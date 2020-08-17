You are the owner of this article.
Metro Conference limits fall sports event tickets to four for each player's family
Metro Conference limits fall sports event tickets to four for each player's family

Metro Conference schools will be following the lead of the Lincoln Public Schools in their spectator protocols for athletic events in the fall season.

Tickets will be limited to four family members of students taking part in the event.

While a press release is expected Tuesday from league superintendents, on Monday night, Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin announced the guidelines at his district’s board meeting, and Gretna administrators issued copies of the protocols to athletes’ parents.

Face coverings are being required even at outdoor events. A distance of 6 feet is required between family groups.

A family of a student participant will be given a permit to purchase up to four tickets for outdoor and indoor events, home and away, for the level and sport of the participant. For instance, a freshman football player would not be able to attend the varsity game — same for his family members — unless he was suited up.

The attendance rules also apply to members of the band, varsity dance team and varsity cheerleading team. Visiting schools may not bring bands or dance teams. Marching bands may perform at halftime of football games.

There will be no student sections. Concessions will be up to each school.

“These plans were to create some kind of consistency within our conference schools,’’ the Metro protocol statement says.

Among other details:

>> Players not in the game should wear masks. Coaches should wear masks at all times.

>> Hand-washing and sanitizing should be done upon arriving at an event and throughout the contest.

>> Players must have personal water bottles.

>> Game officials are encouraged to wear masks.

>> Visiting teams may not be provided a locker room. Social distancing in locker rooms is an expectation.

The Metro statement indicates that conference tournaments are still scheduled “with appropriate modifications.”

