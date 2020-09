× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Metro Conference softball tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Dill Softball Complex has been postponed one day.

Friday’s games will be at Dill before the semifinals, championship and three consolation games Saturday at Westchester.

