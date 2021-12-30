Metro Holiday finals: A rematch of last year's championship, a search for first title since 2003-04

“We watched a replay of that game during the first week of practice,” he said. “There were some positives and negatives, so I know the players haven’t forgotten.”

Kroupa added that he doesn’t want to put extra emphasis on the final, with two months still left in the season.

“I tell the girls that it’s just another game, but I’m not sure they believe me,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to win that state title in March.”

The Patriots will still be without junior guard Cora Olsen, who is averaging about 15 points per game. The UNO commit is nursing a high ankle sprain suffered in a game Dec. 17 against Bellevue East.

“Our kids have been stepping up without her,” coach Bryce Meyers said. “They’ll need to do that again Friday.”

Notes

» Omaha Creighton Prep leads the way with 11 Holiday boys tourney titles, followed by Central (10). Millard South has won the girls tournament 10 times, followed by Omaha Marian (9).

» The 35-second shot clock will once again be used Friday, though this will be the first time in the Holiday tourney final.