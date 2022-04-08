Metro Conference soccer: Millard West girls win third one-score game in eight days

Those cardiac ‘Cats were at it again Friday night.

Class A No. 8 Millard West notched its third one-score win in a span of eight days — and second in the closing minutes — with a 1-0 win over crosstown rival Millard North Friday night in the opening round of the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament.

The victory pushes the Wildcats into Saturday’s 11 a.m. quarterfinal at No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South, a 2-1 winner over Bellevue East in Friday’s first round.

“We like to keep it interesting, don’t we?” Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said.

Tevis-Butler’s side advances behind junior forward Abby Huetteger’s goal in the 77th minute. Her fifth of the season gave the Wildcats a fourth consecutive victory and another of the high-wire variety.

After a comeback win last week over Papio South, Millard West got a goal in the 100th minute of an overtime result over defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt over the weekend.

Friday’s dramatics came courtesy of Huetteger and attacking partner Madison Rhodes, who are tied for the team lead in scoring. Rhodes laid a ball off to Huetteger, who beat a keeper left in limbo.

“It’s not unusual for one to assist the other,” Tevis-Butler said. “They’re starting to really play well to each other.”

Millard North, going into the wind in the second half, had a couple of opportunities in the closing minutes, but couldn’t net an equalizer. After finishing as state runners-up a year ago, the Mustangs fell to 1-5 on the season, with four losses to ranked opponents by a combined seven goals.

For Millard West, it was the kind of clutch win that Tevis-Butler said may not have happened a year ago as her team grew up.

“These kids, the turnaround maturity they’ve shown from last year to this year, it’s amazing,” she said. “They just carry it over. They carry instruction over. It’s been fun watching them mature.”

The next challenge comes in less than 24 hours against a Papio South team looking for a little revenge. The Titans are into the quarterfinals after senior Abby Ridout scored in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

It’s the only girls quarterfinal matchup between ranked teams on Saturday. Winners will play in Monday’s semifinals, with the title match set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

Millard North (1-5).....0 0—0

Millard West (7-2)......0 1—1

GOALS: MW, Abby Huetteger.

Rematches headline boys tournament

A pair of rematches — both between ranked sides — highlight Saturday’s boys quarterfinals.

Top billing goes to the renewal of one of the state’s best rivalries between Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha South.

Top-ranked Prep beat Omaha Benson 3-0 in Friday’s opening round, and owns a 4-0 win over two-time defending champion South already this season. The No. 5 Packers beat Millard North 2-0 on Friday.

Second-ranked Papillion-La Vista South will face Millard South for the second time this season, with the winner advancing to the semifinals to face the Prep-South winner.

On the other side of the bracket, Omaha Bryan struck for a late goal in a 1-0 win over Millard West. The Bears now get another crack at fourth-ranked Omaha Westside, a 5-1 winner Friday over Bellevue East. Westside won 4-2 when the teams met less than two weeks ago.

Third-ranked Gretna will meet Omaha Burke in the other quarterfinal, getting there in much different ways. Gretna beat Papillion-La Vista 10-0 in a match ended by goal rule, while Burke upset No. 9 Elkhorn South 1-0 to move on.

More scores

BOYS

Omaha Westside 5, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Bryan 1, Millard West 0

Omaha Burke 1, Elkhorn South 0

Gretna 10, Papillion-La Vista 0

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Bellevue West 1

Millard South 1, Omaha Central 0

Omaha South 2, Millard North 0

Omaha Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Benson 0

GIRLS

Omaha Marian 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-La Vista 3, Bellevue West 0

Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Westside 3, Omaha Central 0

Omaha South 1, Millard South 0, SO

Gretna 10, Omaha Burke 0

