Metro girls holiday tournament: Millard South downs Westview; Gretna gets past Papio

Gretna 50, Papillion-La Vista 33
Gretna defeated Papillion-La Vista 50-33 on Thursday in a first-round game at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.
Aidan Pohlmann scored 10 points to pace the 4-3 Dragons while Sonora DeFini and Avery Swanson each had nine.
Rease Murtaugh had 12 points to lead the 2-5 Monarchs.
Millard South 69, Omaha Westview 20
Mya Babbitt scored 19 points Thursday to lead Millard South to a 69-20 win over Omaha Westview at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.
Khloe Lemon added 13 points for the 7-1 Patriots.
Stella Williams scored nine points to pace the 2-6 Wolverines.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS01.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS02.jpg
Millard West's Max Frohloff drives to the basket against Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS03.jpg
Millard West's Jaidyn Gaius-Anyaegbu guards Elkhorn South's Alex Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS04.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore guards Elkhorn South's Cooper Mroczek during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS05.jpg
Millard West's Peyton Moore steals the ball from Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS06.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson blocks a shot from Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS07.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve guards Bellevue East's Eli Robinson during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS08.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson looks to pass the ball against Bellevue East's Trey Tolbert and Jacobi Adams and during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS09.jpg
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a shot against Bellevue East's Jacobi Adams during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS10.jpg
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson grabs a rebound against Bellevue East's JJ Ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS11.jpg
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-LS12.jpg
Bellevue East head coach Chad Mustard calls to players during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em01.jpg
Millard South’s Cora Olsen shoots during their game against Omaha Westview at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em02.jpg
Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (right) steals the ball from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em03.jpg
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (right) tries to score while under pressure from Omaha Westview's MaCardyn King during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
123022-owh-spo-metro-em04.jpg
Millard South’s Macey Kuchta (left) battles Omaha Westview's Maisy Regan (right) and Morgan Blackstone during their game at Creighton Preparatory School on Thursday.
