’s board meeting, and Gretna administrators issued copies of the protocols to athletes’ parents.

Face coverings are being required even at outdoor events. A distance of 6 feet is required between family groups.

A family of a student participant will be given a permit to purchase up to four tickets for outdoor and indoor events, home and away, for the level and sport of the participant. For instance, a freshman football player would not be able to attend the varsity game — same for his family members — unless he was suited up.

The attendance rules also apply to members of the band, varsity dance team and varsity cheerleading team. Visiting schools may not bring bands or dance teams. Marching bands may perform at halftime of football games.

There will be no student sections. Concessions will be up to each school.