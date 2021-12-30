Metro Holiday finals: A rematch of last year's championship, a search for first title since 2003-04

If Omaha Westside is going to capture the Metro Holiday boys tournament title for the first time in almost 20 years, the Warriors will have to do it the hard way.
Standing in the way is top-ranked Bellevue West, which will carry a 9-1 record into Friday’s 5:15 p.m. final at Baxter Arena. The Thunderbirds outlasted Omaha Central 72-69 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
That final will be preceded by the girls final at 3:30 p.m. between top-ranked Millard South and second-ranked Omaha Central. It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Patriots 79-76.
Westside (9-1) already has climbed one major hurdle, defeating two-time defending tourney champion Millard North 74-63 in Wednesday’s second semifinal. That avenged an 80-67 loss against the Mustangs on Dec. 4.
Coach Jim Simons’ squad will be seeking its first Holiday tourney title since the 2003-04 season, when Westside defeated Omaha Burke 66-38 in the championship game. The Warriors have not reached the final since.
The boys championship game matches the two deepest teams in the Metro Conference.
“There’s no question about it,” Simons said. “There’s a lot of similarities stylistically and how we try to play.”
He added that he also has a lot of respect for longtime Thunderbirds’ coach Doug Woodard, who picked up career victory No. 600 in January 2020.
“Doug’s been a big influence on me,” Simons said. “Obviously, he’s been as successful as anybody.”
Westside will be seeking its seventh title in the boys’ tourney that began during the 1962-63 season. Bellevue West also is pursuing its seventh Holiday title, with the most recent championship coming in 2018-19.
Tate Odvody led the Warriors with 22 points in their semifinal win while Josiah Dotzler had 27 in the Thunderbirds’ semifinal victory.
The Central girls will be seeking their first Holiday crown since the 2011-12 season. The 10-0 Eagles advanced with a 68-53 semifinal win over Millard North as Aaniya Webb led the way with 20 points.
Millard South, the two-time defending girls champion, is seeking its fourth title in the past six years. The 9-0 Patriots got a 16-point performance from Mya Babbitt in a 58-54 semifinal victory over Bellevue East.
Eagles coach Michael Kroupa hasn’t forgotten last year’s tourney final, the highest scoring in the history of the girls event that began in 1975-76. The Eagles held a double-digit lead before the Patriots rallied for the victory.
“We watched a replay of that game during the first week of practice,” he said. “There were some positives and negatives, so I know the players haven’t forgotten.”
Kroupa added that he doesn’t want to put extra emphasis on the final, with two months still left in the season.
“I tell the girls that it’s just another game, but I’m not sure they believe me,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to win that state title in March.”
The Patriots will still be without junior guard Cora Olsen, who is averaging about 15 points per game. The UNO commit is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in a game Dec. 17 against Bellevue East.
“Our kids have been stepping up without her,” coach Bryce Meyers said. “They’ll need to do that again Friday.”
Notes
» Omaha Creighton Prep leads the way with 11 Holiday boys tourney titles, followed by Central (10). Millard South has won the girls tournament 10 times, followed by Omaha Marian (9).
» The 35-second shot clock will once again be used Friday, though this will be the first time in the Holiday tourney final.
» NSAA executive director Jay Bellar was among the fans at Wednesday’s semifinals.
» Last year’s boys final was the highest scoring ever as Millard North and Hunter Sallis defeated Bellevue West and Chucky Hepburn 94-91 in double overtime.
» Coaches have been complimentary of first-year tourney site Baxter Arena, home of the UNO Mavericks.
