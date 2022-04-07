Metro Conference soccer tournaments postponed due to weather

Inclement weather Thursday didn’t just force a change in the schedule of the Metro Conference soccer tournaments.

It impacted the bracket structure, too.

Opening-round matches in the boys and girls tournaments were moved to Friday, with consolation matches now eliminated.

Saturday’s quarterfinals will be played at four sites — Millard West and Omaha Creighton Prep for the boys; Papillion-La Vista South and Elkhorn South for the girls.

Semifinals will be played Monday at the home site of the higher-seeded team, with finals for boys and girls slated for Tuesday night at Omaha South’s Collin Stadium.

