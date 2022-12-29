 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro girls holiday tournament: Millard South downs Westview; Gretna gets past Papio

2022-23 Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

Gretna 50, Papillion-La Vista 33

Gretna defeated Papillion-La Vista 50-33 on Thursday in a first-round game at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Aidan Pohlmann scored 10 points to pace the 4-3 Dragons while Sonora DeFini and Avery Swanson each had nine.

Rease Murtaugh had 12 points to lead the 2-5 Monarchs.

Millard South 69, Omaha Westview 20

Mya Babbitt scored 19 points Thursday to lead Millard South to a 69-20 win over Omaha Westview at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Khloe Lemon added 13 points for the 7-1 Patriots.

Stella Williams scored nine points to pace the 2-6 Wolverines.

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Thursday

See photos from the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament on Thursday. 

1 of 16

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

